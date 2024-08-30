Top 10 Hotels in Des Moines for Every Budget in 2024

Des Moines is a city that blends the charm of the Midwest with the conveniences of urban living, offering a variety of attractions, dining experiences, and cultural events.

The good news is that no matter your budget, Des Moines has a hotel that will meet your needs.

We’ll take you through the best hotels in Des Moines for every budget in 2024, helping you find the perfect place to unwind and enjoy your stay in Iowa’s capital city.

1. Hotel Fort Des Moines

Address: 1000 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309

Contact: 515-528-7733

Hotel Fort Des Moines is a historic boutique-style hotel in Des Moines, Iowa. Opened in 1919, this landmark hotel combines classic charm with modern amenities.

You can also take a short walk to the Science Center of Iowa. The hotel offers comfortable rooms with complimentary WiFi.

Guests have praised the comfy beds and standout service from hotel staff. There’s a fitness center, a restaurant, and a bar, catering to all your needs during your stay.

The cafe at the hotel is also well-loved, especially for its honey lavender lattes. If you’re driving, private parking is available. The hotel also provides options for fully refundable rates with free cancellation, giving you flexibility in your plans.

Enjoy captivating views of downtown Des Moines, one of the best places to live in Iowa, while making the most of the hotel’s amenities.

2. Surety Hotel

Address: 206 6th Ave. Des Moines, IA 50309

Contact: 515-985-2066

Surety Hotel is one of the top places to stay in Des Moines. The hotel blends modern design with historical charm, as it used to be a Savings & Loan building.

From the moment you enter, the stylish lobby sets the tone. Each room is thoughtfully decorated for your comfort. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and a restaurant offering tasty local dishes.

Guest reviews often praise the helpful staff and clean, well-maintained rooms. The hotel has received high ratings on platforms like Tripadvisor, ranking #3 out of 50 hotels in the city.

This hotel is ideal for both business travelers and vacationers. Its central location makes it easy to explore downtown Des Moines. Various attractions, restaurants, and shops are just a short walk away.

Surety Hotel also offers a range of room options to suit different budgets, making it a flexible choice for many travelers.

3. Des Lux Hotel

Address: 800 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Contact: 515-288-5800

Des Lux Hotel is located in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, and offers both business and leisure travelers a comfortable stay. The hotel is known for its large rooms, some of which include whirlpools and fireplaces.

The hotel features a health club, a cocktail bar, and meeting spaces. Guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast each morning, making it convenient for those on the go.

The decor combines contemporary styles with historic elements. You’ll find glitzy chandeliers and Edwardian-style wooden paneling. Deep jewel tones add a touch of luxury throughout the hotel.

Des Lux Hotel has received high ratings, often being described as a top choice in the area. It is especially noted for its personalized service. The central location makes it easy to access many local attractions.

4. Embassy Suites by Hilton Des Moines Downtown

Address: 101 E Locust St, Des Moines

Contact: 515-244-1700

Embassy Suites by Hilton Des Moines Downtown is perfect if you want to stay in the heart of Des Moines.

You’ll find spacious suites that offer separate living and sleeping areas. This makes it ideal for families or business travelers. The average price for a room here is around $215 per night.

Guests often praise the hotel’s breakfast. There is a complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast each morning. Wi-Fi is also free, helping you stay connected during your trip.

The hotel is close to many attractions. It’s within walking distance of the East Village and the State Capitol. There are also various shops and restaurants nearby.

Embassy Suites also provide extra amenities. Enjoy access to a fitness center, a business center, and an indoor pool. Happy hour with free drinks and snacks is something many guests look forward to.

Parking is available but may come with an additional fee. It’s a great choice if you are looking for comfort and convenience in Des Moines.

5. AC Hotel by Marriott Des Moines East Village

Address: 401 E Grand Ave, Des Moines

Contact: 515-518-6060

AC Hotel by Marriott Des Moines East Village offers a modern stay in the heart of Des Moines.

Located within walking distance of Wells Fargo Arena, this hotel is perfect if you want to explore the city’s downtown area.

The hotel has a European-style design and contemporary decor. The rooms are spacious, comfortable, and perfect for both business and leisure travelers.

You can enjoy amenities like free Wi-Fi and a fitness center.

Guests have praised the hotel’s cleanliness and excellent service.

With rates that suit various budgets, the AC Hotel by Marriott Des Moines East Village is a great option for anyone visiting the area.

6. Hyatt Place Des Moines Downtown

Address: 418 6th Ave, Des Moines

Contact: 515-282-5555

Hyatt Place Des Moines Downtown is a great choice for travelers. Located in historic Downtown Des Moines, this hotel is near the Des Moines International Airport.

You can easily get to event centers, shopping, and dining spots.

