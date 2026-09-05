Iowa Workers’ Compensation Law, What Injured Employees Need to Know

A workplace injury can affect far more than the next few days of work. A broken hand, back injury, repetitive-motion condition or occupational illness can lead to months of treatment, reduced hours, permanent restrictions, and disputes over who pays the bills.

Iowa workers’ compensation law sets out who qualifies, which medical expenses are covered, how wage-replacement benefits are calculated and how long an employee has to bring a claim.

Most Iowa employers must carry workers’ compensation insurance or qualify as self-insured, but employees still need to follow the rules carefully because missed deadlines and unauthorized treatment can create problems later.

The system is administered by the Iowa Workers’ Compensation Division, part of the Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing. The agency handles disputed claims, filings, hearings, and benefit rules, but it does not represent injured employees or give them legal advice.

Who Is Covered by Iowa Workers’ Compensation?

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Most employees working in Iowa are covered when they suffer an injury arising out of and in the course of employment.

The important word is employee. Iowa does not automatically treat every person performing work as an employee for workers’ compensation purposes.

According to the state’s workers’ compensation eligibility guidance, groups that are generally not treated as employees include: