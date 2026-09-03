Where to Spot the Most Common Beetles in Iowa

Beetles are everywhere in Iowa once you know where to look. Some spend the day chewing through rose leaves, others hide under logs until dark, and a few spend most of the year underground before suddenly appearing in large numbers.

The state has hundreds of beetle species, and most people encounter only a small fraction of them. Gardens, farm fields, wooded trails, porch lights, and even the siding of a house can all produce completely different types.

Several of the species below are pests. Others are useful predators or harmless scavengers. Location is often the fastest clue to figuring out which one you have found.

1. Japanese Beetles, Look Around Roses, Grapes and Fruit Trees

Japanese beetles are among the easiest ones to recognize. Adults have metallic green heads, bronze wing covers, and a row of small white hair tufts along the sides of the abdomen.

They are also among the most destructive insects found in Iowa gardens. Iowa State University Extension reports that adults feed on the leaves, flowers, and fruit of more than 300 plant species.

Roses are one of the most obvious places to find them, but grapes, raspberries, crabapples, lindens, birches and many other landscape plants can attract large groups.

Adults normally begin appearing from mid-June into July. Iowa first confirmed the species in 1994, and it has since spread through much of the state. Iowa State University reported Japanese beetles in 75 counties by 2021.

The damage is easy to recognize. They eat the soft tissue between leaf veins, leaving behind a thin skeleton of the original leaf.

They also turn up in agricultural fields. Corn silks and soybean leaves are both potential food sources, although severe field damage is less common than dramatic feeding on garden plants.

2. Ground Beetles, Check Under Logs, Rocks and Leaves

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Ground beetles are among the most common in Iowa, but many people rarely notice them because most species are active at night.

Iowa State University says there are hundreds of ground beetle species in the state. Many are shiny black or dark brown with ridges running along the wing covers.