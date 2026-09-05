Iowa Workers’ Compensation Law, What Injured Employees Need to Know

A workplace injury can affect far more than the next few days of work. A broken hand, back injury, repetitive-motion condition or occupational illness can lead to months of treatment, reduced hours, permanent restrictions, and disputes over who pays the bills.
Iowa workers’ compensation law sets out who qualifies, which medical expenses are covered, how wage-replacement benefits are calculated and how long an employee has to bring a claim.
Most Iowa employers must carry workers’ compensation insurance or qualify as self-insured, but employees still need to follow the rules carefully because missed deadlines and unauthorized treatment can create problems later.
The system is administered by the Iowa Workers’ Compensation Division, part of the Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing. The agency handles disputed claims, filings, hearings, and benefit rules, but it does not represent injured employees or give them legal advice.
Who Is Covered by Iowa Workers’ Compensation?
Most employees working in Iowa are covered when they suffer an injury arising out of and in the course of employment.
The important word is employee. Iowa does not automatically treat every person performing work as an employee for workers’ compensation purposes.
According to the state’s workers’ compensation eligibility guidance, groups that are generally not treated as employees include:
There are also limited exemptions involving some agricultural work, employment by relatives, and certain casual work performed in or around a private home. A job title alone does not settle the question. Calling someone an independent contractor in a contract does not necessarily make that person an independent contractor under Iowa law. The actual working relationship can become important if coverage is disputed. Iowa’s job market includes large numbers of workers in manufacturing, agriculture, construction, health care and transportation, all industries where workplace injuries can lead to workers’ compensation claims. Our earlier look at Iowa’s fastest-growing industries shows how large several of these sectors have become. A workers’ compensation claim is not limited to a dramatic accident on a factory floor or construction site. Iowa recognizes injuries and health conditions caused by work activities. A pre-existing condition does not automatically disqualify a worker. The issue is whether employment aggravated or worsened the condition enough to qualify as a work injury. Iowa gives employees a limited period to notify their employer. The employer must generally have notice or knowledge of the injury within 90 days. The period begins when the employee knew, or reasonably should have known, that the injury was connected to work. The Iowa Workers’ Compensation Division’s deadline guidance warns that benefits can be denied when proper notice is not given within that period. An employee should report the injury much sooner than day 90. Waiting creates unnecessary questions about when the accident happened, how the condition developed and whether the employer had a chance to investigate it. Keep a copy of any written report, email or text used to notify a supervisor. Once the employer knows about a qualifying injury, it also has responsibilities. Iowa requires an employer to file a First Report of Injury with the Workers’ Compensation Division within four days when the injury results in more than three days away from work, permanent injury, or death. The employee does not need to wait for that filing before seeking appropriate treatment or documenting what happened. Iowa differs from states where injured employees generally choose their own workers’ compensation doctor. In most Iowa cases, the employer or its workers’ compensation insurer has the right to select the medical provider. If you report an injury, ask the employer where you are authorized to receive treatment. Going to an unrelated provider without approval can create a dispute over payment. Emergency treatment is different. If immediate medical care is required and the employer or insurer cannot be reached, the employee can obtain necessary emergency care. For a compensable injury, the employer is responsible for reasonable medical treatment related to that injury. The complete state explanation is available through the Iowa workers’ compensation benefits page. Authorized workers’ compensation treatment does not operate like an ordinary health insurance claim. The employee should not be responsible for normal health-plan copays and deductibles for accepted, authorized workers’ compensation treatment. Transportation expenses are easy to overlook. Iowa requires reimbursement for reasonable travel connected with workers’ compensation medical care. That can include mileage when the employee uses a personal vehicle, along with qualifying public transportation, taxi, lodging and meal expenses when necessary for treatment. For travel from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027, Iowa lists the workers’ compensation mileage rate at 72.5 cents per mile. An employee who drives 60 miles round trip for 10 appointments has traveled 600 compensable miles. At 72.5 cents per mile, that comes to $435. Keep a simple mileage log showing the date, provider, destination and round-trip mileage. The employer’s right to direct treatment does not allow it to provide inadequate care indefinitely. An employee who is dissatisfied with the care should first raise the problem with the employer or insurer and request different treatment. If that does not resolve the issue, the worker can file a petition for alternate medical care with the Workers’ Compensation Division. Alternate-care cases are designed to move quickly. The state says a decision will be issued within 10 business days after the petition is filed. You can check out the filing information here. Medical bills are only part of