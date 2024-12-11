Top 5 Historical Brick Buildings in Des Moines And Their Stories

Des Moines combines modern growth with a deep respect for its history. Within the city are stunning brick buildings, each with a unique story of determination, creativity, and community pride.

These structures represent more than architecture. They serve as reminders of the events and people that shaped the city.

This article highlights the most iconic brick buildings in Des Moines, sharing the history and significance behind each one.

1. Iowa State Capitol: A Timeless Brick Masterpiece

The Iowa State Capitol, completed in 1886, is an enduring symbol of Iowa’s architectural legacy. Known for its dazzling gold dome, the building’s strength and character lie in its durable red brick construction.

These bricks, hand-laid with exceptional precision, were chosen for their fire resistance and ability to withstand Iowa’s harsh winters. The Capitol’s Renaissance Revival style blends structural resilience with artistic sophistication, making it a testament to the craftsmanship of the era.

Each brick contributes to the building's symmetrical arches and intricate patterns, reflecting the skilled masonry of the time.

2. Terrace Hill: A Historic Icon of Des Moines

Towering above Des Moines, Terrace Hill is one of the city’s most prominent landmarks. This mansion, originally built for Iowa’s wealthiest man of the 19th century, showcases the opulence of the Second Empire style.

Its striking mansard roof, towering spire, and detailed brick construction reflect the architectural trends that dominated elite homes during that era.

The Role of Brick in Terrace Hill’s Legacy

The extensive use of locally sourced brick in Terrace Hill’s construction highlights its durability and connection to Iowa’s natural resources. The bricks, chosen for their quality and rich color, form the foundation of the mansion’s grand design. The intricate detailing around windows and doors demonstrates the high level of skill possessed by masons of the time.

How Terrace Hill Became a Public Treasure

Once a private residence, the mansion became a state asset in the 20th century when it was donated to Iowa by the Hubbell family. Since then, it has served as the official residence of the state’s governors and a museum dedicated to preserving Iowa’s history.

The restoration efforts have ensured that Terrace Hill remains both functional and a striking example of historical architecture. Guided tours offer visitors an opportunity to admire the mansion’s stunning details, including its remarkable brickwork.

3. Des Moines Building: From Abandoned Landmark to Modern Marvel

The Des Moines Building, completed in 1930, stands as a shining example of Art Deco architecture in Iowa’s capital. Initially constructed as an office building, its sleek lines and ornate detailing reflected the optimism of the early 20th century.

By 2011, the structure had fallen into disrepair, declared a public nuisance, and was nearly lost to neglect. However, an ambitious restoration project transformed it into a residential and mixed-use property, preserving its historic charm while giving it a new lease on life.

Art Deco Elements That Define the Des Moines Building

The Des Moines Building’s façade showcases hallmark features of the Art Deco style:

Geometric Patterns : Intricate designs etched into stone and brick create visual appeal.

: Intricate designs etched into stone and brick create visual appeal. Vertical Emphasis : Tall windows and decorative pilasters draw the eye upward, adding to its grandeur.

: Tall windows and decorative pilasters draw the eye upward, adding to its grandeur. Ornamental Detailing: Finely crafted reliefs and motifs frame the building’s entrance and windows.

The original architects used a mix of brick and stone to create a sense of solidity and elegance. These materials remain a defining feature, blending strength with artistic sophistication.

Restoration and Modern Use

In 2011, the Des Moines Building faced possible demolition after years of abandonment. A dedicated preservation effort brought the structure back to life. The project added modern amenities, including luxury apartments and a rooftop lounge, while retaining its historic elements.

The restoration balanced modern functionality with respect for the building’s past, earning it accolades from preservationists.

Interesting Facts About the Des Moines Building

It was one of the tallest buildings in Des Moines when it was completed in 1930.

The building’s rooftop lounge offers panoramic views of the city, a modern addition that complements its historic features.

Restoration efforts preserved the original brick and stone façade, ensuring its historical integrity.

4. Masonic Temple: A Center of History and Community

The Masonic Temple, completed in 1913, is a cherished part of Des Moines’ architectural and cultural history. Designed to serve the Freemasons, it represents the grandeur and mystery often associated with Masonic traditions.

With its imposing brick exterior and intricate detailing, the building remains an iconic presence in downtown Des Moines. Over the years, it has evolved to host various community activities while maintaining its historic significance.

Architectural Highlights of the Masonic Temple

The Masonic Temple’s design combines elements of Neoclassical and Renaissance Revival architecture. Key features include:

Solid Brick Construction : Durable and fire-resistant bricks form the foundation, ensuring the building’s longevity.

: Durable and fire-resistant bricks form the foundation, ensuring the building’s longevity. Grand Entrance : Large stone columns and a wide staircase create an impressive façade.

: Large stone columns and a wide staircase create an impressive façade. Detailed Ornamentation: Intricate carvings and motifs adorn the windows and doors, showcasing skilled craftsmanship.

The choice of materials reflects a balance between functionality and elegance, with bricks providing both structural strength and visual warmth.

