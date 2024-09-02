Top 10 Things to Do in Des Moines for First-Time Visitors in 2024

Des Moines, the capital city of Iowa, offers an array of attractions that blend history, art, nature, and culture.

It doesn’t really matter what your preferences are, you can be sure that Des Moines has something for everyone.

Since there are so many of these to check out, we want to provide you with a list of the best things you can see in Iowa’s capital, Des Moines.

10. World Food Prize Hall of Laureates

The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a tribute to the global efforts to combat hunger and promote food security, housed in one of Des Moines’ most historic and beautifully restored buildings.

Located along the Des Moines River, this grand structure serves as both a museum and a venue for events, dedicated to the legacy of Dr. Norman Borlaug, an Iowa native and Nobel Peace Prize laureate known as the “father of the Green Revolution.”

Visitors to the Hall of Laureates can explore exhibits that highlight the achievements of Dr. Borlaug and other laureates who have made significant contributions to improving the quality, quantity, or availability of food in the world.

The museum’s exhibits are both educational and inspirational, providing insights into the challenges and solutions in the fight against global hunger.

Interactive displays, multimedia presentations, and historical artifacts bring the stories of these remarkable individuals to life.

The building itself is an architectural gem, featuring:

Intricate woodwork

Stunning murals

Beautiful stained glass windows

The Hall of Laureates also includes a formal garden, where visitors can enjoy a peaceful stroll amidst sculptures and plaques honoring past laureates.

The Hall of Laureates hosts events, conferences, and symposiums that bring together experts, policymakers, and advocates to discuss pressing issues related to food security and sustainability.

Public tours are available on select days, offering visitors the opportunity to learn more about the building’s history, architecture, and the important work being done to address global food challenges.

The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in the global fight against hunger and the role that Iowa has played in this critical effort.

It’s a place where history, science, and humanitarianism converge, offering a profound and thought-provoking experience for all who visit.

9. East Village

East Village is one of Des Moines’ trendiest neighborhoods, offering a mix of shopping, dining, and culture that reflects the city’s modern and creative spirit.

Located just east of the downtown core, this eclectic area has undergone significant revitalization in recent years, transforming from a traditional district into a bustling hub of activity that attracts both locals and visitors alike.

The neighborhood is known for its unique blend of old and new, with historic buildings housing contemporary shops, galleries, and eateries.

East Village is home to so many businesses, from boutique clothing stores and vintage shops to art galleries and specialty food markets.

That makes it a perfect destination for those looking to find one-of-a-kind items or simply enjoy a leisurely day of browsing.

Foodies will find plenty to love in East Village, which boasts an impressive selection of restaurants, cafes, and bars.

Whether you’re in the mood for a gourmet burger at Zombie Burger, a craft cocktail at a trendy bar, or a farm-to-table meal at one of the area’s upscale eateries, East Village has something to satisfy every palate.

In addition to its shopping and dining options, East Village is a cultural hotspot, hosting events and festivals that celebrate art, music, and community.

The neighborhood’s vibrant street art, colorful murals, and public installations add to its creative vibe, making it a popular destination for photographers and Instagram enthusiasts.

East Village’s unique blend of history, culture, and modern flair makes it a must-visit neighborhood in Des Moines.

8. Science Center of Iowa

The Science Center of Iowa is an interactive destination that offers something for everyone, from curious children to lifelong learners.

Located in the heart of downtown Des Moines, this state-of-the-art facility combines education and entertainment to create an engaging experience that sparks curiosity and inspires a love of science.

The Science Center features a wide range of hands-on exhibits that cover topics such as physics, chemistry, biology, and space exploration. Each exhibit is designed to be interactive, encouraging visitors to engage directly with the material and learn through doing.

One of the center’s highlights is its planetarium, where visitors can explore the cosmos. The planetarium offers a variety of shows that explore different aspects of astronomy, from the formation of stars to the search for life on other planets.

The Science Center also boasts an IMAX Theater, where you can watch stunning films on a giant screen, bringing science and nature to life in an immersive way.

It is good to know that the Science Center of Iowa hosts special events and programs throughout the year, including camps, workshops, and “Science After Hours” events for adults.

7. Des Moines Downtown Farmers’ Market

Held on Saturday mornings from May through October, the Des Moines Downtown Farmers’ Market takes over the Historic Court District, transforming it into a lively hub of activity where locals and visitors alike come together to enjoy the best that Iowa has to offer.

The market is home to over 300 vendors, offering everything from locally grown fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts, baked goods, and artisanal products.

The variety and quality of the offerings are a testament to Iowa’s rich agricultural heritage, and visitors can expect to find an abundance of:

Seasonal produce

Farm-fresh eggs

Homemade jams

In addition to the wide array of goods for sale, the Des Moines Downtown Farmers’ Market is known for its lively atmosphere.

Live music performances, street entertainers, and cooking demonstrations add to the festive vibe, making it a fun and engaging experience for people of all ages.

It’s not uncommon to see families strolling through the market, kids enjoying a freshly made treat, and friends catching up over a cup of coffee.

The market also serves as a community gathering spot, where people from all walks of life come together to support:

Local farmers

Artisans

Small businesses

It’s a place where you can meet the people who grow your food, learn about sustainable practices, and connect with the local community in a meaningful way.

For anyone visiting Des Moines, a trip to the Downtown Farmers’ Market is a must. It offers a true taste of Iowa, both literally and figuratively, and provides a wonderful opportunity to experience the city’s vibrant community spirit.

6. Principal Park

Principal Park, founded at the confluence of the Iowa and Raccoon Rivers is a cherished community gathering place that offers visitors a quintessential American experience.

Home to the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, this ballpark is consistently ranked as one of the best minor league stadiums in the nation, and for good reason.

The park’s scenic location provides stunning views of the Des Moines skyline, especially at sunset, making it a perfect setting for enjoying America’s pastime.

The stadium itself is designed to offer an intimate and engaging experience, with seating that puts fans close to the action on the field.

The park also hosts a variety of special events throughout the season, including fireworks displays on the Fourth of July, which are a highlight for many families in the area.

Principal Park is a venue that hosts numerous types of gatherings like:

Concerts

Charity events

The stadium’s commitment to providing a top-quality experience for all visitors ensures that every trip to Principal Park is memorable.

5. Blank Park Zoo

Blank Park Zoo is a beloved family destination in Des Moines, offering visitors the chance to explore a diverse array of animals from around the world.

Established in 1966, the zoo has grown significantly over the years, expanding its exhibits and enhancing its commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

Today, it stands as one of Iowa’s premier attractions, drawing families, school groups, and animal lovers alike.

The zoo is home to a wide range of species, from majestic big cats and towering giraffes to playful otters and colorful birds.

One of the zoo’s most popular attractions is the African Savanna exhibit, where visitors can observe animals such as lions, zebras, and rhinoceroses in a setting designed to mimic their natural habitats.

The Australian Adventure exhibit is another highlight, featuring kangaroos, wallabies, and other native species in a walk-through setting that brings you closer to the animals than ever before.

Interactive exhibits are a key feature of Blank Park Zoo, offering visitors hands-on experiences that are both fun and educational.

For example, the Giraffe Feeding Platform allows guests to hand-feed these gentle giants, creating unforgettable memories for children and adults alike.

The zoo also features a petting zoo area, where kids can interact with friendly farm animals like goats and sheep.

In addition to its regular exhibits, Blank Park Zoo hosts a variety of special events throughout the year, such as the “Wild Lights” festival, which features stunning lantern displays set amidst the zoo’s pathways.

Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to Des Moines, Blank Park Zoo provides a perfect day out for families and animal enthusiasts, combining entertainment with a strong message of wildlife conservation.

4. Des Moines Art Center

The Des Moines Art Center is a world-class museum that offers visitors a rich and diverse collection of art, spanning various periods, styles, and cultures.

Since its opening in 1948, the museum has grown into one of the premier art institutions in the Midwest, attracting art lovers from near and far. The museum’s collection includes works by some of the most celebrated artists in history, such as:

Henri Matisse

Claude Monet

Georgia O’Keeffe

One of the most striking features of the Des Moines Art Center is its architectural design, which is a masterpiece in its own right.