a claim. An injury can also reduce or eliminate an employee’s paycheck. Iowa provides several forms of weekly disability compensation. Temporary Total Disability benefits, usually called TTD, generally begin on the fourth calendar day that the employee is unable to work because of the injury. If the disability lasts more than 14 days, the employee can also receive compensation for the first three days. For example, a worker who misses five days can qualify beginning with day four. A worker who remains off work for more than 14 days can receive payment covering the initial three-day waiting period as well. TTD generally continues until the employee returns to work or has recovered enough to return to substantially similar work. An injury does not always keep someone completely off the job. A warehouse employee might return with a lifting restriction and temporarily work fewer hours. A construction worker might move to lighter duties at a lower wage. Temporary Partial Disability benefits can apply when the worker returns but earns less because of restrictions caused by the injury. The benefit is intended to replace part of the difference between the employee’s pre-injury earnings and reduced earnings during recovery. Iowa does not simply pay 100% of the employee’s regular paycheck. The weekly workers’ compensation rate is based on 80% of the employee’s weekly spendable earnings, subject to minimum and maximum limits. The calculation starts with average gross weekly earnings and then uses statutory tables that account for allowable exemptions and other factors. For injuries occurring between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2027, the statewide average weekly wage used in the system is $1,215.65. The current maximum weekly rates are: For the same injury period, the minimum weekly rate for permanent partial disability, permanent total disability and death benefits is $425. TTD and healing-period minimums are the lower of $425 or the worker’s spendable earnings. Workers should check the wage figure used by the insurer rather than assuming it is correct. Iowa’s rate guidance says average gross weekly earnings include recurring compensation but exclude several items, including irregular bonuses, retroactive pay, overtime pay, penalty pay and expense reimbursements. The rules can become complicated for people with variable schedules, seasonal work or irregular income. That matters in a state where wages already differ substantially by industry. Iowa’s statewide minimum wage remains $7.25 an hour, which we examined in our guide about the minimum wage in Iowa. Workers’ compensation rates, however, are based on the employee’s actual qualifying earnings rather than simply the minimum wage. A worker can finish medical treatment and still have lasting loss of motion, weakness, pain or other impairment. When that happens, permanent disability benefits become relevant. Iowa separates many permanent injuries into scheduled and unscheduled categories. The law assigns each listed body part a number of compensable weeks. The impairment rating is then applied to that schedule. After the employee reaches maximum medical improvement, a doctor may assign a permanent impairment rating. Maximum medical improvement means the condition has stabilized to the point where substantial additional recovery is not expected. It does not mean the employee has returned to the condition they were in before the accident. A person can reach MMI and still have permanent restrictions. Iowa uses statutory standards and the applicable American Medical Association Guides when permanent impairment is evaluated. Iowa law provides a process for an independent medical examination in certain disputes over permanent disability. An employee who disagrees with the employer-selected medical evaluation can have the right to an independent examination under Iowa Code section 85.39. Reimbursement rules depend on the circumstances, so arranging an expensive examination independently without checking the statutory requirements first can create another dispute. The Workers’ Compensation Division lists the appropriate IME petition among its official workers’ compensation forms. Some injured workers cannot return to their previous type of work even after treatment ends. Iowa has vocational rehabilitation benefits for qualifying workers with compensable permanent partial or permanent total disability who cannot return to gainful employment because of the disability. A worker participating in a recognized vocational rehabilitation program can receive an additional $100 per week on top of other qualifying workers’ compensation benefits. Iowa also provides a vocational education and training benefit that can cover up to $15,000 for tuition, fees, and required supplies in qualifying community-college programs. That can be important for someone who worked for years in a physically demanding occupation and can no longer safely return to it. Work injuries take on particular importance in Iowa because a large share of the state economy still depends on physically demanding occupations. Manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, construction and health care employ hundreds of thousands of Iowans. Our review of changes in Iowa’s economy found that employment growth has shifted between industries, but manufacturing remains a major source of jobs across the state. The financial effect of an injury is also different for a household with limited savings. Medical expenses may be covered through workers’ compensation, but losing even part of a regular paycheck can put pressure on rent, mortgage payments, car loans, and other household bills. An insurer does not have the final word simply because it sends a denial letter. If the employer or insurance carrier denies liability, Iowa requires the employee to receive a written denial explaining the reason. An employee can start a contested case before the Workers’ Compensation Division. Iowa uses the Workers’ Compensation Electronic System, known as WCES, for contested-case