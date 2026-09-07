Common House Bugs in Iowa – What’s Living Under Your Roof?

Two cockroaches sit on the floor beside a white baseboard

Finding a bug indoors in Iowa does not always mean the house is infested. Some insects live and reproduce inside homes, some wander in from the yard, and others enter during fall when they are looking for a protected place to spend the winter.

The useful part is identifying which type you have. A few ants near a kitchen window call for a different response than carpenter ants coming from a wall.

A single boxelder bug is mostly a nuisance, but repeated cockroach sightings deserve much more attention. The same distinction applies to spiders, carpet beetles, silverfish, pantry moths, and the other small creatures that turn up under Iowa roofs.

Here Are the Most Common House Bugs in Iowa

Bug Where you are likely to see it Main concern
House centipedes Basements, bathrooms, utility rooms Mostly a nuisance, but repeated sightings can point to moisture and other insects
Ants Kitchens, bathrooms, walls, windows Food contamination, persistent colonies, possible wood nesting with carpenter ants
Spiders Basements, garages, windows, corners Most are harmless predators
Boxelder bugs Windows, walls, sunny exterior siding Seasonal nuisance
Asian lady beetles Windows, attics, wall voids Seasonal nuisance and staining
Carpet beetles Closets, windowsills, carpets, stored fabrics Larvae can damage animal-based materials
Silverfish Bathrooms, basements, bookshelves Can damage paper, books and some fabrics
Cockroaches Kitchens, bathrooms, appliances, cabinets Food contamination and indoor infestation
Indianmeal moths Pantries, cupboards, ceilings near stored food Infested dry food
Drain flies Sinks, showers, floor drains Organic buildup inside drains
Bed bugs Beds, furniture, cracks near sleeping areas Biting pest that requires targeted control

1. House Centipedes

Close-up of a house centipede on a rough wall surface
Repeated house centipede activity often points to excess moisture and other insect prey indoors

House centipedes are among the easiest Iowa household visitors to recognize. They have a narrow body, 15 pairs of long legs, and an ability to move across a floor much faster than their appearance suggests.

They are most at home in damp, protected areas such as basements, bathrooms, crawl spaces, and utility rooms. House centipedes are predators, so they are not eating wood, clothing, or stored food. They hunt spiders, silverfish, flies, small cockroaches, and other arthropods.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach describes house centipedes as common in damp areas of homes and generally harmless to people.

One centipede in a basement is not a major concern. Seeing them repeatedly is a reason to check for excessive humidity, leaks, and other insect activity. A house that supports plenty of prey gives centipedes a reason to stay.

What to do

  • Reduce basement and bathroom humidity.
  • Repair dripping pipes and other leaks.
  • Seal gaps around plumbing and foundations.
  • Reduce cardboard and clutter in damp storage areas.
  • Check for the smaller insects centipedes are feeding on.

2. Ants


Several ant species appear inside Iowa homes, and identifying the species matters because they do not all live or feed in the same way.

During spring and summer, many ants found in kitchens are workers coming from outdoor colonies in search of food. Iowa State University Extension notes that roughly half a dozen ant species are regularly encountered inside homes.

Small ants forming trails across counters may be odorous house ants or grease ants. Carpenter ants are considerably larger and deserve more attention when they appear repeatedly indoors.

Odorous house ants

Odorous house ants are small, dark brown ants about one-eighth of an inch long. Their name comes from the unpleasant odor released when they are crushed, commonly compared with rotten coconut.

They can nest outside under stones, logs, and mulch or inside wall and floor voids, especially where conditions are warm or damp. A few workers inside can simply be searching for food. Large numbers or winged ants indoors suggest a colony may be inside the structure.

Grease ants

Grease ants, also called thief ants, are among the smallest household ants found in Iowa. Iowa State University describes them as roughly 1 to 1.5 millimeters long.

They prefer fatty and greasy foods and can establish nests behind baseboards, under floors, inside cabinets, and in wall cracks.

Carpenter ants

Carpenter ants are more important because they excavate wood to create nesting galleries.

They do not eat wood the way termites do. They remove it while constructing the nest. Iowa State University notes that carpenter ants are abundant in Iowa and are common pests in homes and buildings.

Look for coarse sawdust-like material near walls, trim, or structural wood. Large black ants appearing indoors during winter are another useful clue because they are more likely to be coming from a nest inside the building.

More details are available in the Iowa State University guide to carpenter ants in homes.

3. Spiders

A dark spider crawls across a carpet inside a home
Most spiders found in Iowa homes are harmless predators, so basic removal and sealed entry points are usually enough

Spiders are common in Iowa homes because houses provide sheltered corners and a steady supply of small insects.

Most indoor spider sightings involve harmless species. Iowa State University notes that only a very small number of Iowa spiders present meaningful medical concern, and black widows and brown recluses are rare in the state.

