Iowa has always been defined by its tight-knit communities. No matter our differences, come spring there’s a sense of reunion as neighbors once again gather under the banners of pride, heritage, and joy. Wandering crowds delight in chance encounters, live tunes lifting spirits after winter’s hibernation. For outsiders, our Iowa Festivals 2024 extend the famed Midwestern hospitality.

But for those of us who call this place home, they represent the year’s highlights – a chance to support friends’ passion projects and introduce kids to traditions that strengthen our bond with the land. Here are the 9 events you shouldn’t miss this season.

Believe me, choose at least one event from my Iowa Festivals 2024 list and I guarantee you will not make a mistake.

9. Iowa Craft Beer Festival

The Iowa Craft Beer Festival is a massive annual event held in Des Moines each June. As one of the largest beer-centric gatherings in the state, it draws huge crowds of locals as well as visitors from around the Midwest looking to sample offerings from the region’s thriving craft brewery scene. Held at Western Gateway Park, the festival layout provides ample space for attendees to wander among the numerous vendor booths set up by participating breweries.

With unlimited tastings available, patrons can taste a wide variety of beer styles all in one place, from IPAs and pale ales to stouts and sours. In addition to the beer, the festival also features live musical performances to keep the atmosphere lively. Food trucks are on hand for those looking to soak up some of the alcohol.

The park setting alongside snacks and music creates a relaxing environment to explore new types of beers. Visit the Iowa Craft Beer Festival website for tickets and details. The festival encourages responsible drinking and provides a safe, fun atmosphere.

8. Pella Tulip Time Festival

The Pella Tulip Time Festival, held from May 2nd to 4th, transforms the charming town of Pella into an amazing celebration of Dutch heritage. While you are now too late to visit it soon, a year will come around fast, and this may serve as a motivation to schedule a trip to Pella on time to not miss it.

Having attended this festival for the past few years, I can attest to the beauty and cultural richness it offers. Over 300,000 tulips bloom in a stunning array of colors, creating picturesque scenes that attract visitors from all over. The festival features traditional Dutch dancing, parades with elaborate floats, and authentic Dutch foods such as poffertjes and stroopwafels.

One of the highlights is the street scrubbing, a symbolic gesture of preparing the streets for the arrival of the Dutch queen. This tradition, performed in traditional Dutch costumes, adds a unique and engaging element to the festivities. Walking through the Historical Village, visitors can explore the windmill, watch artisans at work, and learn about Pella’s Dutch heritage.

The Scholte House and Gardens offer a glimpse into the town’s history and beautifully maintained gardens. Each visit reveals something new, whether it’s a hidden tulip garden or a local artisan’s intricate craft. The festival also includes a variety of vendors selling crafts, souvenirs, and delicious treats.

The lively atmosphere, filled with music, laughter, and the scent of blooming flowers, creates a memorable experience for all ages. Children can enjoy the tulip gardens and participate in interactive activities, making it a family-friendly event. For more details and to plan your visit, check out the Pella Tulip Time Festival website.

7. Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is held annually in Des Moines over 11 days in August. As the largest event of its kind in the state, it celebrates Iowa’s agriculture industry through livestock shows, competitions, and educational exhibits on the fairgrounds.

Beyond farming, there are activities for all ages including concerts, carnival rides, and a variety of food on a midway. Each morning begins with shows judging cattle, pigs, and other animals raised by 4H and FFA members.

Throughout the day, families and friends explore the barns housing livestock and displays highlighting the latest innovations. For a break from walking, the Grandstand hosts major musical acts and motorsports like truck pulls. With so much to see and do across the more than 300 acres, it’s no wonder the Fair has been an Iowa tradition for over 150 years.

6. Des Moines Arts Festival

The Des Moines Arts Festival, set for June 28th to 30th, brings creativity and culture to Western Gateway Park. The festival showcases over 180 visual artists from across the country. Walking through the booths, you can find everything from intricate paintings and sculptures to unique jewelry and textiles. The artists are often present, ready to discuss their work and inspiration, making the experience personal and engaging. Live music adds to the festive atmosphere.

Multiple stages feature a mix of local talent and nationally recognized acts. The variety of genres ensures there’s something for every musical taste. I’ve enjoyed discovering new bands and listening to favorites while exploring the art.

Moreover, interactive activities make the festival family-friendly. Kids can participate in hands-on art projects, face painting, and other creative activities.

5. Hinterland Music Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hinterland Music Festival (@hinterlandiowa)

The Hinterland Music Festival is held annually over a weekend in early August, drawing thousands to a rural site outside Saint Charles, Iowa. Taking place at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, the scenic natural setting provides an intimate experience for music fans.

Since starting in 2015, Hinterland has built a reputation for its diverse lineups featuring both emerging and established indie, folk, rock and electronic artists. Past performers such as Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, and Hozier have been highlights.

The mix of genres appeals to a wide audience. Camping is a big part of the Hinterland experience. Many attendees choose to stay on-site which fosters a community atmosphere. well-organized campgrounds offer amenities to ensure attendees are comfortable.

Spending the weekend immersed in music with other fans adds to the appeal. In addition to musical performances across multiple stages, the festival grounds include local food and drink vendors plus art installations and crafts.

4. Iowa City Jazz Festival

The Iowa City Jazz Festival is an annual event that occurs over a weekend in July. It features various jazz performances throughout downtown parks and venues near the University of Iowa. There is a wide range of jazz artists represented from mainstream to more contemporary styles.

Internationally renowned musicians often do headline sets on the main stage. In previous years, the festival has included artists like Pat Metheny, Christian McBride, and Esperanza Spalding amongst others. Both established and up-and-coming jazz talents are highlighted.

3. CelebrAsian

All you culture fans in Des Moines – don’t miss out on the CelebrAsian festival this Saturday and Sunday at Western Gateway Park. This event is always a great time, featuring all kinds of cool performances showing off traditions from China, Japan, Korea, India, and more. You’ll see colorful costumes, hear some rousing music and instruments, and watch neat dances and martial arts demos. It’s a REAL treat seeing the different talent from local Asian communities on display.

They’ll also have informative exhibits about the diverse histories and customs. Wander around to learn more about the backgrounds that make up our city’s population.

2. Iowa Irish Fest

Iowa Irish Fest, from August 2nd to 4th in Waterloo, is a lively celebration of Irish culture. Each year, the festival draws crowds eager to experience traditional Irish music, dance, and heritage. The festival’s main stage hosts a variety of Irish bands, from energetic folk groups to classic Celtic rock bands.

Performances include traditional Irish dancers, adding an authentic touch to the celebration. The music and dance performances create an engaging and festive atmosphere. Attendees can participate in workshops and classes, such as learning to play traditional Irish instruments or mastering the steps of Irish dance.

1. Nordic Fest

The festival features traditional Norwegian music, with performances by folk musicians and bands. Local groups like Decorah’s own Nordic Dancers perform traditional dances in colorful costumes, adding authenticity to the celebration. The main stage hosts a variety of acts, including visiting performers from Norway, ensuring a diverse musical lineup.

Craft demonstrations showcase skills such as rosemaling, woodcarving, and weaving. Visitors can learn about the techniques and history behind these traditional Norwegian crafts, offering an in-depth look at the craftsmanship passed down through generations.

The Grand Parade, a highlight of the festival, takes place on Saturday morning. Floats, marching bands, and community groups participate, with many wearing traditional Norwegian attire. The parade route through downtown Decorah is lined with enthusiastic spectators, making it a festive and colorful event.

Summary

As a born-and-raised Iowan who’s in love with its towns, I’m stoked for the packed schedule of cultural festivals and art events we have to look forward to in 2024. Communities all across our state host these awesome celebrations that showcase our rich local traditions and incredible talents.

The art fairs coming up this spring and summer are a prime opportunity for emerging and established artists to share their diverse works with eager audiences. Music fans are in for a treat too, with festivals offering robust lineups featuring everything from soulful jazz to energetic indie rock. But the fun doesn’t stop there!

Festival season continues into fall with events highlighting Iowans’ many ethnic backgrounds and global influences. Attendees can immerse themselves in music, dance, mouthwatering food and more from a variety of international cultures. It’s a chance to experience the world right here at home.

Whether you’re a longtime local or just visiting, these festivals are a must for getting a taste of what makes Iowa so special. I’ll definitely be out there soaking it all in and celebrating the vibrant communities that make our state thrive. There’s always something new to discover!