filings. An injured worker can file electronically, monitor the case, view filings from other parties, and receive notices through the system. The state provides instructions through its WCES filing guide. The standard petition used to begin an arbitration case is Form 100. An employee does not have to hire an attorney to file a case, although the state notes that most parties involved in contested workers’ compensation cases have legal representation. Reporting the injury within 90 days is only the first deadline. If no weekly disability benefits have been paid, an employee generally has two years from the date of injury to file a workers’ compensation petition. For purposes of that rule, Iowa defines the injury date as the point when the employee knew or should have known that the injury was work-related. If weekly compensation has already been paid, the employee generally has three years from the last weekly payment to pursue additional benefits. Those deadlines are especially important in repetitive-motion and occupational-disease cases where the date of injury is not as obvious as it would be after a fall or machinery accident. Iowa provides a review-reopening procedure in qualifying cases. A worker who previously received benefits may later experience a significant change in the compensable condition. Review-reopening allows certain awards or agreements to be reconsidered when the legal requirements are met. It is not a way to simply retry a claim because the employee disagrees with the original outcome. A qualifying change in condition must generally be established. Iowa also has a Second Injury Fund for certain workers who had a qualifying prior loss and then sustain another qualifying injury. The rule is narrower than simply having two workplace injuries. It generally involves a previous loss or loss of use involving one hand, arm, foot, leg or eye followed by a compensable injury affecting another listed member. The case is worth noting because it shows how the language of an earlier settlement can affect later rights. The fund itself has also faced financial pressure. The Iowa Insurance Division announced a $7 million assessment in March 2026 because available funds were insufficient to meet the fund’s liabilities. A settlement can close rights permanently. Depending on the type of settlement, an employee may be giving up the ability to seek additional disability benefits or pursue related claims later. A large one-time payment can look attractive when someone has been out of work, but the legal effect of the agreement matters just as much as the dollar amount. Most Iowa employers must either purchase workers’ compensation insurance or register as self-insured. The Workers’ Compensation Division provides a coverage-verification system through the National Council on Compensation Insurance. If an employer that was legally required to carry coverage failed to do so, the situation can become substantially more serious for the employer. Iowa law can expose an uninsured employer to liabilities outside the normal workers’ compensation system. The state explains employer insurance requirements on its workers’ compensation compliance page. An employee’s regular health insurance and workers’ compensation serve different purposes. Workers’ compensation deals with medical treatment and disability caused by qualifying employment-related injuries. Health insurance covers medical treatment under the terms of the employee’s ordinary health plan. Iowa already has relatively high health-insurance coverage compared with many states, but access and out-of-pocket expenses still vary considerably. We covered those differences in our comparison of Iowa health care with other Midwestern states. For an accepted workers’ compensation claim, the employer or workers’ compensation insurer should generally be paying authorized treatment rather than shifting the expense to the employee’s normal health plan. The two programs are easy to confuse because both can involve someone who is not receiving a normal paycheck. Workers’ compensation applies when a qualifying work injury affects the employee’s ability to work. Unemployment insurance generally deals with workers who are able and available to work but have lost employment. The Iowa Workers’ Compensation Division does not pay unemployment benefits. An employee does not lose employment protections simply because a legitimate workers’ compensation claim was filed. Retaliatory termination can raise separate legal issues under Iowa law. At the same time, workers’ compensation is not a guarantee that every employee remains in the same job indefinitely. An employer may have legitimate employment decisions involving attendance, business needs and the availability of work within medical restrictions. The facts matter greatly when an employee is fired soon after reporting an injury or pursuing benefits. A workers’ compensation file can last months or years. Relying on memory is a bad strategy. Also keep notes of phone calls with the insurer, including the date and the name of the person you spoke with. A minor injury that heals quickly may never develop into a legal dispute. A serious claim is different. The Workers’ Compensation Division is neutral. It can explain procedures and decide disputes, but it cannot tell an injured worker what legal strategy to use. Iowa workers’ compensation is built around a fairly simple principle. When an employee suffers a qualifying work injury, the system can pay for necessary medical care and replace part of the income lost during recovery. Permanent injuries can lead to additional benefits, and some workers also qualify for vocational rehabilitation or other compensation. The difficult part is usually not recognizing that an injury happened. Problems arise over deadlines, medical providers, wage calculations, permanent impairment, and settlement terms. Reporting the injury promptly, using authorized care, and keeping complete records gives an employee a much better starting point if a dispute develops later.
What Counts as a Work Injury?
Report the Injury Quickly
The Employer Has Its Own Reporting Deadline
Who Chooses the Doctor?
What Medical Care Has to Be Paid?
You Can Be Reimbursed for Travel to Medical Appointments
What If You Disagree With the Doctor the Employer Chose?
What Happens When You Cannot Work?
Benefit
When it applies
Temporary Total Disability
Worker is temporarily unable to work
Temporary Partial Disability
Worker returns but earns less because of the injury
Healing Period
Worker is recovering from an injury that causes permanent impairment
Permanent Partial Disability
Worker has permanent impairment but is not totally disabled
Permanent Total Disability
Qualifying injury leaves worker permanently unable to earn through employment
Death Benefits
Benefits for qualifying dependents after a fatal work injury
Temporary Total Disability Has a Waiting Period
What If You Return to Work for Less Money?
How Iowa Calculates Weekly Benefits
Benefit type
Maximum weekly benefit
Temporary Total Disability
$2,431
Healing Period
$2,431
Permanent Total Disability
$2,431
Death Benefits
$2,431
Permanent Partial Disability
$2,237
Overtime Does Not Always Go Into the Wage Calculation
Permanent Injuries Are Treated Differently
An Impairment Rating Is Not Just a Random Percentage
Can You Obtain an Independent Medical Examination?
Vocational Rehabilitation Can Add Another Weekly Benefit
Workers’ Compensation Matters in Iowa’s Manufacturing Economy
What Happens If the Claim Is Denied?
How to File a Disputed Workers’ Compensation Claim
The Two-Year Deadline Can End a Claim
Deadline
General Iowa rule
Notice of injury to employer
Within 90 days
Petition when no weekly benefits were paid
Within 2 years of the injury
Claim for additional benefits after weekly payments
Within 3 years of the last weekly payment
What Happens If the Condition Gets Worse Later?
The Second Injury Fund Can Matter When There Was an Earlier Disability
The Iowa Supreme Court addressed the interaction between workers’ compensation settlements and Second Injury Fund claims in Kingsbury v. Second Injury Fund of Iowa in April 2026.
Do Not Treat a Settlement as Routine Paperwork
What If Your Employer Does Not Have Workers’ Compensation Insurance?
Workers’ Compensation Is Different From Health Insurance
Workers’ Compensation Is Also Different From Unemployment Benefits
Can an Employer Retaliate Against an Injured Employee?
What Records Should You Keep?
What an Injured Employee Should Do First?
When a Lawyer Becomes More Important?
Conclusion
Sources
There are also limited exemptions involving some agricultural work, employment by relatives, and certain casual work performed in or around a private home.
A job title alone does not settle the question. Calling someone an independent contractor in a contract does not necessarily make that person an independent contractor under Iowa law. The actual working relationship can become important if coverage is disputed.