Common house visitors include:

  • wolf spiders
  • funnel-weaver spiders
  • cellar spiders
  • jumping spiders
  • small cobweb spiders

Spiders do not infest food or damage the structure. They are predators feeding on insects and other arthropods.

Iowa also has a large variety of jumping spiders. Our guide to jumping spiders in Iowa covers species such as bold jumpers, bronze jumpers and white-jawed jumping spiders that turn up around homes, fences and gardens.

What to do

Vacuuming webs, egg sacs and individual spiders is usually enough for ordinary indoor activity. Reducing insects around windows and doors also removes the food source attracting spiders.

Sealing openings around doors, windows, siding, and foundations limits the number wandering indoors from outside.

4. Boxelder Bugs

Boxelder bugs become especially noticeable in Iowa during fall.

Adults are dark insects with reddish-orange markings. They spend summer feeding on trees and other plants, including boxelder and maple, then begin searching for protected places as temperatures fall.

Homes provide an ideal winter shelter.

Iowa State University Extension explains that boxelder bugs gather on warm, sunny sides of buildings and enter through foundation cracks, siding gaps, windows, and doors.

Once inside wall voids or attics, they remain relatively inactive until indoor heat or winter sunlight warms them. A homeowner can suddenly see boxelder bugs crawling around a window in January even though the insects entered the building months earlier.

Do they damage the house?

No. Boxelder bugs do not reproduce indoors, feed on the house, or damage furniture. They are mainly a nuisance.

The best control happens before they get inside. Seal cracks, repair screens, and close gaps around windows, doors, and siding.

5. Multicolored Asian Lady Beetles

An orange Asian lady beetle with black spots sits on a wooden surface
Azijske bubamare najčešće ulaze u kuće tokom jeseni, pa je zaptivanje spoljašnjih otvora najbolja zaštita

The orange or red beetles covering sunny walls in fall are frequently multicolored Asian lady beetles rather than native ladybugs.

The species became established in Iowa during the 1990s and is now a regular fall visitor around homes.

Asian lady beetles spend winter inside protected spaces such as wall voids and attics. On warmer winter or early spring days, some become active and wander into living areas.

Iowa State University reports that the beetles are beneficial predators outdoors because they consume aphids, but they become a substantial nuisance when large numbers enter houses.

They can also release a yellowish defensive fluid when disturbed. The fluid has a strong smell and can stain light-colored surfaces.

What to do

Vacuum beetles that have already entered the house rather than crushing them against walls or curtains. Exterior sealing during late summer and early fall is far more useful than trying to eliminate beetles after they are inside wall cavities.

6. Carpet Beetles

A small brown and white carpet beetle on a plain white surface
Carpet beetle larvae can damage wool, fur, feathers, and other animal-based materials inside Iowa homes

Carpet beetles are tiny enough to be missed until adults begin appearing around windows.

The varied carpet beetle is small, round, and covered with a mottled pattern of dark, white, yellow, and orange scales. The larvae look completely different. They are brown, hairy, and elongated or oval depending on the species.

Adults are not responsible for household damage. The larvae are.

Carpet beetle larvae feed on animal-derived material including:

  • wool
  • hair
  • feathers
  • fur
  • hides
  • dead insects
  • some stored animal products

Modern synthetic carpet is not their preferred food despite the name.

Iowa State University notes that carpet beetles found in Iowa homes are frequently feeding on dead insects accumulated in wall voids and attics rather than on the carpet itself.

Signs worth checking

  • small mottled beetles on windowsills
  • hairy larvae in closets or storage areas
  • shed larval skins
  • small irregular holes in wool or other animal fibers

Cleaning, vacuuming, and finding the material supporting the larvae are the main steps.

7. Silverfish


Silverfish are small, flattened insects with a tapered body, long antennae, and three tail-like projections. Their scales give them the silvery appearance behind the name.

They prefer protected areas with moisture and tend to move quickly when exposed.

Common locations include:

  • basements
  • bathrooms
  • storage rooms
  • closets
  • bookshelves
  • areas around plumbing

Silverfish feed on materials containing starches and carbohydrates. According to Iowa State University Extension, large long-term infestations can damage or stain paper, books, wallpaper, fabric, and some foods.

A few silverfish are mostly a nuisance. Regular sightings across multiple rooms are a reason to check humidity and hidden moisture.

8. Cockroaches

A brown cockroach rests on white floor tiles
Several cockroaches in a kitchen can signal an indoor infestation that needs prompt control

Cockroaches belong in a different category from harmless seasonal invaders because some species can establish permanent indoor populations.

They hide during the day and become active after dark, particularly in kitchens and bathrooms where food, moisture, and warmth are available.

