7 Best Places to Live in Iowa 2024

When it comes to finding the perfect place to live in Iowa, 2024 offers some truly exceptional options.

Iowa is renowned for its strong sense of community, affordable living, and diverse landscapes.

I want to highlight the best places to live in Iowa, chosen by:

Vibrant economies

Top-notch schools

Recreational opportunities

Quality of life

Buckle up, and let us start.

1. Des Moines

Des Moines, the state’s capital, is known for its affordability and the robust job market.

Metric 2022 Value 1-Year Change Population 213,164 0.178% Decline Median Age 34.4 0.585% Increase Poverty Rate 15.2% 0.586% Decrease Median Household Income $62,378 6.73% Growth

The median home price is $193,698, making homeownership accessible to many.

The cost of living is 14% lower than the national average, allowing residents to enjoy a high quality of life without breaking the bank. Des Moines boasts a strong education system with top-rated schools, making it an ideal place for families.

Its thriving economy is supported by major employers in sectors such as:

Finance

Insurance

Healthcare

Overall, Des Moines is a well-rounded city that caters to a wide range of lifestyles and preferences.

2. Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids, the largest city in Eastern Iowa, is particularly attractive to retirees.

Metric 2022 Value 1-Year Change Population 136,929 0.305% Growth Median Age 37 1.65% Increase Poverty Rate 11.4% 1.1% Increase Median Household Income $66,895 5.9% Growth

With a median home price of $186,447 and a cost of living 15% below the national average, Cedar Rapids is an affordable option for those looking to enjoy their golden years.

The city is home to major employers like:

Rockwell Collins

Deloitte

Wells Fargo

These companies are providing a stable job market for those still in the workforce. Cedar Rapids also offers a rich cultural heritage, with numerous art galleries, museums, and theaters.

The city’s extensive park system, including the popular Cedar River, offers residents plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Cedar Rapids is known for its strong sense of community, making it a welcoming place for newcomers.

The city’s healthcare facilities are highly rated, ensuring residents will have access to quality medical care. For those seeking a balance of affordability, community, and cultural richness, Cedar Rapids is an excellent choice.

3. Iowa City

Iowa City is a vibrant city ideal for young adults and professionals.

Metric 2022 Value 1-Year Change Population 74,878 0.859% Growth Median Age 26 0.383% Decrease Poverty Rate 26.7% 0.451% Decrease Median Household Income $54,879 5.69% Growth

The median home price is $216,304, and the cost of living is 7% lower than the US average.

The city has a youthful energy and a thriving job market, especially in education, healthcare, and technology.

Iowa City is also known for its rich literary history and vibrant arts scene, hosting numerous events and festivals throughout the year. The city’s downtown area is bustling with restaurants, cafes, and shops, making it a lively place to live.

Iowa City’s public schools are highly rated, and the presence of the university provides numerous educational and cultural opportunities. The city’s extensive park system and recreational facilities offer plenty of options for outdoor activities.

4. Sioux City

Sioux City stands out as one of the safest cities in Iowa with a low cost of living.

Metric 2022 Value 1-Year Change Population 85,469 0.456% Growth Median Age 34.8 0% Change Poverty Rate 14.8% 0.945% Increase Median Household Income $64,250 8.1% Growth

The median home price is $170,144, and the cost of living is 24.1% lower than the national average.

Sioux City is known for its strong sense of community and family-friendly atmosphere.

The city offers a variety of educational opportunities, with well-regarded public and private schools. Sioux City’s parks, trails, and recreational facilities provide ample opportunities for outdoor activities.

The city’s healthcare facilities are highly rated, ensuring residents have access to quality medical care.

Sioux City has a rich cultural scene, with numerous museums, theaters, and music venues.

For those seeking a safe, affordable, and welcoming community, Sioux City is an excellent choice.

5. Dubuque

Dubuque is known for its affordability and educational opportunities.

Metric 2022 Value 1-Year Change Population 98,812 0.127% Growth Median Age 38.7 0.259% Increase Poverty Rate 9.95% 6.93% Increase Median Household Income $73,495 7.77% Growth

The median home price in Dubuque is $216,304, and the cost of housing is 18% lower than the national average.

Dubuque is home to the University of Dubuque, which offers a range of educational programs and contributes to the city’s vibrant academic atmosphere.

The city is also known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. Dubuque’s historic downtown area is filled with charming shops, restaurants, and art galleries.

The city offers a variety of outdoor activities, with extensive parks, trails, and the scenic Mississippi River.

Dubuque’s healthcare facilities are highly rated, providing residents with access to quality medical care. The city’s economy is diverse, with major employers in manufacturing, education, and healthcare.

Overall, Dubuque is an excellent place to live for those seeking affordability, education, and a strong sense of community.

6. Davenport

Davenport is an important city in Iowa with a great educational setup.

Metric 2022 Value 1-Year Change Population 101,448 0.272% Decline Median Age 37.4 1.06% Decrease Poverty Rate 15.8% 0.14% Increase Median Household Income $59,890 6.35% Growth

The median home price is $165,286, and the cost of living is 8% lower than the national average.

Major employers in Davenport include:

John Deere

Genesis Health System

Rock Island Arsenal

Davenport is known for its strong educational system, with well-regarded public and private schools.

The city offers a variety of cultural and recreational opportunities, with numerous museums, theaters, and parks. Davenport’s healthcare facilities are highly rated, ensuring residents have access to quality medical care.

The city’s vibrant downtown area is filled with shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Davenport also hosts a variety of events and festivals throughout the year, adding to its lively atmosphere.

For those seeking a city with a strong education, a stable job market, and a vibrant community, Davenport is an excellent choice.

7. Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls is a city with a booming job market and lower healthcare costs.

Metric 2022 Value 1-Year Change Population 40,686 0.459% Growth Median Age 28 0% Change Poverty Rate 17% 0.898% Decrease Median Household Income $71,011 6.24% Growth

The median home price in Cedar Falls is $113,617, making it one of the most affordable cities on this list.

Healthcare costs are 5.5% lower than the state average, which contributes to the overall affordability of living in Cedar Falls.

The city’s economy is growing, particularly in sectors such as:

Health sciences

Transportation

Construction

Retail marketing

Cedar Falls is home to the University of Northern Iowa, which provides a variety of educational and cultural opportunities.

The city offers a range of recreational activities, with numerous parks, trails, and sports facilities.

Cedar Falls is known for its strong sense of community and family-friendly atmosphere. The city’s downtown area is charming and filled with shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

For those seeking affordability, a strong job market, and a welcoming community, Cedar Falls is an excellent choice.

Summary

Iowa presents a wealth of outstanding living environments, each with its own appeal.

These places featured in this guide represent the best of what the state has to offer in 2024.

These locations have been selected for their excellent amenities, robust job markets, and welcoming atmospheres, making them ideal choices for anyone looking to settle in Iowa.