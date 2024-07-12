8 Fun Things to Do with Kids in Harpers Ferry in 2024

Looking for a perfect family getaway? Harpers Ferry is your answer! This cozy town, where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers meet, is packed with historical adventures, scenic trails, and fun activities. Let’s check out the must-see spots and exciting things you can do with your little ones.

1. Jefferson Rock

Jefferson Rock is packed with history. Kids will love the trek to Harper Cemetery, checking out the ruins along the way, and soaking in the awesome views from St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church.

Thomas Jefferson once said the view here was “worth a voyage across the Atlantic.”

The walk to Jefferson Rock is a mini adventure, perfect for the whole family. You’ll pass through Harper Cemetery and stumble upon various ruins, giving plenty of chances to explore and learn. It’s a fun way to teach your kids a bit of American history while enjoying the great outdoors.

2. The Point – Nature and Adventure

The Point is where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers come together, creating a breathtaking natural scene. It’s perfect for a day of outdoor fun and adventure. This spot is both picturesque and packed with activities.

You can explore nature’s beauty while enjoying a bunch of recreational activities. The mix of water, cliffs, and greenery makes it an ideal spot for families looking for some outdoor fun.

Things to Do

The pedestrian footbridge at The Point gives you amazing views of the rivers and cliffs. It’s a great place for kids to watch trains go by or spot some local wildlife. The bridge is an engineering marvel and offers a unique look at the landscape.

Biking and hiking are big here, with several trails starting right from The Point. Bring your bikes or lace up your hiking boots for a fun family adventure. The trails are well-kept and perfect for all ages. Kids will get a kick out of watching the trains cross the bridge. It’s a simple but thrilling activity that will keep them entertained.

3. Exploring Lower Town

Lower Town is the heart of Harpers Ferry’s historical district. It’s packed with well-preserved buildings and significant sites that take you right back in time. Walking through Lower Town feels like stepping into a living history book, with every building and street corner having its own story to tell. It’s a goldmine for history buffs and a fun adventure for curious kids.

Exploring the old buildings and landmarks lets you touch the past and understand the events that shaped our nation.

Visit John Brown’s Fort

John Brown’s Fort is where abolitionist John Brown made his famous stand. This place is a key piece of American history and fascinating to explore. You’ll get a real sense of the abolitionist movement and the lead-up to the Civil War.

Check Out the Civil War Museum

Don’t miss the Civil War Museum in Lower Town. It’s packed with interactive exhibits that will grab the attention of both kids and adults. Learn all about Harpers Ferry’s role in the Civil War and get a broader view of the historical context.

Walk Through Storer College

Take a stroll through the historic campus of Storer College, one of the first schools for freed slaves after the Civil War. Now part of the National Park Service, it offers educational exhibits and programs. It’s a powerful reminder of the civil rights struggle and the role of education in achieving equality.

4. Hiking Adventures – There Are Trails for All Ages

Harpers Ferry is a hiker’s paradise with trails for all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re in the mood for a short walk or a challenging hike, you’ll find the perfect path. These trails blend scenic beauty with historical significance, making them great for family outings.

Hiking here lets you soak up the natural landscape and learn about the area’s rich history.

Try the Camp Hill Trail

For a moderate hike, the Camp Hill trail is a good choice. It intersects with the famous Appalachian Trail and offers stunning views. It’s manageable for older kids and a great way to introduce them to hiking and the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains.

Walk from the Visitor Center to Lower Town

This trail is perfect for younger kids. It’s a short, mostly flat walk from the Visitor Center to Lower Town, and it’s stroller-friendly, making it ideal for families with little ones.

Challenge Yourself with the Maryland Heights Hike

For a more challenging adventure, tackle the Maryland Heights hike. The trail is steep, but the views from the top are worth every bit of effort. It’s a fantastic option for families with older kids who are up for a physical challenge.

5. Fun in Nature

Harpers Ferry is the place to be for outdoor fun. You can go for a leisurely bike ride or dive into an adrenaline-pumping whitewater adventure – Harpers Ferry has it all.

Get Active

Grab your bikes and hit the trails! The C&O Canal Towpath is a favorite for families, with its flat and scenic route along the Potomac River. It’s perfect for biking, walking, and even picnicking. If your kids are up for it, try some rock climbing. It’s a unique way to explore the landscape and get a good workout.

Fishing is another chill way to enjoy your day. Just remember to get a fishing license. The rivers here are full of fish, so you’re likely to have a successful catch.

For more thrills, rent a kayak or canoe and hit the rapids. It’s a fun and exciting way to experience the rivers and the beauty of Harpers Ferry from a different angle. The rivers offer different levels of difficulty, so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a newbie or an experienced paddler.