Iowa’s job market includes large numbers of workers in manufacturing, agriculture, construction, health care and transportation, all industries where workplace injuries can lead to workers’ compensation claims. Our earlier look at Iowa’s fastest-growing industries shows how large several of these sectors have become.
A workers’ compensation claim is not limited to a dramatic accident on a factory floor or construction site.
Iowa recognizes injuries and health conditions caused by work activities.
A pre-existing condition does not automatically disqualify a worker. The issue is whether employment aggravated or worsened the condition enough to qualify as a work injury.
Iowa gives employees a limited period to notify their employer.
The employer must generally have notice or knowledge of the injury within 90 days. The period begins when the employee knew, or reasonably should have known, that the injury was connected to work.
The Iowa Workers’ Compensation Division’s deadline guidance warns that benefits can be denied when proper notice is not given within that period.
An employee should report the injury much sooner than day 90. Waiting creates unnecessary questions about when the accident happened, how the condition developed and whether the employer had a chance to investigate it.
Keep a copy of any written report, email or text used to notify a supervisor.
Once the employer knows about a qualifying injury, it also has responsibilities.
Iowa requires an employer to file a First Report of Injury with the Workers’ Compensation Division within four days when the injury results in more than three days away from work, permanent injury, or death.
The employee does not need to wait for that filing before seeking appropriate treatment or documenting what happened.
Iowa differs from states where injured employees generally choose their own workers’ compensation doctor.
In most Iowa cases, the employer or its workers’ compensation insurer has the right to select the medical provider.
If you report an injury, ask the employer where you are authorized to receive treatment. Going to an unrelated provider without approval can create a dispute over payment.
Emergency treatment is different. If immediate medical care is required and the employer or insurer cannot be reached, the employee can obtain necessary emergency care.
For a compensable injury, the employer is responsible for reasonable medical treatment related to that injury.
The complete state explanation is available through the Iowa workers’ compensation benefits page.
Authorized workers’ compensation treatment does not operate like an ordinary health insurance claim. The employee should not be responsible for normal health-plan copays and deductibles for accepted, authorized workers’ compensation treatment.
Transportation expenses are easy to overlook.
Iowa requires reimbursement for reasonable travel connected with workers’ compensation medical care. That can include mileage when the employee uses a personal vehicle, along with qualifying public transportation, taxi, lodging and meal expenses when necessary for treatment.
For travel from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027, Iowa lists the workers’ compensation mileage rate at 72.5 cents per mile.
An employee who drives 60 miles round trip for 10 appointments has traveled 600 compensable miles. At 72.5 cents per mile, that comes to $435.
Keep a simple mileage log showing the date, provider, destination and round-trip mileage.
The employer’s right to direct treatment does not allow it to provide inadequate care indefinitely.
An employee who is dissatisfied with the care should first raise the problem with the employer or insurer and request different treatment.
If that does not resolve the issue, the worker can file a petition for alternate medical care with the Workers’ Compensation Division.
Alternate-care cases are designed to move quickly. The state says a decision will be issued within 10 business days after the petition is filed.
You can check out the filing information here.
Medical bills are only part of a claim. An injury can also reduce or eliminate an employee’s paycheck.
Iowa provides several forms of weekly disability compensation.
Temporary Total Disability benefits, usually called TTD, generally begin on the fourth calendar day that the employee is unable to work because of the injury.
If the disability lasts more than 14 days, the employee can also receive compensation for the first three days.
For example, a worker who misses five days can qualify beginning with day four. A worker who remains off work for more than 14 days can receive payment covering the initial three-day waiting period as well.
TTD generally continues until the employee returns to work or has recovered enough to return to substantially similar work.
An injury does not always keep someone completely off the job.
A warehouse employee might return with a lifting restriction and temporarily work fewer hours. A construction worker might move to lighter duties at a lower wage.
Temporary Partial Disability benefits can apply when the worker returns but earns less because of restrictions caused by the injury.
The benefit is intended to replace part of the difference between the employee’s pre-injury earnings and reduced earnings during recovery.
Iowa does not simply pay 100% of the employee’s regular paycheck.
