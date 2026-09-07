Common House Bugs in Iowa – What’s Living Under Your Roof?

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Several ant species appear inside Iowa homes, and identifying the species matters because they do not all live or feed in the same way.

During spring and summer, many ants found in kitchens are workers coming from outdoor colonies in search of food. Iowa State University Extension notes that roughly half a dozen ant species are regularly encountered inside homes.

Small ants forming trails across counters may be odorous house ants or grease ants. Carpenter ants are considerably larger and deserve more attention when they appear repeatedly indoors.

Odorous house ants are small, dark brown ants about one-eighth of an inch long. Their name comes from the unpleasant odor released when they are crushed, commonly compared with rotten coconut.

They can nest outside under stones, logs, and mulch or inside wall and floor voids, especially where conditions are warm or damp. A few workers inside can simply be searching for food. Large numbers or winged ants indoors suggest a colony may be inside the structure.

Grease ants, also called thief ants, are among the smallest household ants found in Iowa. Iowa State University describes them as roughly 1 to 1.5 millimeters long.

They prefer fatty and greasy foods and can establish nests behind baseboards, under floors, inside cabinets, and in wall cracks.

Carpenter ants are more important because they excavate wood to create nesting galleries.

They do not eat wood the way termites do. They remove it while constructing the nest. Iowa State University notes that carpenter ants are abundant in Iowa and are common pests in homes and buildings.

Look for coarse sawdust-like material near walls, trim, or structural wood. Large black ants appearing indoors during winter are another useful clue because they are more likely to be coming from a nest inside the building.

More details are available in the Iowa State University guide to carpenter ants in homes.

Spiders are common in Iowa homes because houses provide sheltered corners and a steady supply of small insects.

Most indoor spider sightings involve harmless species. Iowa State University notes that only a very small number of Iowa spiders present meaningful medical concern, and black widows and brown recluses are rare in the state.

Common house visitors include: wolf spiders

funnel-weaver spiders

cellar spiders

jumping spiders

small cobweb spiders

Spiders do not infest food or damage the structure. They are predators feeding on insects and other arthropods.

Iowa also has a large variety of jumping spiders. Our guide to jumping spiders in Iowa covers species such as bold jumpers, bronze jumpers and white-jawed jumping spiders that turn up around homes, fences and gardens.

What to do

Vacuuming webs, egg sacs and individual spiders is usually enough for ordinary indoor activity. Reducing insects around windows and doors also removes the food source attracting spiders.

Sealing openings around doors, windows, siding, and foundations limits the number wandering indoors from outside.

4. Boxelder Bugs

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Boxelder bugs become especially noticeable in Iowa during fall.

Adults are dark insects with reddish-orange markings. They spend summer feeding on trees and other plants, including boxelder and maple, then begin searching for protected places as temperatures fall.

Homes provide an ideal winter shelter.

Iowa State University Extension explains that boxelder bugs gather on warm, sunny sides of buildings and enter through foundation cracks, siding gaps, windows, and doors.

Once inside wall voids or attics, they remain relatively inactive until indoor heat or winter sunlight warms them. A homeowner can suddenly see boxelder bugs crawling around a window in January even though the insects entered the building months earlier.

Do they damage the house?

No. Boxelder bugs do not reproduce indoors, feed on the house, or damage furniture. They are mainly a nuisance.

The best control happens before they get inside. Seal cracks, repair screens, and close gaps around windows, doors, and siding.

5. Multicolored Asian Lady Beetles

The orange or red beetles covering sunny walls in fall are frequently multicolored Asian lady beetles rather than native ladybugs.

The species became established in Iowa during the 1990s and is now a regular fall visitor around homes.

Asian lady beetles spend winter inside protected spaces such as wall voids and attics. On warmer winter or early spring days, some become active and wander into living areas.

Iowa State University reports that the beetles are beneficial predators outdoors because they consume aphids, but they become a substantial nuisance when large numbers enter houses.

They can also release a yellowish defensive fluid when disturbed. The fluid has a strong smell and can stain light-colored surfaces.

What to do

Vacuum beetles that have already entered the house rather than crushing them against walls or curtains. Exterior sealing during late summer and early fall is far more useful than trying to eliminate beetles after they are inside wall cavities.

6. Carpet Beetles

Carpet beetles are tiny enough to be missed until adults begin appearing around windows.

The varied carpet beetle is small, round, and covered with a mottled pattern of dark, white, yellow, and orange scales. The larvae look completely different. They are brown, hairy, and elongated or oval depending on the species.

Adults are not responsible for household damage. The larvae are.

Carpet beetle larvae feed on animal-derived material including:

wool

hair

feathers

fur

hides

dead insects

some stored animal products

Modern synthetic carpet is not their preferred food despite the name.

Iowa State University notes that carpet beetles found in Iowa homes are frequently feeding on dead insects accumulated in wall voids and attics rather than on the carpet itself.

Signs worth checking