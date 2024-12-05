How Iowa Roads Rank for Safety – What Drivers Need to Know

Iowa’s roads have come a long way in safety improvements, and if you’re an Iowan driver, there are some things worth knowing about the progress being made.

By the end of 2024, the number of traffic fatalities in Iowa was 317—a drop compared to the last couple of years.

Let’s take a look at how Iowa stacks up in road safety rankings, what’s being done to make the roads safer, and how each of us can contribute to even better outcomes.

A Promising Picture for Iowa’s Road Safety Rankings

National assessments place Iowa among the top states when it comes to safety behind the wheel. According to Data Pandas, Iowa sits comfortably as the eighth safest state in the U.S., boasting a Safety Index Score of 77.3.

This ranking isn’t just a number—it represents hard work from everyone, from state agencies to individual drivers, striving to create safer roads.

Another report, from World Population Review, ranks Iowa as the 13th safest state overall, with a score of 55.29. Impressively, Iowa ranks fifth in road safety specifically. This is a solid reflection of efforts being made on many fronts—lower crime rates, high-quality infrastructure, and strategic planning have all played a role.

The Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) 2024-2028

The official State of Iowa website announced that the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) has introduced a Strategic Highway Safety Plan for 2024-2028, and it has some key goals worth mentioning.

This plan zeroes in on reducing fatalities and serious injuries, with a few standout strategies: Lane Departure Prevention : The plan takes a hard look at corridors where lane departures frequently occur. From there, measures like edge line rumble strips and wider shoulders are added to keep drivers on track.

: The plan takes a hard look at corridors where lane departures frequently occur. From there, measures like edge line rumble strips and wider shoulders are added to keep drivers on track. Safer Intersections : Intersections are known trouble spots. Iowa is implementing alternative intersection designs to cut down on conflict points, aiming to make these spaces safer for everyone.

: Intersections are known trouble spots. Iowa is implementing alternative intersection designs to cut down on conflict points, aiming to make these spaces safer for everyone. Protection for Vulnerable Road Users: The plan doesn’t stop at vehicles. It also considers pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists by assessing risks and creating targeted safety improvements for those outside cars.

The ultimate goal? Fewer tragic accidents and a smoother, safer driving experience for everyone on Iowa’s roads.

Traffic Fatality Trends – A Look at the Numbers

Statistics show that in 2023, Iowa faced a tough year, with nearly 380 traffic fatalities—the highest number recorded since 2016. However, 2024 has offered some hope. By midyear, 142 traffic-related deaths had been reported, which is a substantial decrease from the 175 seen by the same time in 2023.

One promising change has been a reduction in fatalities involving teenage drivers. There were only 11 fatalities involving teens in 2024 compared to 21 the previous year. This drop suggests that younger drivers may be taking road safety messages to heart, or that safety initiatives are finally starting to have an impact.

The Safety Corridors Initiative

To tackle specific high-risk areas, Iowa introduced “safety corridors” back in 2023. You might have noticed some of these designated zones while driving. These corridors are areas with higher crash rates, and Iowa is tackling them with enhanced enforcement, engineering improvements, and public education.

The goal is simple—fewer crashes and fewer serious injuries. By focusing attention and resources on high-risk spots, the state hopes to bring awareness to common problem areas and, ultimately, change driver behavior for the better.

Drivers Make All the Difference – Safe Driving Habits

While infrastructure improvements are vital, driver behavior is a huge part of the equation. No amount of road redesigns or enforcement can prevent accidents without responsible actions from those behind the wheel.

The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to consider a few basic—yet critical—safety practices: Avoid Distractions : Texting while driving is illegal, but even hands-free phone use can be a distraction. The best bet is to keep your eyes on the road and put the phone away.

: Texting while driving is illegal, but even hands-free phone use can be a distraction. The best bet is to keep your eyes on the road and put the phone away. Use Seat Belts : Seat belts save lives. It’s a simple habit that has a massive impact when things go wrong. Make sure everyone in your car is buckled up, every time.

: Seat belts save lives. It’s a simple habit that has a massive impact when things go wrong. Make sure everyone in your car is buckled up, every time. Respect Speed Limits : Speeding not only endangers the driver but also everyone else on the road. Iowa’s speed limits are set with safety in mind, and following them keeps everyone safer.

: Speeding not only endangers the driver but also everyone else on the road. Iowa’s speed limits are set with safety in mind, and following them keeps everyone safer. Avoid Driving Impaired: No surprise here—alcohol and driving don’t mix. Even one or two drinks can impair judgment. If you plan to drink, make alternate arrangements to get home safely.

Iowa’s Road Safety Goals

The changes happening in Iowa’s road safety landscape are encouraging, and it’s great to see fatalities on the decline after a difficult few years. The SHSP and safety corridors are smart, targeted efforts that should continue to help. But it’s not just about government plans and policies—the actions each of us takes when we get behind the wheel matter just as much.

Imagine what we could achieve if every driver made a little extra effort to drive responsibly. Cutting out distractions, buckling up, following the speed limit, and never driving impaired could mean the difference between life and death—not just for you, but for others sharing the road.

How You Can Play Your Part

Want to be part of the solution? Here are some practical steps: Plan Your Route : Knowing where you’re headed ahead of time helps reduce last-minute decisions and sudden lane changes.

: Knowing where you’re headed ahead of time helps reduce last-minute decisions and sudden lane changes. Rest Up : Driving tired can be just as dangerous as driving drunk. Make sure you’re alert whenever you’re behind the wheel.

: Driving tired can be just as dangerous as driving drunk. Make sure you’re alert whenever you’re behind the wheel. Watch for Vulnerable Users : Be especially mindful of cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists. Give them extra space, and always check blind spots.

: Be especially mindful of cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists. Give them extra space, and always check blind spots. Keep Calm Behind the Wheel: Road rage is real, but it’s also avoidable. A calm, patient approach can help prevent accidents—it’s better to arrive late than not at all.

A Team Effort for Safer Roads

Iowa’s roads are getting safer, and everyone has played a part. State agencies are putting plans into action, law enforcement is working on awareness, and drivers are making conscious decisions to be more responsible.

The trend we see in 2024 is a positive one—fewer deaths, safer roads—and with continued effort, we can keep it going.

The good news is that we’re not alone. Each time we buckle up, resist the urge to check a notification, or slow down for a safety corridor, we contribute to the bigger picture.

Every small action we take adds up, and together, we can ensure that Iowa keeps climbing the ranks as one of the safest places to drive in the U.S.

Final Thoughts

While Iowa has shown progress in road safety for 2024, the work is never done. Ongoing initiatives, such as the SHSP and safety corridors, continue to target critical issues, but the behavior of each driver on the road also makes an enormous difference.

Safer roads start with all of us—from mindful driving habits to supporting statewide efforts—and the road ahead looks promising if we all do our part.

So next time you head out, remember that your choices can save lives. Every decision matters—stay alert, drive safe, and help make Iowa’s roads some of the safest in the nation.