The weekly workers’ compensation rate is based on 80% of the employee’s weekly spendable earnings, subject to minimum and maximum limits.
The calculation starts with average gross weekly earnings and then uses statutory tables that account for allowable exemptions and other factors.
For injuries occurring between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2027, the statewide average weekly wage used in the system is $1,215.65.
The current maximum weekly rates are:
For the same injury period, the minimum weekly rate for permanent partial disability, permanent total disability and death benefits is $425. TTD and healing-period minimums are the lower of $425 or the worker’s spendable earnings.
Workers should check the wage figure used by the insurer rather than assuming it is correct.
Iowa’s rate guidance says average gross weekly earnings include recurring compensation but exclude several items, including irregular bonuses, retroactive pay, overtime pay, penalty pay and expense reimbursements.
The rules can become complicated for people with variable schedules, seasonal work or irregular income.
That matters in a state where wages already differ substantially by industry. Iowa’s statewide minimum wage remains $7.25 an hour, which we examined in our guide about the minimum wage in Iowa. Workers’ compensation rates, however, are based on the employee’s actual qualifying earnings rather than simply the minimum wage.
A worker can finish medical treatment and still have lasting loss of motion, weakness, pain or other impairment.
When that happens, permanent disability benefits become relevant.
Iowa separates many permanent injuries into scheduled and unscheduled categories.
The law assigns each listed body part a number of compensable weeks. The impairment rating is then applied to that schedule.
After the employee reaches maximum medical improvement, a doctor may assign a permanent impairment rating.
Maximum medical improvement means the condition has stabilized to the point where substantial additional recovery is not expected. It does not mean the employee has returned to the condition they were in before the accident.
A person can reach MMI and still have permanent restrictions.
Iowa uses statutory standards and the applicable American Medical Association Guides when permanent impairment is evaluated.
Iowa law provides a process for an independent medical examination in certain disputes over permanent disability.
An employee who disagrees with the employer-selected medical evaluation can have the right to an independent examination under Iowa Code section 85.39.
Reimbursement rules depend on the circumstances, so arranging an expensive examination independently without checking the statutory requirements first can create another dispute.
The Workers’ Compensation Division lists the appropriate IME petition among its official workers’ compensation forms.
Some injured workers cannot return to their previous type of work even after treatment ends.
Iowa has vocational rehabilitation benefits for qualifying workers with compensable permanent partial or permanent total disability who cannot return to gainful employment because of the disability.
A worker participating in a recognized vocational rehabilitation program can receive an additional $100 per week on top of other qualifying workers’ compensation benefits.
Iowa also provides a vocational education and training benefit that can cover up to $15,000 for tuition, fees, and required supplies in qualifying community-college programs.
That can be important for someone who worked for years in a physically demanding occupation and can no longer safely return to it.
Work injuries take on particular importance in Iowa because a large share of the state economy still depends on physically demanding occupations.
Manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, construction and health care employ hundreds of thousands of Iowans. Our review of changes in Iowa’s economy found that employment growth has shifted between industries, but manufacturing remains a major source of jobs across the state.
The financial effect of an injury is also different for a household with limited savings. Medical expenses may be covered through workers’ compensation, but losing even part of a regular paycheck can put pressure on rent, mortgage payments, car loans, and other household bills.
An insurer does not have the final word simply because it sends a denial letter.
If the employer or insurance carrier denies liability, Iowa requires the employee to receive a written denial explaining the reason.
An employee can start a contested case before the Workers’ Compensation Division.
Iowa uses the Workers’ Compensation Electronic System, known as WCES, for contested-case filings.
An injured worker can file electronically, monitor the case, view filings from other parties, and receive notices through the system.
The state provides instructions through its WCES filing guide.
The standard petition used to begin an arbitration case is Form 100.
An employee does not have to hire an attorney to file a case, although the state notes that most parties involved in contested workers’ compensation cases have legal representation.
Reporting the injury within 90 days is only the first deadline.
If no weekly disability benefits have been paid, an employee generally has two years from the date of injury to file a workers’ compensation petition.
