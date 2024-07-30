What Can You Do At the Field of Dreams in Iowa?

This iconic site from the movie “Field of Dreams” offers visitors the chance to step onto the famous baseball field, explore the restored farmhouse, and even stay overnight for a complete experience.

The location hosts MLB games, youth tournaments, and special events, creating a lively and nostalgic atmosphere. For fans of baseball and classic film, this destination brings a unique blend of magic and reality.

Playing Catch on the Field

At the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, you can indeed step onto the famous baseball field from the movie. The field is open to the public, and visitors can play catch, run the bases, and relive scenes from the film.

The field is open from dawn to dusk and there are no admission fees, making it accessible for everyone​​​.

Touring the Farmhouse

The farmhouse from the movie is open for guided tours, providing a look inside the house restored to match its appearance in the film. Tours are available daily from 10 AM to 4 PM and must be booked in advance.

Admission fees are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $15 for military personnel, and $12 for children aged 3-17​​​.

Staying Overnight

The “Kinsella Experience” allows guests to stay overnight in the farmhouse. This includes a complimentary gift basket with a bottle of wine, a DVD of the movie, and a book by one of the actors.

Overnight stays start at $500 per night during the off-season, offering a unique opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the Field of Dreams experience​​​.

Ghost Player Shows

On select Sundays, the Field of Dreams hosts the Ghost Player Shows. These shows feature actors dressed as the ghostly baseball players from the movie. They perform comedy routines, play ball, and interact with visitors, recreating the magic of the film.

The shows are family-friendly and free to attend, making them a popular attraction for visitors of all ages. The Ghost Players emerge from the cornfields, just like in the movie, adding a touch of enchantment to the experience. This event is a great way to enjoy some live entertainment while visiting the site.

MLB Games and Youth Tournaments

The Field of Dreams is not just a static movie set; it’s an active venue for baseball games. Major League Baseball has hosted special games at a newly constructed stadium adjacent to the original field. These games feature MLB teams, and the stadium seats around 8,000 fans. The MLB games bring a lot of excitement and draw large crowds to Dyersville.

In addition to MLB games, the site hosts youth baseball tournaments, giving young players the chance to compete on this iconic field. These tournaments are a significant draw for families and baseball enthusiasts, offering a unique venue for young athletes to showcase their skills. The combination of professional and amateur events makes the Field of Dreams a dynamic and lively place.

Visiting the Gift Shop

The Field of Dreams has an on-site gift shop stocked with a wide variety of memorabilia. Visitors can purchase items related to the movie, such as DVDs, posters, and apparel. The shop also carries baseball-themed merchandise, including caps, jerseys, and equipment.

For those looking to take home a piece of their visit, there are souvenirs like keychains, mugs, and other trinkets. The gift shop is a great place to find unique gifts and mementos to remember your trip by. It adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the visit, allowing fans to bring a bit of the magic back home.

Special Events and Concerts

The Field of Dreams site regularly hosts a variety of special events and concerts, adding to its appeal as a lively destination. Throughout the year, the site schedules events that attract both local visitors and tourists. These events include music concerts, where bands perform live on the grounds, creating a festive atmosphere.

The site has also hosted celebrity autograph sessions and other entertainment activities that draw crowds and provide unique experiences for fans.

The annual “Beyond the Game” event is a highlight, featuring a baseball game between the USA Patriots and Ghost Players, along with home run exhibitions and a cornhole tournament. These events make the Field of Dreams more than just a movie set; they turn it into a dynamic venue for various forms of entertainment.

Family Activities

The Field of Dreams is an ideal destination for family activities, offering a range of experiences that can be enjoyed by visitors of all ages. Families can play catch on the iconic field, which is a popular activity that connects different generations through the love of baseball.

The site also provides opportunities for family photos against the backdrop of the famous cornfields and the historic farmhouse. During events like the Ghost Player shows and youth baseball tournaments, families can participate in or watch these engaging activities together.

The relaxed and welcoming environment makes it easy for families to spend quality time, whether they’re exploring the field, enjoying a picnic, or browsing the gift shop for souvenirs. The Field of Dreams ensures that every visit is filled with memorable moments that can be cherished for years to come.

Nearby Lodging Options

For visitors looking to extend their stay, there are several lodging options near the Field of Dreams site. In Dyersville itself, you can find a range of accommodations from low- to mid-level chain hotels, though their prices can be elevated due to proximity to the site.

For a more upscale experience, consider staying in nearby cities like Dubuque or the Quad Cities, where you’ll find a variety of bed and breakfasts and higher-end hotels. Dubuque offers charming historic downtown areas with cozy inns like the Redstone Inn & Suites or the Hotel Julien Dubuque, which features modern amenities and historic touches.

Staying in these areas provides a comfortable base while still being a short drive from the Field of Dreams.

Last Words

Visiting the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, provides an unforgettable experience that merges the nostalgia of a beloved film with the excitement of live baseball. Whether stepping onto the iconic field, touring the restored farmhouse, or enjoying special events like the Ghost Player shows, every moment at this site is steeped in magic.

Families can create lasting memories through various activities, from playing catch to exploring the on-site gift shop.