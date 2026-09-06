Why Centipedes in Iowa Keep Creeping Indoors

If you live in Iowa and have ever seen a fast, long-legged creature race across a basement floor or disappear behind a bathroom cabinet, there is a good chance it was a house centipede.

They look alarming because of their many legs and sudden movement, but their presence indoors usually points to something much simpler than an infestation.

House centipedes enter and remain in Iowa homes because they are looking for three things they need to survive: moisture, shelter, and other small insects to eat. Damp basements, bathrooms, crawl spaces, utility rooms, and cluttered storage areas give them exactly that.

Iowa State University Extension notes that house centipedes are common indoors and outdoors and are regularly found in damp parts of homes. They do not come up through sink or bathtub drains, even though people frequently discover them trapped in those places.

What Kind of Centipede Is Usually Found Inside Iowa Homes?

The species people are most likely to notice indoors is the house centipede, scientifically known as Scutigera coleopterata.

House centipedes look very different from the thicker centipedes people find underneath logs, stones, or garden debris. Their bodies are relatively small, but their legs are extremely long.

According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, an adult house centipede has: