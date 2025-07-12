What Students Should Know Before Attending University in Iowa

There’s something quietly powerful about choosing to attend college in Iowa. You won’t find flashy city skylines or a coastline view from campus, but what you will find, at places like the University of Iowa (UI) in Iowa City or Iowa State University (ISU) in Ames, is a strong sense of community, world-class academics, and a type of hospitality students come to know as “Iowa Nice.”

That friendliness? It’s not a myth. It shapes everything from classroom dynamics to Friday night chats at the dorm vending machines.

So, before packing up the car or finalizing that enrollment deposit, there are a few things every student should know. Not just about how to get in, but how to settle in, make the most of campus life, and stretch every dollar.

It doesn’t matter if you’re coming from Des Moines, Dallas, or Delhi, Iowa has its own rhythm, and once you learn it, you’ll be glad you did.

What It Takes to Get In

Before you can get to that first college football game or grab late-night pasta at the dining hall, there’s the admissions checklist.

Both UI and ISU use the Regent Admission Index (RAI)—a formula that combines your ACT/SAT score, GPA, and the number of core classes you’ve taken.

According to Iowa University Admissions, if your score hits 245 or above, you’re usually good to go, assuming your classes meet minimum standards.

For the University of Iowa

The course requirements vary a little depending on your major. Engineering and Nursing, for example, ask for more math and science.

Subject Liberal Arts & Sciences / Business / Education Engineering Nursing (Direct Admission) English 4 years 4 years 4 years World Languages 2 years (one language) 2 years Second-level proficiency Natural Science 3 years (bio/chem/physics) 3 years (chem & physics preferred) 3 years (all three sciences) Social Studies 3 years 2 years 3 years Algebra 2 years 2 years 2 years Geometry 1 year 1 year 1 year Higher Math — 1 year (pre-calc recommended) —

For Iowa State University

It’s a similar setup, but they do offer a test-optional path, which means you can apply based on GPA and coursework alone if you don’t submit ACT/SAT scores.

Subject Requirement English 4 years (emphasis on literature, writing) Mathematics 3 years (algebra, geometry, advanced algebra) Science 3 years (at least 2 of: bio, chem, physics) Social Studies 2 years

Engineering majors need two years of a single world language. Liberal Arts and Sciences require three years of social studies and two years of language.

A smart move is to start prepping in high school with these requirements in mind. If you’re aiming for nursing or engineering, don’t wait until senior year to load up on science and math.

Orientation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tippie College of Business (@tippiecollege)

Orientation doesn’t just check boxes—it sets the tone. It’s where students first get a feel for campus energy and start building a network.

At the University of Iowa

Orientation has three main parts, and all are important: Success at Iowa : This is an online course that goes live in mid-August. It walks you through university expectations and the basics of academic life.

: This is an online course that goes live in mid-August. It walks you through university expectations and the basics of academic life. SOAR (Student Online Advising & Registration) : A one-hour virtual session during the week where you meet with your advisor and build your first schedule.

: A one-hour virtual session during the week where you meet with your advisor and build your first schedule. On Iowa!: A full-blown welcome week (August 17–24, 2025) with 200+ events. You’ll see everything from slam poetry to campus tours.

During SOAR and On Iowa!, you’ll collect lots of to‑dos and reminders – some students like to prep ahead by using custom sticky notes to stay organized.

Parents also have access to virtual info sessions about things like housing and financial aid, which can be a good way to get everyone on the same page.

At Iowa State University

ISU offers both in-person and online orientation formats: OnCyte Orientation : If you want to get a feel for campus before move-in, this is a good pick.

: If you want to get a feel for campus before move-in, this is a good pick. Online Orientation : Self-paced, about 3–4 hours long. After you finish, you’ll be able to set up your advising appointment.

: Self-paced, about 3–4 hours long. After you finish, you’ll be able to set up your advising appointment. Destination Iowa State: A three-day experience right before classes start (August 21–23), full of workshops, games, and peer mentoring.

Tip: If you’re moving into a dorm, mark your calendar for August 19–20. That’s when the halls open.

Dorms, Dining, and Campus Vibes

Your housing choice matters more than people think. Where you sleep, shower, and meet people shapes your college life in big ways.

Housing at UI

East Side or West Side—it depends on your lifestyle.

Mayflower : Quiet, suite-style living, but it’s far from classes. Bring a bike or love long walks.

: Quiet, suite-style living, but it’s far from classes. Bring a bike or love long walks. Daum : Honors housing, connected to Burge (a perk when winter hits).

: Honors housing, connected to Burge (a perk when winter hits). Currier and Stanley : More classic dorm vibes, and centrally located.

: More classic dorm vibes, and centrally located. Hillcrest : Popular on the West Side, close to rec facilities.

: Popular on the West Side, close to rec facilities. Cattlet: Modern and stylish, if you’re into newer housing.

Housing at ISU

Dorm assignments work like a lottery system. Early applicants get more say. First-years are encouraged to live on campus—it really helps with meeting people and feeling settled.

Reddit threads show students praising dorm life at ISU for its built-in community feel. Even if your room is tiny, you’re never far from someone to grab dinner with.

Also, you can always check out renting opportunities, you might find something comfy and in your budget.

Dining at UI You’ll find standard dining halls, but also some standout spots: Pat’s Diner : Known for breakfast burritos.

: Known for breakfast burritos. Main Library Café : Open until 11 p.m.—great for late-night study snacks.

: Open until 11 p.m.—great for late-night study snacks. Iowa River Room: Pasta, burgers, solid lunch option. Dining at ISU Union Drive Community Center (UDCC) : Students love the pasta bar.

: Students love the pasta bar. Friley Windows : Better for quick meals.

: Better for quick meals. Some advice from students—watch out for shrimp day if you’ve got shellfish allergies.

Local eateries in Iowa City and Ames also make for great off-campus escapes when you need a break from dining hall routines.

Getting Involved and Finding Your People

#iowa #kamalaharris #donaldtrump #uselection #lgbtqia ♬ vlog, chill out, calm daily life(1370843) – SUNNY HOOD STUDIO @pinknews In collaboration with The Daily Iowan @DITV , we spoke to students at the University of Iowa about who they are voting for today in the US Presidential election (November 5). Last week, a new poll of voters in Iowa suggested that Kamala Harris is leading with 47% over Donald Trump’s 44%. The survey was released by the highly regarded pollster Ann Selzer, who regularly carries out surveys for the Des Moines Register newspaper, and it questioned 808 likely voters in the state. Reporter Dravin Murti also asked students on campus how much of a factor LGBTQIA+ rights played in their decision on who to vote for today, and what they think is the biggest issue facing young people in the US. #electionday

College isn’t just about grades. It’s about belonging. And that often starts with clubs, events, or just showing up to the involvement fair.

UI

Over 200 majors mean there’s room to explore interests across disciplines. The Student Involvement Fair is where you’ll meet student orgs, academic clubs, and performance groups. From creative writing to Quidditch, it’s all there.

ISU

ISU students have over 800 student organizations to choose from. That includes cultural clubs, intramural sports, and major-specific groups. The Marching Band and free concerts are especially big on campus.

Both schools have Greek life. It’s not for everyone, but those who join often speak highly of the leadership skills and social networks they build.

Tuition, Aid, and Saving Where You Can

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Admissions (@iowaadmissions)

What It Costs

At the University of Iowa

School In-State Tuition Out-of-State Tuition Room & Board UI ~$11,000 ~$30,000 ~$10,000–$12,000 ISU ~$10,000 ~$25,000 ~$10,000–$12,000

Factor in textbooks, travel, and personal expenses, and you’re looking at $25,000–$40,000 per year depending on residency.

Financial Aid

Both schools offer: Need-based financial aid

Merit scholarships

Work-study programs

One pro tip? Check the libraries before buying books. UI alone has seven libraries on campus, and Iowa City’s public library system is top-tier. For majors like English, this can save hundreds each semester.

Diversity, Mental Health, and Staying Grounded

At UI

Students come from over 100 countries, and DEI coursework is baked into the curriculum. Courses like Black Television Culture explore media with a cultural lens and help build awareness.

At ISU

Multicultural student orgs and events help international and underrepresented students feel more at home. The student support network is active and visible.

Mental Health Services

Both universities offer accessible, affordable counseling. You can schedule appointments online and many services are free. ISU students specifically talk about the importance of normalizing help—mental health is part of the conversation, not something hidden away.

Practical Tips for Day-to-Day Life

Transit : UI students often walk or use city buses. ISU students rely on CyRide —a free bus system. It runs well, even in winter.

: UI students often walk or use city buses. ISU students rely on —a free bus system. It runs well, even in winter. Career Prep : Use career centers early. UI’s Pomeranz Career Center is great for resume help and job search tools. ISU students recommend connecting with professors and alumni on LinkedIn.

: Use career centers early. UI’s is great for resume help and job search tools. ISU students recommend connecting with professors and alumni on LinkedIn. Winter Survival: Iowa winters are no joke. A warm coat, boots, gloves, and a hat aren’t optional. ISU’s underground tunnels help, but UI students should expect to walk between buildings.

Final Thoughts

Going to college in Iowa isn’t about putting your life on pause—it’s where a new one starts. The academic structure, the welcoming campuses, the late-night convos in the dorm hallway—they all add up.

Bonus: If you think University in Iowa is hard to get in, check out some of the private colleges in Iowa!

By knowing what to expect and using the resources around you, you can hit the ground running. Whether you’re heading to UI’s artsy sidewalks or ISU’s engineering labs, Iowa has the tools, the people, and the space for you to figure things out.