What It Really Costs to Live Comfortably in Iowa?

Iowa is still cheaper than many parts of the country, but living comfortably here is not as inexpensive as the state’s reputation suggests. Housing remains relatively affordable by national standards, yet families are paying more for food, insurance, utilities, transportation and child care than they were only a few years ago.

For a single adult, a realistic comfortable income starts well above Iowa’s $7.25 minimum wage. Families with children need considerably more, especially when child care and housing are included. The amount also changes depending on whether you live in Des Moines, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids or a smaller rural county.

How Much Income Does One Person Need in Iowa?

The MIT Living Wage Calculator gives one of the clearest starting points because it estimates what a worker needs to cover basic expenses without relying on public assistance.

For Iowa City, MIT currently estimates that a single adult with no children needs about $21.24 an hour. Working full time, that equals roughly $44,200 a year before taxes.

That figure covers basic needs. It does not represent a particularly generous lifestyle with expensive travel, a new car and large amounts of discretionary spending.

In lower-cost parts of the state, the number is slightly lower. In Ida County, for example, MIT estimates a living wage of about $20.82 an hour for one adult with no children.

The difference between rural and urban Iowa exists, but it is smaller than many people expect once transportation, food, health care and other costs are included.

What Does “Comfortably” Mean?

There is no official government definition of a comfortable income.

For this article, comfortable means earning enough to cover normal living costs without spending nearly every dollar that comes in. A household should have room for:

housing

utilities

food

transportation

health care

insurance

taxes

basic personal expenses

some savings

occasional entertainment or travel

unexpected expenses such as a car repair

A living wage is therefore a useful floor, but a genuinely comfortable income should sit somewhat above it.

A Single Adult Should Aim for At Least $50,000 to $55,000 a Year

For a single person without children, an annual income around $50,000 to $55,000 provides a more realistic comfortable budget in much of Iowa.

At $50,000 a year, gross monthly income is about $4,167. After federal and state taxes, payroll deductions and health insurance, take-home pay will be lower.

A renter paying around Iowa’s current statewide average of $1,150 per month could still have enough room for transportation, food, utilities and savings if other debts remain manageable.

Zillow reported an average Iowa rent of $1,150 as of late August 2026. That was 43% below the national average, one of the main reasons Iowa remains relatively affordable.

A Realistic Monthly Budget for One Adult

Expense Typical monthly budget Rent $1,100 to $1,300 Utilities and internet $200 to $275 Groceries $350 to $450 Transportation $500 to $700 Health care and insurance $250 to $400 Phone and personal expenses $150 to $250 Entertainment and dining $200 to $300 Savings and emergency fund $400 to $600 Total $3,150 to $4,275

The biggest variable is transportation. Many Iowa residents need a car for work, shopping and everyday errands, particularly outside Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

A paid-off vehicle keeps costs much lower. A newer car with a loan, higher insurance premiums and frequent driving can push transportation above $800 a month once fuel, registration and maintenance are included.

Housing Is Still the Biggest Financial Advantage

Iowa home prices remain well below the national level, even after several years of appreciation.

Redfin reported a statewide median sale price of $269,058 in June 2026, up 6.6% from a year earlier. Zillow’s broader home-value measure put the typical Iowa home at $240,435 in July.

Those figures are still low compared with many large U.S. housing markets, but affordability varies dramatically within Iowa.

Earlier this year, we looked at the cheapest counties to buy a home in Iowa. In several counties, typical home values remained below $150,000, while homes in stronger metro and suburban markets cost considerably more.

Buying a Home Can Cost Much More Than the Mortgage Payment

A $250,000 home with a 20% down payment leaves a $200,000 mortgage.

The monthly principal and interest payment is only part of the true housing bill. Owners also need to account for:

property taxes

homeowners insurance

utilities

repairs

maintenance

HOA fees where applicable

Iowa property taxes can make a noticeable difference to affordability. A house that appears inexpensive based on purchase price alone can still carry several thousand dollars a year in property taxes.

Our Iowa property tax guide explains how bills are calculated and why assessments can rise even when homeowners have not moved.

Renting Is Cheaper Than in Most States, but $1,150 Is Still a Large Monthly Bill

The statewide average rent of $1,150 looks attractive compared with cities where modest apartments cost $2,000 or $3,000 a month.

For an Iowa worker earning $15 an hour, however, $1,150 is still difficult.