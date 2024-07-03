Discover the Best Campgrounds in Iowa for 2024

There are so many camping spots in Iowa you should check out. I’m excited to share with you the best campgrounds in Iowa for 2024.

Join me as I explore and recommend the top destinations where you can set up camp and create unforgettable memories in Iowa’s stunning landscapes.

1. Ledges State Park

Ledges State Park, located in Madrid, IA, is one of Iowa’s most popular camping destinations. This park is renowned for its dramatic landscapes, featuring dense forests, serene lakes, and impressive rock formations. The park’s footbridges and stone buildings add a unique historical charm.

Location: Madrid, IA

Popularity: High

Key Features:

Dense forests

Serene lakes

Impressive rock formations

Historic footbridges and stone buildings

Camping Options:

Walk-to sites

Standard non-electric sites

Electric sites

Full hook-up sites

Shelters

Visitors can enjoy numerous hiking trails, explore the natural beauty, and take part in various recreational activities such as fishing, birdwatching, and picnicking. The park’s diverse camping options cater to all types of campers, from those seeking a rustic experience to those preferring modern amenities.

2. Backbone State Park

Backbone State Park, situated in Dundee, IA, is another top choice for camping in Iowa. Known for its extensive recreational opportunities, this park offers activities such as hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, swimming, and fishing.

Location: Dundee

IA Popularity: High

Key Features:

Numerous hiking trails

Mountain biking routes

Canoeing and kayaking

Swimming areas

Abundant wildlife viewing

Camping Options:

Cabins

Tent sites

RV sites

The park’s picturesque setting and well-maintained facilities make it a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. Its diverse range of activities ensures that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

3. Pikes Peak State Park

Pikes Peak State Park, located in McGregor, IA, is famous for its stunning views and scenic trails. The park features an 11-mile trail network and a 500-foot bluff that offers breathtaking views of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers.

Location: McGregor, IA

Popularity: High

Key Features:

11 miles of trails

500-foot bluff

Views of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers

Camping Options:

Electric sites

Full hook-up sites

Youth group sites

Visitors to Pikes Peak State Park can enjoy hiking, birdwatching, and photography, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

4. Maquoketa Caves State Park

Maquoketa Caves State Park, situated in Maquoketa, IA, is a unique destination known for its extensive cave system. This park offers opportunities for hiking and spelunking, allowing visitors to explore the fascinating underground world.

Location: Maquoketa, IA

Popularity: High

Key Features:

Extensive cave system

Hiking trails

Spelunking opportunities

Camping Options:

Walk-to sites

Standard electric sites

Youth group sites

Shelters

The park’s unique geological features and adventurous activities make it a must-visit for thrill-seekers and geology enthusiasts.

5. Prairie Flower Campground at Saylorville Lake

Prairie Flower Campground, located at Saylorville Lake in Polk City, IA, offers a tranquil waterfront camping experience. The campground is known for its quiet atmosphere and easy access to water activities.

Location: Polk City, IA

Popularity: Medium

Key Features:

Quiet and serene environment

Concrete pads for tents

Easy access to water activities

Camping Options:

Standard electric sites

Visitors can enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming in the calm waters of Saylorville Lake, making it a perfect getaway for families and water enthusiasts.

6. Mill Creek State Park

Mill Creek State Park, located in Paullina, IA, is a lesser-known gem that offers a variety of outdoor activities. The park features opportunities for hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and birdwatching.

Location: Paullina, IA

Popularity: Low

Key Features:

Hiking and biking trails

Swimming areas

Kayaking and canoeing

Birdwatching

Camping Options:

Electric hook-ups

Cabins

Lodge

Mill Creek State Park is ideal for those looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a peaceful camping experience surrounded by nature.

7. Lake Macbride State Park

Lake Macbride State Park, located in Solon, IA, is a popular destination for waterfront camping. The park boasts a large man-made lake and numerous hiking trails.

Location: Solon, IA

Popularity: High

Key Features:

Large man-made lake

Extensive hiking trails

Camping Options:

Non-electric sites

Electric sites

Full hook-up sites

Shelters

With its beautiful lake and well-maintained trails, Lake Macbride State Park offers a variety of recreational opportunities for campers of all ages.

8. Sunset Hills Bison Ranch

Sunset Hills Bison Ranch, located in Malcom, IA, provides a unique glamping experience in Conestoga wagons. This glamping site offers a blend of rustic charm and modern comforts.

Location: Malcom, IA

Popularity: Low

Key Features:

Glamping in Conestoga wagons

Private bathrooms

Shower house

Price: $195 per night

Guests can enjoy the peaceful surroundings and unique accommodation, making it a memorable getaway.

9. Kennedy Memorial Park

Kennedy Memorial Park in Fort Dodge, IA, offers yurt glamping with picturesque views of Badger Lake. This site combines comfort with outdoor adventure.

Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Popularity: Medium

Key Features:

Yurt glamping

Overlooks Badger Lake

Price: $125 per night (minimum 2 nights)

The yurts provide a cozy and unique camping experience, ideal for those looking to enjoy nature without sacrificing comfort.

10. Dog Creek Park

Dog Creek Park, located in Sutherland, IA, features unique grain bin cabins. These cabins are fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, and picnic area, offering a comfortable glamping experience.

Location: Sutherland, IA

Popularity: Low

Key Features:

Grain bin cabins

Full kitchen

Living room

Picnic area

Price: $150 per night for grain bin

This glamping spot is perfect for families or groups looking for a unique and comfortable camping experience.

Summary

Iowa’s camping spots for 2024 have truly captivated me with their blend of adventure, tranquility, and natural beauty.

I’m already planning my next trip, and I encourage you to secure your spot early so you too can experience the magic of camping in Iowa.