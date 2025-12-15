8 Must-Try Spas In Des Moines For Stress Relief And Skin Care

Des Moines offers a rich and versatile wellness scene filled with advanced skin care treatments, restorative massages, and calming environments suited for anyone seeking renewal.

Local spas specialize in expert techniques, modern technology, and thoughtful client care.

Let’s check the best spas Des Moines can offer.

Spa / Location Key Services Best For Coachlight Clinic & Spa HydraFacial, DiamondGlow, Naturopathica facials, men’s facials, add-ons Anti-aging, hydration, customizable treatments LifeSpa at Life Time Fitness Facials, massage, hair & nails, express services Busy professionals, gym members Optimize Wellness & Aesthetics Microneedling, IV therapy, Botox/fillers, skincare, hair restoration Non-invasive aesthetics + wellness support East Village Spa Massage, facials, scrubs & wraps Relaxation-focused spa visits Serenity Couture Salon & Spa Facials, hair services, makeup, nails Events, makeovers, full beauty care Massage Heights West Des Moines Swedish/deep tissue/prenatal massage, facials, aromatherapy Affordable routine stress relief Skin Body Soul Spa Laser resurfacing, custom facials, memberships Visible skin improvements, tech-driven care Spavia Day Spa Massages, facials, wraps, scrubs, memberships Relaxation at accessible pricing

Did you know: Iowa is one of the leading states in organic farming, with 799 certified organic farms covering 169,361 acres in 2021!

1. Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Premium luxury meets medical-grade expertise at Coachlight Clinic & Spa, available in both Des Moines and Ankeny.

Clients gain access to steam rooms, saunas, and a cooling rain experience that elevates every appointment.

Skilled aestheticians focus on noticeable results paired with full-body relaxation.

Add-ons include eye contour therapy, lip treatments, enzyme exfoliation, and beauty infusions.

Signature Treatments: HydraFacial MD : A 45 to 50 minute service designed to exfoliate, infuse antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Pricing typically ranges 209 to 229 dollars.

: A 45 to 50 minute service designed to exfoliate, infuse antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Pricing typically ranges 209 to 229 dollars. DiamondGlow Facial : A 50-minute resurfacing treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses for brighter, glowing skin. Priced around 249 dollars.

: A 50-minute resurfacing treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses for brighter, glowing skin. Priced around 249 dollars. Naturopathica Facials : Clean, plant-based formulas addressing aging, sensitivity, or dullness, with options such as Bio Energy Lift and Wrinkle Repair at about 150 dollars each.

: Clean, plant-based formulas addressing aging, sensitivity, or dullness, with options such as Bio Energy Lift and Wrinkle Repair at about 150 dollars each. Skin Authority Facials : Vitamin-focused treatments including Vita D Brightening and Age Defiance.

: Vitamin-focused treatments including Vita D Brightening and Age Defiance. Men’s Facials: Services tailored for sun damage, razor irritation, and congestion. Best For: Clients aiming for anti-aging care, moisture restoration, radiance support, or treatment customization with added spa amenities.

2. LifeSpa at Life Time Fitness

LifeSpa sits inside a premium health club setting, giving clients a convenient connection between workouts, recovery, and beauty services.

A visit often feels streamlined, since guests can book treatments around fitness schedules or busy workdays.

Licensed professionals rely on high-performance products selected to support hydration, clarity, and overall skin vitality.

Many clients appreciate how LifeSpa balances efficiency with relaxation, making it easy to fit restorative care into packed routines.

Services Offered: Skin Care : Facials focus on personalized correction for dryness, congestion, sensitivity, and lack of vibrance. Each treatment is customized for skin condition, lifestyle demands, and ingredient preferences.

: Facials focus on personalized correction for dryness, congestion, sensitivity, and lack of vibrance. Each treatment is customized for skin condition, lifestyle demands, and ingredient preferences. Massage Therapy: Deep tissue sessions support workout recovery, while relaxation-based options ease tension after long hours at a desk. Sports recovery massage is frequently chosen by members engaged in regular training.