For purposes of that rule, Iowa defines the injury date as the point when the employee knew or should have known that the injury was work-related.
If weekly compensation has already been paid, the employee generally has three years from the last weekly payment to pursue additional benefits.
Those deadlines are especially important in repetitive-motion and occupational-disease cases where the date of injury is not as obvious as it would be after a fall or machinery accident.
Iowa provides a review-reopening procedure in qualifying cases.
A worker who previously received benefits may later experience a significant change in the compensable condition. Review-reopening allows certain awards or agreements to be reconsidered when the legal requirements are met.
It is not a way to simply retry a claim because the employee disagrees with the original outcome. A qualifying change in condition must generally be established.
Iowa also has a Second Injury Fund for certain workers who had a qualifying prior loss and then sustain another qualifying injury.
The rule is narrower than simply having two workplace injuries.
It generally involves a previous loss or loss of use involving one hand, arm, foot, leg or eye followed by a compensable injury affecting another listed member.
The case is worth noting because it shows how the language of an earlier settlement can affect later rights.
The fund itself has also faced financial pressure. The Iowa Insurance Division announced a $7 million assessment in March 2026 because available funds were insufficient to meet the fund’s liabilities.
A settlement can close rights permanently.
Depending on the type of settlement, an employee may be giving up the ability to seek additional disability benefits or pursue related claims later.
A large one-time payment can look attractive when someone has been out of work, but the legal effect of the agreement matters just as much as the dollar amount.
Most Iowa employers must either purchase workers’ compensation insurance or register as self-insured.
The Workers’ Compensation Division provides a coverage-verification system through the National Council on Compensation Insurance.
If an employer that was legally required to carry coverage failed to do so, the situation can become substantially more serious for the employer. Iowa law can expose an uninsured employer to liabilities outside the normal workers’ compensation system.
The state explains employer insurance requirements on its workers’ compensation compliance page.
An employee’s regular health insurance and workers’ compensation serve different purposes.
Workers’ compensation deals with medical treatment and disability caused by qualifying employment-related injuries. Health insurance covers medical treatment under the terms of the employee’s ordinary health plan.
Iowa already has relatively high health-insurance coverage compared with many states, but access and out-of-pocket expenses still vary considerably. We covered those differences in our comparison of Iowa health care with other Midwestern states.
For an accepted workers’ compensation claim, the employer or workers’ compensation insurer should generally be paying authorized treatment rather than shifting the expense to the employee’s normal health plan.
The two programs are easy to confuse because both can involve someone who is not receiving a normal paycheck.
Workers’ compensation applies when a qualifying work injury affects the employee’s ability to work. Unemployment insurance generally deals with workers who are able and available to work but have lost employment.
The Iowa Workers’ Compensation Division does not pay unemployment benefits.
An employee does not lose employment protections simply because a legitimate workers’ compensation claim was filed.
Retaliatory termination can raise separate legal issues under Iowa law.
At the same time, workers’ compensation is not a guarantee that every employee remains in the same job indefinitely. An employer may have legitimate employment decisions involving attendance, business needs and the availability of work within medical restrictions.
The facts matter greatly when an employee is fired soon after reporting an injury or pursuing benefits.
A workers’ compensation file can last months or years. Relying on memory is a bad strategy.
Also keep notes of phone calls with the insurer, including the date and the name of the person you spoke with.
A minor injury that heals quickly may never develop into a legal dispute.
A serious claim is different.
The Workers’ Compensation Division is neutral. It can explain procedures and decide disputes, but it cannot tell an injured worker what legal strategy to use.
Iowa workers’ compensation is built around a fairly simple principle. When an employee suffers a qualifying work injury, the system can pay for necessary medical care and replace part of the income lost during recovery.
Permanent injuries can lead to additional benefits, and some workers also qualify for vocational rehabilitation or other compensation.
The difficult part is usually not recognizing that an injury happened. Problems arise over deadlines, medical providers, wage calculations, permanent impairment, and settlement terms.
Reporting the injury promptly, using authorized care, and keeping complete records gives an employee a much better starting point if a dispute develops later.