The museum’s three interconnected buildings were designed by renowned architects Eliel Saarinen, I. M. Pei, and Richard Meier, each bringing a unique vision to the center’s layout. The result is a harmonious blend of modernist architecture that enhances the presentation of the art within.

Inside, visitors can explore a wide range of exhibitions that cover everything from classical paintings and sculptures to contemporary installations and multimedia works.

The museum’s permanent collection is complemented by rotating exhibitions that showcase both established and emerging artists, ensuring that there is always something new to discover with each visit.

The Des Moines Art Center also offers a variety of educational programs, workshops, and events, making it a vibrant cultural hub in the city.

Best of all, admission to the museum is free, making it an accessible and affordable destination for all.

3. John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park

The John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park is a cultural gem located in downtown Des Moines, offering visitors an immersive experience in the world of contemporary art.

Spanning 4.4 acres, this open-air park is home to over 20 large-scale sculptures by internationally renowned artists.

The park, which opened in 2009, has quickly become a beloved destination for art lovers and photography enthusiasts.

As you stroll through the park, you’ll encounter a diverse collection of sculptures, each with its style and story. The artworks range from abstract forms to figurative pieces, all thoughtfully arranged in the park’s manicured landscape.

Notable works include “Nomade” by Jaume Plensa, a towering figure made of white steel letters, and “Three Dancing Figures” by Keith Haring, which captures the playful spirit of his iconic pop art style.

The park’s downtown location makes it easily accessible and a great addition to any day spent exploring Des Moines. It’s also a popular venue for events, such as the Des Moines Arts Festival, which brings together artists, musicians, and food vendors for a celebration of creativity.

The open layout of the park encourages visitors to engage with the art in a personal and interactive way, making it a dynamic space for both reflection and enjoyment.

The John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park is more than just an art exhibit; it’s a testament to the power of public art in transforming urban spaces and fostering community connections.

2. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is a lush oasis in the heart of the city, offering a vibrant showcase of plant life from around the world.

Spanning over 14 acres, the garden is home to a vast array of plant species, both in its indoor geodesic dome and outdoor gardens.

A year-round attraction is particularly known for its seasonal blooms, which ensure that there is always something new to see with each visit.

The geodesic dome, a highlight of the Botanical Garden, houses a tropical garden that transports visitors to a lush, green paradise, regardless of the season.

Inside, you can explore a diverse collection of tropical plants, including:

Exotic orchids

Towering palms

Vibrant flowering vines

The dome’s climate-controlled environment creates an ideal setting for these plants to thrive, making it a fascinating experience for horticulture enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.

The garden also features educational programs, workshops, and events that cater to all ages, making it a great destination for families and plant lovers.

For those looking to relax and enjoy a meal amidst the greenery, the Trellis Café within the garden offers a delightful dining experience.

The café serves a seasonal menu that complements the garden’s natural beauty, making it a perfect spot to unwind after a day of exploration.

1. Iowa State Capitol

The Iowa State Capitol stands as a symbol of the state’s rich history and governmental heritage. This iconic building, crowned with a striking gold dome, dominates the Des Moines skyline and is a beacon of pride for residents and visitors alike.

The Capitol, completed in 1886, is not only an architectural marvel but also a repository of Iowa’s legislative history.

Visitors to the Capitol can take advantage of free guided tours, which provide an in-depth look at the building’s historical significance and its role in state governance.

The tours cover various parts of the Capitol, including the beautifully ornate Law Library, a room that feels like a step back in time with its spiral staircases and massive collection of legal volumes.

The library is often highlighted as one of the most picturesque and Instagram-worthy spots in the Capitol.

Visitors can explore the old Supreme Court chamber, the Governor’s office, and the legislative chambers where important decisions shaping the state are made.

The Capitol also houses a collection of historical artifacts and exhibits that offer insights into Iowa’s past.

The combination of history, architecture, and the ongoing work of state government makes the Iowa State Capitol a must-visit destination in Des Moines.

The Bottom Line

Des Moines is a city that seamlessly blends history, culture, and modern attractions, offering something for everyone.

From exploring the iconic Iowa State Capitol to enjoying a day at Blank Park Zoo or taking in contemporary art at the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, there’s no shortage of things to see and do.

Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, these attractions provide a wonderful opportunity to experience the best of what Des Moines has to offer.