Transformation Through the Years

Although it was originally built as a meeting space for the Freemasons, the Masonic Temple has adapted to changing times. It now houses the Des Moines Symphony Academy and serves as a venue for cultural events, including concerts, theatrical performances, and community gatherings.

The building’s transformation highlights its versatility while honoring its historical roots.

Fascinating Facts About the Masonic Temple

The building’s cornerstone contains a time capsule, symbolizing its Masonic heritage.

Restoration efforts have preserved the original brickwork, maintaining its historical character.

The temple is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, recognizing its architectural and cultural importance.

5. St. Ambrose Cathedral

St. Ambrose Cathedral, completed in 1891, is one of Des Moines’ most revered landmarks. This Roman Catholic cathedral stands as a symbol of faith and artistry, serving as the spiritual heart of the local Catholic community for over a century.

Its stunning brick façade, coupled with intricate Gothic Revival details, makes it a standout feature in the city’s architectural landscape.

The Architecture of St. Ambrose Cathedral

The design of St. Ambrose Cathedral draws heavily from Gothic Revival principles, with a strong emphasis on verticality and ornate details. Notable features include:

Towering Brick Spires : The cathedral’s twin towers are made of rich red brick, creating an imposing yet welcoming presence.

: The cathedral’s twin towers are made of rich red brick, creating an imposing yet welcoming presence. Pointed Arches : These signature Gothic elements frame the windows and doorways, enhancing the building’s elegance.

: These signature Gothic elements frame the windows and doorways, enhancing the building’s elegance. Stained Glass Windows: Vibrant panels depicting religious scenes add color and light to the cathedral’s interior.

The brick construction not only ensures durability but also symbolizes strength and unity, reflecting the values of the community it serves.

The Role of St. Ambrose in Des Moines’ History

Since its consecration, the cathedral has played a central role in Des Moines’ religious and cultural life. It has been a gathering place for worship, celebrations, and community events, drawing people from all walks of life. Over the years, restoration efforts have preserved its historical integrity while updating its facilities to meet modern needs.

Unique Insights About St. Ambrose Cathedral

The bricks used in the cathedral’s construction were locally sourced, highlighting Iowa’s craftsmanship and resources.

The cathedral is named after St. Ambrose, a 4th-century theologian and bishop, reflecting its deep historical and religious roots.

It is part of the Diocese of Des Moines, serving as the mother church for Catholic parishes in central Iowa.

FAQs

What Makes Brick Such a Valuable Building Material for Historical Structures?

Brick has long been valued for its durability, fire resistance, and ability to withstand harsh weather conditions. Its strength and versatility made it a popular choice for public buildings, churches, and mansions in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Beyond functionality, brick allows for intricate detailing, adding beauty and character to structures like the Iowa State Capitol and St. Ambrose Cathedral.

Are There Any Unique Restoration Challenges for Historic Brick Buildings?

Restoring historic brick buildings often involves addressing issues like weathering, cracking, and mortar deterioration. Preservationists must match the original brick’s color, texture, and composition to maintain the building’s authenticity. Cleaning methods must also be gentle to avoid damaging the original materials, particularly for intricate designs seen in buildings like the Des Moines Building and Masonic Temple.

How Does Iowa’s Climate Affect the Longevity of Brick Structures?

Iowa’s freezing winters and humid summers can cause expansion and contraction in bricks, leading to wear over time. However, bricks like those used in the Iowa State Capitol and Terrace Hill were specifically chosen for their durability. Modern sealants and restoration techniques can further protect these structures from moisture and temperature extremes.

Are Any Historic Brick Buildings in Des Moines Open for Public Tours?

Yes, several of these historic brick buildings welcome visitors. The Iowa State Capitol offers guided tours, providing insights into its construction and history. Terrace Hill also opens its doors for tours, showcasing its stunning architecture and the story of its transformation into the Governor’s Mansion. St. Ambrose Cathedral holds regular services and community events, allowing visitors to experience its historical ambiance.

How Have Modern Design Trends Been Inspired by Historic Brickwork?

Architects and designers often draw inspiration from the intricate detailing and patterns of historic brick buildings. Features like pointed arches, ornamental facades, and symmetrical designs are being reimagined in modern homes and commercial spaces. The use of reclaimed bricks and thin veneers enables homeowners to incorporate historical charm into contemporary designs.

Conclusion

Des Moines is a city where history lives on through its remarkable brick buildings. From the stately halls of the Iowa State Capitol to the ornate detailing of St. Ambrose Cathedral, these structures are more than just landmarks—they are stories set in stone. They reflect the craftsmanship, ambition, and resilience of the people who built and preserved them.

Each building offers a glimpse into a different chapter of Des Moines’ past, while ongoing restoration efforts ensure their legacy continues for future generations. Whether it is the soaring spires of St. Ambrose or the intricate Art Deco elements of the Des Moines Building, these landmarks inspire pride and connection to the city’s rich heritage.

Exploring these historic treasures is not just a journey through architecture but a chance to appreciate the spirit of Des Moines itself.