6. Check Out the Junior Ranger Program

This program is designed to be both educational and entertaining, encouraging kids to learn about the park through hands-on activities. It’s a great way to make the visit interactive and memorable for the little ones.

Kid-Friendly Activities

Start by picking up a Junior Ranger booklet from the Visitor Center. Completing the tasks earns the kids badges, making it a fun and educational activity they’ll love. The tasks are engaging and informative, helping children learn about the park in a playful way.

Collecting passport stamps is another cool activity. Get your National Park Passport stamped at various locations throughout Harpers Ferry. It’s a fun way to remember your trip and track your visits to different national parks. Each stamp is like a little trophy that adds a sense of achievement to the visit.

7. Check Out Exciting Local Events

Harpers Ferry has some awesome annual events that are perfect for families. From festivals to craft fairs, there’s always something fun happening.

The Flip Flop Festival : a big celebration of the Appalachian Trail, packed with fun activities, workshops, and music. It’s a fantastic event for families who love the outdoors and want to learn more about the trail. You’ll find everything from guided hikes to educational talks, making it a great way to connect with the hiking community.

: a big celebration of the Appalachian Trail, packed with fun activities, workshops, and music. It’s a fantastic event for families who love the outdoors and want to learn more about the trail. You’ll find everything from guided hikes to educational talks, making it a great way to connect with the hiking community. The Blue Ridge Arts and Crafts Festival: Spend the day enjoying arts and crafts, live music, and delicious food. The festival showcases local artisans and their work, offering a unique shopping experience and a chance to support the local economy.

Spend the day enjoying arts and crafts, live music, and delicious food. The festival showcases local artisans and their work, offering a unique shopping experience and a chance to support the local economy. RiverPalooza: a family-friendly event with all kinds of river activities, from kayaking to fishing. It’s a fantastic way to experience the rivers and enjoy the natural beauty of Harpers Ferry. The event includes demonstrations, competitions, and plenty of opportunities to try out different water activities.

For a taste of traditional Scottish games and activities, check out the Highland Games of Harpers Ferry. Your kids will love it! The games include competitions in strength and skill, as well as cultural displays and entertainment. It’s a fun and educational event that gives a glimpse into Scottish heritage.

8. Grab a Bite at Family-Friendly Restaurants

After a day of exploring, you’ll need a good meal. There are several family-friendly restaurants that offer delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere:

The Rabbit Hole is a kid-friendly pub with great views and a menu that will satisfy both kids and adults. It’s the perfect spot for a relaxing meal after a day of exploring. The cozy atmosphere and friendly staff make it a popular choice for families. Kelley’s Farm Kitchen is the go-to place if you’re looking for vegan options. The dishes are creative and delicious, and the atmosphere is super welcoming. It’s a great option for families with dietary restrictions or those looking to try something new. The focus on fresh, local ingredients ensures that every meal is both healthy and flavorful. Harpers Ferry Brewing is kid- and dog-friendly, making it a great spot for the whole family. Enjoy live music, pizza, and craft beers while taking in the scenic views. The relaxed atmosphere and outdoor seating area make it a perfect place to unwind and enjoy a meal together. The combination of good food, great views, and live music makes it a hit.

Getting There and Parking

The main parking lot is at 171 Shoreline Drive. It costs $20 to park, but a shuttle bus will take you to the historical downtown. It’s super convenient and saves you the hassle of parking in the busy downtown area. There’s also some metered street parking, but finding a spot can be tricky.

If you prefer public transportation, the Amtrak station in the historical downtown area is a great option. The train ride is scenic and stress-free!

Harpers Ferry is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Check the park’s website for any updates or schedule changes before you go.

Bathroom Stops

You’ll find bathrooms in the historical downtown, Visitor Center, and Appalachian Trail Visitor Center. Planning your stops around these can make your day more comfortable. These restrooms are clean and easy to find, which is great if you have young kids with you.

Is the Place Stroller-Friendly?

While many streets are stroller-friendly, some areas have steep hills, stairs, and unpaved paths. In those spots, a child carrier might be easier. The historic layout and natural terrain can be challenging for strollers, so plan your routes accordingly. Look for smoother paths and avoid steep or rough areas if you bring a stroller.

In Summary

Harpers Ferry is an awesome spot for families looking to mix history, adventure, and fun. You can explore historical sites, hike scenic trails, enjoy local festivals, and eat at family-friendly restaurants. There’s so much to do with kids! Plan your visit, pack your bags, and get ready for an unforgettable family adventure in Harpers Ferry in 2024.