Typical hiding places include:

  • behind refrigerators
  • under sinks
  • inside cabinet gaps
  • around dishwashers
  • near plumbing
  • behind stoves

Iowa State University Extension warns that cockroaches can contaminate food, utensils, and countertops and that cockroach allergens can trigger asthma.

A house does not have to be dirty to develop a cockroach problem. An insect can arrive in boxes, packages, used appliances, or other transported materials and then establish itself where food and water are available.

One roach is not always an infestation

Wood cockroaches are native outdoor insects found throughout Iowa. They live in moist wooded areas and occasionally wander or get carried indoors.

They resemble household cockroaches but normally do not reproduce inside homes.

Iowa State University recommends moving firewood away from the house and keeping it outdoors until needed because wood roaches can hide in or around firewood.

Repeated sightings of small household cockroaches in a kitchen are a much stronger reason for concern than finding one wood roach beside a door.

9. Indianmeal Moths

 

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Small moths flying around the kitchen can come from food stored inside a cupboard.

The Indianmeal moth is one of Iowa’s common pantry pests. Adults have distinctive two-colored wings, with a lighter inner portion and a coppery-brown outer portion.

The moth itself is not eating your food. Its larvae are.

Iowa State University Extension lists a wide range of foods that larvae can infest:

  • flour
  • oatmeal
  • cornmeal
  • nuts
  • seeds
  • bird seed
  • dried beans
  • chocolate
  • dried fruit
  • other grain products

Larvae eventually leave the food to find a place to pupate, so small caterpillars crawling across a kitchen wall or ceiling can come from an infested package several feet away.

How to get rid of them

The key is finding the infested food.

Check opened and unopened dry products, including forgotten pet food and bird seed. Dispose of heavily infested material and vacuum pantry corners, cracks and shelf joints.

Spraying the cupboard without removing the infested product will not eliminate the source.

10. Drain Flies

A small drain fly rests on a textured wall
Source: 123rf.com, Drain fly control starts with removal of organic buildup inside the drain where larvae develop

Drain flies look like tiny fuzzy moths and tend to sit on bathroom or kitchen walls near sinks and drains.

The adults are only the visible part of the problem.

The larvae develop in the gelatinous organic film that accumulates inside slow-moving or rarely used drains. They can also breed around persistent leaks and other areas containing moist decaying material.

Iowa State University calls them moth flies but notes that “drain fly” is a useful name because drains are among their most common indoor breeding sites.

Read the Iowa State University drain fly guide for identification details.

Spraying the adult flies will not solve the problem

The drain itself needs to be cleaned.

Scrubbing the inside of the drain pipe removes the organic film used by the larvae. Simply killing adult flies on the wall leaves the breeding material untouched.

If you have several drains, covering each one temporarily with clear plastic can help identify which drain is producing the flies.

11. Bed Bugs


Bed bugs are less common than ants or spiders, but they deserve quick attention because they live indoors and feed on blood.

Adults are flattened, reddish-brown insects roughly the size and shape of an apple seed. They spend much of their time hidden near places where people sleep.

Look around:

  • mattress seams
  • box springs
  • bed frames
  • headboards
  • upholstered furniture
  • cracks beside beds

Signs can include live insects, shed skins, eggs, and dark spotting around hiding areas.

Iowa homeowners also need to know about bat bugs. They look extremely similar to bed bugs and are associated with bats living in a structure.

Iowa State University recommends professional identification because telling bed bugs and bat bugs apart can require close examination.

The distinction matters. Bed bug control targets an infestation associated with people. Bat bug control also requires addressing the bats and their access to the building.

Some Bugs Live Indoors, Others Are Just Visiting

One of the simplest ways to decide how concerned you should be is to determine whether the species can establish an indoor population.

Bug Can live or reproduce indoors? Typical situation
House centipede Yes Lives in damp areas with insect prey
Cockroach Yes, depending on species Can establish persistent colonies
Bed bug Yes Lives near people and sleeping areas
Silverfish Yes Lives in protected humid areas
Carpet beetle Yes Larvae feed on suitable indoor material
Indianmeal moth Yes Develops in stored dry food
Boxelder bug No Enters to overwinter
Asian lady beetle Does not establish a normal household breeding population Uses buildings as winter shelter
Wood cockroach No Accidental outdoor visitor
Western pine seed bug No Seasonal accidental invader

Why Fall Brings So Many Bugs Indoors in Iowa?

Late summer and fall create a distinctive household pest season in Iowa.

Boxelder bugs, Asian lady beetles, spiders, millipedes, and several other arthropods begin moving as outdoor conditions change. Some are looking for places protected from freezing temperatures.

Iowa State University refers to many of them as accidental invaders. They enter buildings from the surrounding landscape but cannot establish a normal population inside.

Cracks around siding, utility lines, windows, doors, roof edges, and foundations provide entry points.

