Discover the Best Campgrounds in Iowa for 2024

There are so many camping spots in Iowa you should check out. I’m excited to share with you the best campgrounds in Iowa for 2024.
Join me as I explore and recommend the top destinations where you can set up camp and create unforgettable memories in Iowa’s stunning landscapes.
1. Ledges State Park
Ledges State Park, located in Madrid, IA, is one of Iowa’s most popular camping destinations. This park is renowned for its dramatic landscapes, featuring dense forests, serene lakes, and impressive rock formations. The park’s footbridges and stone buildings add a unique historical charm.
- Location: Madrid, IA
- Popularity: High
Key Features:
- Dense forests
- Serene lakes
- Impressive rock formations
- Historic footbridges and stone buildings
Camping Options:
- Walk-to sites
- Standard non-electric sites
- Electric sites
- Full hook-up sites
- Shelters
Visitors can enjoy numerous hiking trails, explore the natural beauty, and take part in various recreational activities such as fishing, birdwatching, and picnicking. The park’s diverse camping options cater to all types of campers, from those seeking a rustic experience to those preferring modern amenities.
2. Backbone State Park
Backbone State Park, situated in Dundee, IA, is another top choice for camping in Iowa. Known for its extensive recreational opportunities, this park offers activities such as hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, swimming, and fishing.
- Location: Dundee
- IA Popularity: High
Key Features:
- Numerous hiking trails
- Mountain biking routes
- Canoeing and kayaking
- Swimming areas
- Abundant wildlife viewing
Camping Options:
- Cabins
- Tent sites
- RV sites
The park’s picturesque setting and well-maintained facilities make it a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. Its diverse range of activities ensures that there is something for everyone to enjoy.
3. Pikes Peak State Park
Pikes Peak State Park, located in McGregor, IA, is famous for its stunning views and scenic trails. The park features an 11-mile trail network and a 500-foot bluff that offers breathtaking views of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers.
- Location: McGregor, IA
- Popularity: High
Key Features:
- 11 miles of trails
- 500-foot bluff
- Views of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers
Camping Options:
- Electric sites
- Full hook-up sites
- Youth group sites
Visitors to Pikes Peak State Park can enjoy hiking, birdwatching, and photography, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.
4. Maquoketa Caves State Park
Maquoketa Caves State Park, situated in Maquoketa, IA, is a unique destination known for its extensive cave system. This park offers opportunities for hiking and spelunking, allowing visitors to explore the fascinating underground world.
- Location: Maquoketa, IA
- Popularity: High
Key Features:
- Extensive cave system
- Hiking trails
- Spelunking opportunities
Camping Options:
- Walk-to sites
- Standard electric sites
- Youth group sites
- Shelters
The park’s unique geological features and adventurous activities make it a must-visit for thrill-seekers and geology enthusiasts.
5. Prairie Flower Campground at Saylorville Lake
Prairie Flower Campground, located at Saylorville Lake in Polk City, IA, offers a tranquil waterfront camping experience. The campground is known for its quiet atmosphere and easy access to water activities.
- Location: Polk City, IA
- Popularity: Medium
Key Features:
- Quiet and serene environment
- Concrete pads for tents
- Easy access to water activities
Camping Options:
- Standard electric sites
Visitors can enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming in the calm waters of Saylorville Lake, making it a perfect getaway for families and water enthusiasts.
6. Mill Creek State Park
Mill Creek State Park, located in Paullina, IA, is a lesser-known gem that offers a variety of outdoor activities. The park features opportunities for hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and birdwatching.
- Location: Paullina, IA
- Popularity: Low
Key Features:
- Hiking and biking trails
- Swimming areas
- Kayaking and canoeing
- Birdwatching
Camping Options:
- Electric hook-ups
- Cabins
- Lodge
Mill Creek State Park is ideal for those looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a peaceful camping experience surrounded by nature.
7. Lake Macbride State Park
Lake Macbride State Park, located in Solon, IA, is a popular destination for waterfront camping. The park boasts a large man-made lake and numerous hiking trails.
- Location: Solon, IA
- Popularity: High
Key Features:
- Large man-made lake
- Extensive hiking trails
Camping Options:
- Non-electric sites
- Electric sites
- Full hook-up sites
- Shelters
With its beautiful lake and well-maintained trails, Lake Macbride State Park offers a variety of recreational opportunities for campers of all ages.
8. Sunset Hills Bison Ranch
Sunset Hills Bison Ranch, located in Malcom, IA, provides a unique glamping experience in Conestoga wagons. This glamping site offers a blend of rustic charm and modern comforts.
- Location: Malcom, IA
- Popularity: Low
Key Features:
- Glamping in Conestoga wagons
- Private bathrooms
- Shower house
- Price: $195 per night
Guests can enjoy the peaceful surroundings and unique accommodation, making it a memorable getaway.
9. Kennedy Memorial Park
Kennedy Memorial Park in Fort Dodge, IA, offers yurt glamping with picturesque views of Badger Lake. This site combines comfort with outdoor adventure.
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Popularity: Medium
Key Features:
- Yurt glamping
- Overlooks Badger Lake
- Price: $125 per night (minimum 2 nights)
The yurts provide a cozy and unique camping experience, ideal for those looking to enjoy nature without sacrificing comfort.
10. Dog Creek Park
Dog Creek Park, located in Sutherland, IA, features unique grain bin cabins. These cabins are fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, and picnic area, offering a comfortable glamping experience.
- Location: Sutherland, IA
- Popularity: Low
Key Features:
- Grain bin cabins
- Full kitchen
- Living room
- Picnic area
- Price: $150 per night for grain bin
This glamping spot is perfect for families or groups looking for a unique and comfortable camping experience.
Summary
Iowa’s camping spots for 2024 have truly captivated me with their blend of adventure, tranquility, and natural beauty.
I’m already planning my next trip, and I encourage you to secure your spot early so you too can experience the magic of camping in Iowa.