Why the Boone Railroad Is a Must-Do Experience in Iowa

Iowa might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think about scenic train rides, but the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad is a gem waiting to be discovered.

Nestled in the heart of central Iowa, this historic attraction takes you on a journey back in time and offers some of the most breathtaking views of the Des Moines River Valley.

I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing it firsthand, and trust me, it’s one of those adventures that stick with you long after the train ride ends.

The History of Boone Railroad

There’s something undeniably charming about stepping onto a vintage train. The Boone Railroad has been running since the early 1980s with a mission to preserve Iowa’s rich railroad history. What I found fascinating is the connection it holds to the local community.

The railroad was essential in the growth and development of Boone, especially with its ties to the coal mining industry. You can feel the sense of pride as you board the train, with its carefully restored cars from the early 20th century—each a piece of history.

When you’re riding through this historic railway, it’s not just about the scenery or the motion of the train. There’s a deeper layer of tradition you feel instantly.

It’s more than just a tourist experience; it’s a preservation of history that anyone can enjoy. The railroad’s commitment to maintaining that link to the past adds a richer, more meaningful touch to the whole experience.

The Scenic Beauty of the Des Moines River Valley

I’ve always believed that train travel allows you to see landscapes in a way no other mode of transportation can. And Boone Railroad proves that theory correct, offering up some truly spectacular views as it chugs through the picturesque Des Moines River Valley.

One of the highlights is crossing the towering Bass Creek High Bridge. As you glide over this impressive structure—one of the highest single-track railroad bridges in the country—your breath catches in your throat.

The unobstructed view of the rolling hills, the river winding below, and dense woodlands surrounding you makes it feel like you’ve stepped into a painting. Autumn is the season that turns this trip into pure magic.

The fiery reds, bright oranges, and golden yellows of the trees put on a show that’s impossible to describe fully—you just have to see it. I’ve gone during fall, and it felt like nature was doing something special, just for us passengers.

Family-Friendly Fun for All Ages

There’s a reason the Boone Scenic Valley Railroad is popular with families. It’s not just an outing; it’s a day filled with discovery, learning, and memory-making. For parents looking to entertain kids, this place is a treasure.

One of the coolest features is the on-site museum. It’s filled with historical railroad artifacts, old equipment, and my personal favorite—a fantastic model train display that had everyone, from toddlers to grandparents, gathered around in awe.

Kids who are into trains? They’ll absolutely lose their minds over the special “Day Out with Thomas” event. Yep, you guessed it: Thomas the Tank Engine himself makes an appearance to pull the train.

There’s something magical about seeing the joy on a child’s face when they hop aboard a real-life Thomas. Themed activities, photo ops, and adorable merchandise just add to the day’s excitement.

And don’t worry, the ride itself is family-friendly. At 90 minutes long, it’s enough time to immerse yourself in the surroundings without overwhelming the younger ones.

And if you’re a parent who knows the struggle of keeping little ones entertained, bringing along some snacks (or picking up treats from the snack car) is always a smart idea.

Special Seasonal Events That Make Boone Railroad Even More Magical

Let’s talk seasonal events because this railroad knows how to celebrate the seasons in style. One of the biggest draws is the Polar Express experience during the holidays. It’s an absolute blast for families, and I have to admit, even as an adult, it filled me with that childlike holiday spirit.

Picture this: you’re on a train headed to the “North Pole”, wearing your coziest pajamas, sipping hot chocolate, and watching kids’ faces light up as they anticipate meeting Santa. It’s a beautiful way to kick off the holiday season.

Fall is another golden opportunity to experience the Boone Railroad at its finest. The Fall Foliage Rides highlight Iowa’s autumnal beauty in the best way possible.

And for those who love a good Halloween celebration, the Pumpkin Express combines fall fun with the excitement of a scenic train journey. You can’t beat that for a family-friendly seasonal outing.

Ride Options for Every Kind of Traveler

One of the things I appreciated about the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad is the variety of ride options available. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling solo, with your partner, or with a group, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of a few ride options:

Basic Excursion

A perfect 90-minute introduction to the scenic landscapes and history of the area. This one crosses the famous Bass Creek High Bridge and offers an ideal mix of views and storytelling.

Dinner Trains

Fancy something a little more indulgent? The dinner trains offer a full meal as you watch the countryside roll by. I haven’t tried this one myself yet, but friends have raved about how it’s the perfect date night. I’m saving this experience for a future anniversary!

Electric Trolley Ride

If you’re short on time or traveling with little ones, the electric trolley ride is a shorter option. It lasts around 20 minutes, and it’s a quick, fun way to experience a piece of railroad history.

Practical Tips for First-Time Visitors

Before you head out to experience the Boone Railroad, I’ve got a few tips to make your visit smoother and more enjoyable:

Book Ahead: Trust me on this one—tickets for special events like the Polar Express or fall foliage rides can sell out quickly. Save yourself the stress by reserving your spot in advance.

Arrive Early: Boarding can take a little time, especially on busy days. Arriving about 30 minutes early gives you enough time to get settled, explore the station, and take in the atmosphere.

Bring Snacks (for the kids and yourself!): Even though the train offers snacks, having some on hand can be a lifesaver, especially if you have younger children with you.

Ask Questions: The staff here is incredible. Most are volunteers, and they genuinely love sharing stories about the railroad's history. Don't hesitate to chat with them—they'll enrich your ride with fascinating facts you won't hear elsewhere.

A Cultural and Educational Experience

For those who love to learn while they travel, the Boone Railroad doesn’t disappoint. The James H. Andrew Railroad Museum, located on-site, is a treasure trove of historical artifacts and memorabilia.

From historic train cars to photographs that tell the story of the region’s transportation history, it’s an educational stop that pairs perfectly with the train ride.

Final Words

What makes the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad so special isn’t just the scenic views or the fun themed rides. It’s the combination of history, community pride, and natural beauty that makes this such a unique and unforgettable experience.

From the breathtaking views to the family-friendly events, there’s something here for everyone. It’s a chance to slow down, appreciate the simple joys of train travel, and connect with a piece of Iowa’s past.

So next time you’re in the area, don’t miss out on this hidden gem—it’s a must-do experience, one you’ll cherish long after the train leaves the station.