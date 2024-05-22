How I Fell in Love with the Charming Towns of Iowa

Iowa might not be your go-to vacation spot, but it’s got a charm that really sneaks up on you. I never thought I’d end up falling in love with Iowa. To me, Iowa was just endless cornfields and maybe a couple of cows. But last summer, I decided to take a road trip through the state.

What I found were charming small towns that completely changed my view of Iowa. Here’s my story of how these towns won me over.

First stop – Winterset

Winterset was my first stop, and it felt like stepping into a time machine. Known for its covered bridges and as John Wayne’s birthplace, Winterset had a nostalgic charm. The town square looked like something out of a movie set with its historic courthouse and quaint shops.

The covered bridges, made famous by “The Bridges of Madison County” were a real highlight. Standing on one of those bridges, I could almost hear Clint Eastwood’s voiceover.

Next up – Decorah

When visiting Decorah, I got a heavy dose of Norwegian culture. The Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum was surprisingly interesting. I didn’t think I’d care much about Norwegian immigrants, but their stories were fascinating. Decorah’s annual Nordic Fest was happening during my visit, which meant traditional music, dancing, and lots of food.

I tried lefse (a Norwegian flatbread) for the first time and, spoiler alert, it’s delicious. The town’s natural beauty, with limestone bluffs and the Upper Iowa River, was perfect for hiking and kayaking.

The beauty of Pella

Pella felt like a piece of the Netherlands in Iowa. The town is famous for its tulip festival, which transforms the streets into a colorful flower paradise. Walking through Pella, I saw windmills, Dutch architecture, and bakeries selling stroopwafels and Dutch letters.

The pastries were amazing, and the town’s sense of community was evident everywhere. It felt like everyone knew everyone, and they were all proud of their heritage.

Amana Colonies

The Amana Colonies are seven villages founded by German Pietists. These places are a trip back to simpler times. The villages are known for their handmade goods and tasty food. I spent hours exploring artisan shops and tasting homemade sausages, cheeses, and pastries.

The communal lifestyle of the Amana Colonies was both interesting and humbling. It’s amazing how they’ve maintained their traditions and simple way of life.

Dicoverment of a true riverside gem – Le Claire

Le Claire, located on the Mississippi River, was one of my favorite stops. The town’s rich riverboat history added a unique flavor to my visit. Downtown Le Claire is full of antique shops, boutiques, and cozy cafes with views of the river.

The Buffalo Bill Museum, dedicated to the famous showman born nearby, provided an interesting look at the town’s past. I took a river cruise and watched the sunset over the Mississippi, which was incredibly peaceful.

Elk Horn

Elk Horn is home to the largest rural Danish settlement in the United States. The Danish Windmill and the Museum of Danish America were highlights of my visit. The town’s Tivoli Fest celebrates Danish heritage with food, music, and dancing. Elk Horn’s residents were incredibly friendly and welcoming, making me feel right at home.

Talking about Iowa’s people

The best part of my trip to Iowa was definitely the people. Everywhere I went, locals welcomed me like an old friend and shared their stories. Whether it was chatting with a shop owner in Pella, having a meal with a family in the Amana Colonies, or enjoying live music in Decorah, I always felt like part of the community, which made my trip even better.

Their genuine hospitality was something I hadn’t experienced in a while. It wasn’t just about being nice; it was about really connecting. People were just as curious about my story as I was about theirs, and that mutual interest made every interaction special.

Unique local flavors

Each town had its own yummy treats. In Pella, I couldn’t get enough of the Dutch pastries, and the hearty German food in the Amana Colonies was amazing. Everywhere I went, I found something delicious to eat. Farmers’ markets were full of fresh, seasonal produce, and the local cafes served up home-cooked meals that were just unbeatable.

Every region had its own specialties, and trying them all was one of the best parts of my trip. Honestly, I love exploring new flavors and food traditions, and this trip was a food lover’s dream.

A blend of old and new

Iowa’s towns do a great job of balancing history with modern life. You can see old buildings and traditions preserved, but there’s also a buzzing cultural scene. Local artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs keep things interesting.

As I walked through these towns, I saw historic buildings turned into cool cafes and boutiques. Art galleries featured local talent, and live music was everywhere on the weekends. The mix of old and new made the atmosphere feel both comforting and exciting.

There’s more!

Beyond the charming streets and cultural attractions, Iowa’s towns are packed with outdoor fun. There’s hiking and biking trails, plus rivers perfect for kayaking and fishing. Iowa’s natural beauty really set the scene for all my adventures. I spent many afternoons hiking through lush trails, stumbling upon hidden waterfalls, and kayaking on peaceful rivers.

These outdoor experiences were a perfect mix with the small-town charm, giving me both relaxation and a bit of adventure.

All in all…

My trip through Iowa’s small towns was an absolute delight. I found a wonderful mix of history, culture, natural beauty, and some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet. Whether you’re into history, food, or outdoor fun, or just want a friendly place to visit, Iowa’s got something for you.

So, if you’re up for a new adventure, think about hitting the road and checking out the hidden gems of Iowa. You might just fall in love with it too.