The hotel boasts a 24/7 on-site fitness center, making it convenient for you to stay active during your visit.

The rooms are comfortable and clean, providing you with a relaxing space to unwind.

One standout feature is the 4 miles of climate-controlled skywalk. This connects you to various key areas downtown, so you don’t need to worry about the weather. It’s ideal for exploring the city without stepping outside.

Hyatt Place Des Moines Downtown also emphasizes customer service. Staff are attentive and ready to assist you with any needs.

Parking is straightforward, adding to the ease of your visit. For a blend of convenience and comfort, Hyatt Place Des Moines Downtown is definitely worth considering.

7. Revel Hotel Des Moines Urbandale, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Address: 11211 Hickman Rd, Urbandale

Contact: 515-270-2424

The Revel Hotel Des Moines Urbandale is a unique addition to Hilton’s Tapestry Collection. You will appreciate the easy access to major Des Moines attractions.

This 4.5-star hotel stands out with its ultramodern design and original artwork by local artists.

The rooms are spacious and well-kept, providing you with a welcoming atmosphere.

For business travelers, the hotel offers free WiFi and a well-equipped business center.

There are also meeting and event spaces available for your convenience.

If you are relaxing, the Revel Lounge is a great place to unwind. You can play pool or enjoy a local Iowa craft brew on the patio.

This combination of leisure and luxury makes your stay enjoyable.

With positive reviews and a rank of #4 out of 10 hotels in Urbandale, the Revel Hotel ensures you have a pleasant experience.

8. Staybridge Suites Des Moines Downtown

Address: 201 E Locust St, Des Moines

Contact: 515-280-3828

Staybridge Suites Des Moines Downtown is located in the lively Historic East Village district of Des Moines. This area is known for its diverse shopping, dining, and nightlife options, making it a great choice for both business and leisure travelers.

The hotel offers spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens. This is ideal if you plan to stay for an extended period. Each suite also includes free Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs for your convenience.

For those looking to stay active, there is a fitness center available. Additionally, an indoor pool provides a relaxing way to unwind. The hotel also offers a complimentary breakfast, which adds value to your stay.

Public spaces in the hotel are clean and modern. There is also a convenience store on-site, making it easy to grab essentials without leaving the premises.

Staybridge Suites is also close to local attractions. Hy-Vee Hall and the Iowa Events Center are just a short walk away. This makes the hotel a good option for those attending events in the city.

Overall, Staybridge Suites Des Moines Downtown combines comfort and practicality in a bustling neighborhood. Whether you’re in town for a weekend or an extended stay, this hotel has you covered.

9. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Des Moines Downtown

Address: 333 SW 11th St, Des Moines

Contact: 515-657-8181

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Des Moines Downtown is a solid choice for both business and leisure travelers. It is conveniently located on the north side of Downtown Des Moines.

You will find many nearby companies like Wells Fargo and Principal Financial Group, making it great for business needs. It’s also only 4.2 miles from Des Moines International Airport.

The hotel offers a wellness center and a spa to help you relax during your stay. There are walking and bike trails close by, which adds to the convenience.

Guests have rated this hotel 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, and it has 119 traveler reviews. Rooms are modern and clean, with amenities like free Wi-Fi and breakfast included.

Parking is available, and once parked, you can easily access a Starbucks and other local attractions without needing your car. This combination of comfort and convenience makes it a great choice.

10. Des Moines Marriott Downtown

Address: 700 Grand Ave, Des Moines

Contact: 515-245-5500

Des Moines Marriott Downtown is a top choice for visitors seeking comfort and convenience. Located at 700 Grand Avenue, it offers easy access to many city attractions.

The hotel features spacious rooms with high-speed Wi-Fi. You can enjoy modern amenities and a relaxing atmosphere in the heart of Des Moines.

A key feature is the connection via skywalk to the Iowa Events Center and Wells Fargo Arena.

Guest services include concierge, valet parking, and an airport shuttle. Staying here means you don’t need to worry about finding transportation or parking.

Dining options within the hotel ensure you have everything you need under one roof. You will find a variety of meals catering to different tastes.

In addition to the prime location, the hotel provides excellent facilities for meetings and weddings. It’s a versatile option for various events.

Booking a stay here places you in the middle of downtown, making it easy to explore nearby shops, restaurants, and attractions. You get to experience the vibrant city life easily.

The Bottom Line

Choosing the right hotel in Des Moines can enhance your visit, offering comfort and convenience. This list includes options for various budgets, preferences, and needs.

Hotels like the Holiday Inn Express offer good services and amenities, while others like the Quality Inn focus on affordability.

Consider factors such as location, amenities, and customer reviews when making your choice.

Your perfect stay awaits in Des Moines.