Once an insect has entered a wall cavity, spraying inside a room months later does little to prevent the next group from doing the same thing.

Spring Can Suddenly Bring Bugs Back

A red and black bug crawls across an indoor floor
Source: 123rf.com, Boxelder bugs and Asian lady beetles can hide indoors all winter and reappear near windows on warm March or April days

An Iowa home can look insect-free all winter and then suddenly produce beetles and bugs as warm March or April sunlight hits the building.

Some insects have been inside all along.

Boxelder bugs and Asian lady beetles can spend winter hidden in walls or attics. When the structure warms, they become active and move toward light, which is why they collect around windows.

The bugs did not necessarily enter that morning. They may have come inside during the previous fall.

Which House Bugs Are Actually Dangerous?

Most bugs found in Iowa homes are nuisance pests rather than serious threats.

Ants, boxelder bugs, lady beetles, house centipedes, silverfish, carpet beetles, and ordinary house spiders generally do not represent an immediate medical emergency.

A few situations deserve more attention:

  • cockroaches because of contamination and allergens
  • bed bugs because they feed on people and establish indoor infestations
  • suspected medically significant spider bites
  • ticks attached to people or pets after coming indoors
  • large carpenter ant populations associated with damaged or damp wood

Our guide to the most dangerous animals in Iowa covers ticks, mosquitoes, and the small number of venomous spiders and snakes that deserve greater caution.

What Repeated Bug Sightings Can Tell You About the House?

The type of insect and the room where it appears can provide clues about the underlying condition.

What you keep seeing What to investigate
House centipedes Humidity, leaks and other insects
Silverfish Damp storage areas and high humidity
Drain flies Organic buildup in drains or persistent leaks
Carpenter ants Damp or damaged wood and possible indoor nesting
Indianmeal moths Dry food, pet food and bird seed
Carpet beetles Animal fibers, dead insects or animal remains
Cockroaches Food, water and hidden harborages
Boxelder bugs every winter Exterior gaps used during fall entry

How to Keep Them Out?

A person vacuums a wooden floor inside a home
Source: 123rf.com, Sealed gaps, lower moisture, proper food storage, and regular vacuum use can keep many household pests under control

There is no single treatment that works for every household pest. Prevention works best when it targets what the particular species needs.

Seal exterior openings

Inspect gaps around windows, doors, utility penetrations, siding, and the foundation. Fall invaders can use surprisingly small openings.

Control moisture

Repair plumbing leaks, dry damp basements, and use ventilation or dehumidification where needed. Moisture reduction is especially useful against silverfish, centipedes and several ant species.

Store food properly

Keep flour, cereal, grains, nuts, pet food and bird seed in tightly sealed containers. Pantry pests can arrive inside a food package and spread to other products after it is opened.

Vacuum regularly

Vacuuming removes individual insects, webs, eggs, food particles, dead insects, and carpet beetle material without spreading pesticide throughout the house.

Move firewood away from the structure

Firewood can shelter wood cockroaches, spiders, centipedes, and other outdoor arthropods. Store it outside until you are ready to use it.

Reduce clutter in basements and storage rooms

Stacks of cardboard and undisturbed stored belongings create protected spaces for insects and spiders. Plastic storage containers are easier to inspect and less affected by basement moisture.

When You Should Call a Pest Professional?

Professional help is appropriate when the problem involves an established indoor pest that has not responded to basic control or when identification is uncertain.

Consider professional assessment for:

  • bed bugs
  • persistent cockroaches
  • large carpenter ant colonies
  • repeated unexplained biting
  • bugs emerging from inaccessible wall or structural areas
  • large infestations that continue after the source has been addressed

Identification should come first. Treating the wrong insect wastes time and can leave the real source untouched.

If you cannot tell what you found, Iowa residents have access to the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

The clinic identifies submitted insects and provides information about their biology and management. That is particularly useful for small beetles, ants, bed bug look-alikes, and insects that are difficult to identify from a quick photograph.

For the Bug Under Your Roof, Identification Comes First

A house centipede rests on an open hand
Source: 123rf.com, Correct bug identification helps reveal the source and choose the right control method

A bug inside an Iowa house can mean several very different things. Boxelder bugs and Asian lady beetles are usually seasonal visitors. House centipedes and spiders are predators following other insects.

Silverfish point toward damp conditions, pantry moths lead back to stored food, and cockroaches or bed bugs require a more deliberate response.

Before spraying anything, identify the insect and find out where it is coming from. A repaired leak, sealed foundation gap, discarded bag of infested bird seed, or cleaned drain can solve the actual problem more effectively than repeatedly killing the bugs that happen to be visible.

Sources

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Eddie Johnson

I am Eddie Johnson, Iowa investigative reporter and I have got you covered! Iowa Watch is your go-to source for all things local. I give my best to bring you the stories that matter most.
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