Deep tissue sessions support workout recovery, while relaxation-based options ease tension after long hours at a desk. Sports recovery massage is frequently chosen by members engaged in regular training. Hair and Nail Services : On-site stylists provide haircuts, color updates, and finishing services, allowing clients to manage grooming and wellness in a single stop.

: On-site stylists provide haircuts, color updates, and finishing services, allowing clients to manage grooming and wellness in a single stop. Express Rituals: Short-format treatments work well for guests stepping in between meetings or squeezing in quick refreshers before or after a gym visit. Best For: Professionals or gym members seeking easy access to reliable, high-quality wellness services without stepping outside their fitness club.

3. Optimize Wellness & Aesthetics

Optimize Wellness integrates advanced aesthetic techniques with supportive functional health practices.

A session often begins with a thoughtful consultation that accounts for lifestyle, goals, and comfort level.

Clients frequently mention how staff members create an empowering environment that encourages results without pressure.

Clean, modern interiors add to the experience, making each visit feel focused and elevated.

Services focused on supporting scalp health, circulation, immune function, and tissue repair for clients seeking internal and external wellness benefits, similar in purpose to treatments like hyperbaric LA.

Services Offered: Microneedling using Collagen P.I.N. : Designed for smoothing fine lines, targeting uneven tone, and stimulating collagen with minimal downtime, making it suitable for clients seeking subtle refinement.

: Designed for smoothing fine lines, targeting uneven tone, and stimulating collagen with minimal downtime, making it suitable for clients seeking subtle refinement. IV Vitamin Therapy : Formulas aimed at boosting energy, immunity, and overall vitality. Many select these infusions during periods of stress or fatigue.

: Formulas aimed at boosting energy, immunity, and overall vitality. Many select these infusions during periods of stress or fatigue. Botox and Dermal Fillers : Sessions enhance facial volume or soften expression lines while maintaining a natural appearance guided by skilled injectors.

: Sessions enhance facial volume or soften expression lines while maintaining a natural appearance guided by skilled injectors. Medical-Grade Skincare Planning : Personalized regimens crafted to address acne, pigmentation irregularities, early aging, or inconsistent texture.

: Personalized regimens crafted to address acne, pigmentation irregularities, early aging, or inconsistent texture. DeRive Hair Restoration and Ozone Therapy: Services focused on supporting scalp health, circulation, immune function, and tissue repair for clients seeking internal and external wellness benefits. Best For: Individuals pursuing non-invasive aesthetic care alongside services aimed at whole-body vitality inside a boutique, personalized atmosphere.

4. East Village Spa

Located in a walkable historic district, East Village Spa offers a calm, eco-conscious setting that attracts guests seeking thoughtful hands-on care.

Experienced therapists create sessions centered on relaxation and skilled technique rather than rushed appointments.

Treatment rooms are arranged to encourage quiet, comfort, and sustained rest, allowing clients to disconnect fully during their visit.

Services: Therapeutic Massage : Options include relaxation-focused work, targeted stress relief, and couples sessions for shared experiences.

: Options include relaxation-focused work, targeted stress relief, and couples sessions for shared experiences. Signature Facials : Treatments address congestion, dryness, sensitivity, or brightness concerns using professional skincare adapted for individual needs.

: Treatments address congestion, dryness, sensitivity, or brightness concerns using professional skincare adapted for individual needs. Body Scrubs and Wraps: Exfoliating and hydrating services designed to refresh the skin while guiding the body into a relaxed state. Best For: Anyone seeking a peaceful retreat inside an intimate spa environment supported by experienced therapists.

5. Serenity Couture Salon & Spa

Serenity Couture in West Glen Town Center merges a full-service salon with spa treatments suited for clients who value beauty-driven experiences.

Modern interiors, skilled stylists, and detail-oriented estheticians create a polished atmosphere ideal for special occasions, self-care days, or complete makeovers.

Many guests choose this location when preparing for events or when aiming to refresh both hair and skin in one appointment.

Services: Facials and Resurfacing Treatments : Options target hydration, tone irregularities, or overall glow. Sessions may incorporate exfoliation or targeted boosters.

: Options target hydration, tone irregularities, or overall glow. Sessions may incorporate exfoliation or targeted boosters. Hair Coloring, Cutting, and Styling : Stylists offer everyday looks, corrective color work, and event-ready styling.

: Stylists offer everyday looks, corrective color work, and event-ready styling. Professional Makeup Application : Ideal for photography sessions, weddings, and celebrations requiring long-lasting, polished results.

: Ideal for photography sessions, weddings, and celebrations requiring long-lasting, polished results. Manicures and Pedicures: Nail treatments delivered in a refined setting that prioritizes comfort and technique. Best For: Clients who want comprehensive beauty care, combining skin, hair, and makeup services in a luxurious salon environment.

6. Massage Heights West Des Moines

Massage Heights focuses on consistency and accessibility with a membership model aimed at regular stress management.

Many guests appreciate ongoing care plans that allow therapists to track progress, understand muscular patterns, and personalize sessions more effectively.

Predictable pricing and professional standards make it a strong fit for clients who value routine wellness.

Services Include: Swedish, Deep Tissue, and Prenatal Massage : Therapists tailor each session for comfort level, tension areas, and desired pressure.

: Therapists tailor each session for comfort level, tension areas, and desired pressure. Custom Facials : Treatments use quality skin care formulas designed to support hydration, balance, and clarity.

: Treatments use quality skin care formulas designed to support hydration, balance, and clarity. Aromatherapy and Hot Stone Enhancements: Add-ons amplify relaxation and encourage deeper muscle release. Best For: Affordable, ongoing stress relief supported by consistent, skilled therapists.

7. Skin Body Soul Spa

Skin Body Soul Spa emphasizes technology-forward care that supports clear improvements in:

Tone

Texture

Aging concerns

Many clients choose membership programs to maintain long-term progress, as services often work best when repeated on a scheduled plan.

A modern aesthetic and results-focused treatments make it a frequent pick for individuals wanting a visible skin transformation.

Known For: Laser Resurfacing : Treatments aimed at smoothing texture irregularities and stimulating renewal.

: Treatments aimed at smoothing texture irregularities and stimulating renewal. Customized Facials : Services tailored for clarity, acne management, brightness, or hydration.

: Services tailored for clarity, acne management, brightness, or hydration. Membership Programs: Structured plans designed to maintain ongoing results with predictable pricing and consistent care. Best For: People seeking measurable improvements supported by science-driven technology and structured treatment plans.

8. Spavia Day Spa Ankeny and West Des Moines

Spavia centers its experience around comfort and restorative relaxation at accessible prices.

Guests begin with robes, tea, warm neck pillows, and heated massage tables that encourage calm even before treatment begins.

Staff members prioritize hospitality and soothing service, creating an environment suited for those wanting therapeutic care without high-end pricing.

Popular Services: Signature Massages : Sessions tailored to stress relief, muscle relaxation, or gentle therapeutic support.

: Sessions tailored to stress relief, muscle relaxation, or gentle therapeutic support. Facials : Options address hydration, brightness, firmness, or general renewal.

: Options address hydration, brightness, firmness, or general renewal. Body Wraps and Salt Scrubs : Treatments designed to smooth, hydrate, and refresh the skin.

: Treatments designed to smooth, hydrate, and refresh the skin. Monthly Memberships: Plans that support consistent self-care while offering cost savings. Best For: Spa-goers seeking calming treatments inside an inviting environment with reasonable pricing.

Closing Thoughts

Des Moines offers an impressive range of spas that support relaxation, skin renewal, and overall well-being.

Spa-goers can choose advanced clinical treatments, calming retreats, or convenient fitness-centered wellness based on personal goals and schedules.

Anyone seeking consistent care, targeted skin improvement, or a restorative break can find strong options across the city.