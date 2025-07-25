10 Iowa High Schools With the Highest ACT Scores

ACT scores continue to play a significant role in college admissions and scholarship decisions across the country.

In Iowa, students consistently perform above national averages, which reflects academic dedication and preparation.

Iowa reported an average ACT composite score of 21.0 in 2024, noticeably higher than the national average of 19.4.

Private schools, known for their rigorous academic environments and personalized attention, often dominate the list of top scorers.

However, many public schools in the state also demonstrate impressive academic achievement.

10. Pella Christian High School – Pella, IA

Average ACT Score: 24

Grades: 9–12

Pella Christian High School offers a values-driven academic environment where students are challenged intellectually and encouraged to grow spiritually.

An average ACT score of 24 reflects a consistent commitment to preparing students for higher education while instilling a strong moral foundation.

Instruction emphasizes mastery in core academic areas such as mathematics, science, English, and social studies. Teachers build lessons that focus on critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication.

Students are guided through a college-preparatory track that includes honors classes, college-credit opportunities, and in-depth writing assignments.

Biblical principles guide classroom discussions, student relationships, and leadership practices.

Daily devotions, chapel services, and Christian worldview studies offer consistent spiritual engagement.

Highlights: Christian leadership model, academic strength, supportive faculty

9. Newman Catholic School – Mason City, IA

Average ACT Score: 24

Grades: K–12

Newman Catholic School delivers an academic experience that blends consistency, structure, and faith-based learning.

With an average ACT score of 24, students consistently demonstrate preparedness for college-level coursework and standardized testing.

Instruction is built on core academic pillars: language arts, science, math, and social studies. Faculty use proven instructional techniques that focus on reading comprehension, quantitative reasoning, and analytical writing.

Advanced high school students can pursue dual-credit and honors coursework, pushing them further toward college readiness.

Spiritual life is central to the student experience. Daily religion classes, prayer routines, and opportunities for faith expression contribute to personal development.

Students participate in service projects that emphasize kindness, humility, and responsibility.

Moral reasoning is integrated into classroom discussions, reinforcing both ethical and academic growth.

8. Marquette Catholic Schools – Bellevue, IA

Average ACT Score: 24

Grades: K–12

Marquette Catholic Schools deliver a personalized, values-centered education designed to prepare students for academic success and lifelong service.

An average ACT score of 24 reflects an educational culture that emphasizes consistency, discipline, and individualized learning paths.

Small class sizes ensure that each student receives attention tailored to their academic needs and personal strengths. Teachers adjust instruction based on progress and learning style, encouraging students to reach their highest academic potential.

Core subjects are taught with precision, while electives and enrichment options allow exploration and skill-building outside the standard curriculum.

Catholic identity is embedded into the school structure. Daily prayer, sacramental preparation, and ethics-based discussions cultivate spiritual reflection.

Highlights: Personalized instruction, values-based learning, strong academic track record

7. Dowling Catholic High School – West Des Moines, IA

Average ACT Score: 24

Grades: 9–12

Dowling Catholic High School stands as one of Iowa’s largest Catholic secondary schools, offering students a comprehensive education rooted in faith and academic excellence.

With an average ACT score of 24, students are consistently challenged to meet high standards while receiving the tools and support needed to succeed in college and life.

Academic programming includes a robust selection of Advanced Placement, honors, and dual-credit courses. Students are encouraged to engage with complex material, develop strong analytical skills, and participate in cross-disciplinary learning.

Religious life is central to Dowling Catholic’s mission. Mass, retreats, and theology classes shape a community where faith is practiced daily and where students are encouraged to live their values.

Faculty and staff serve not only as educators but also as spiritual mentors.

Highlights: Wide curriculum offerings, faith integration, college prep focus

6. Cedar Valley Christian School – Cedar Rapids, IA

Average ACT Score: 24

Grades: PK–12

Cedar Valley Christian School blends a rigorous academic curriculum with a strong Biblical worldview, creating a structured setting where students thrive in both faith and academics.

An average ACT score of 24 shows the school’s commitment to preparing students for postsecondary education while grounding them in moral and spiritual principles.

Students are taught to approach learning with discipline, humility, and integrity.

Academic instruction is comprehensive, covering language arts, mathematics, sciences, and social studies with advanced coursework options for upper-grade students.

Writing and critical reasoning are emphasized across all subjects to build proficiency and college-level thinking skills.

Highlights: Bible-based instruction, small class sizes, high academic standards

5. Valley Lutheran School – Cedar Falls, IA

Average ACT Score: 25

Grades: K–12

Valley Lutheran School creates an atmosphere where students are encouraged to grow intellectually and spiritually in equal measure.

Scoring an average of 25 on the ACT, the school signals its ability to balance academic structure with spiritual guidance, helping students achieve readiness for higher education while forming a resilient moral compass.

Curriculum planning centers on academic excellence across all grade levels. Students are introduced to foundational skills early, with increasing academic expectations as they progress.

Teachers prioritize mastery in writing, mathematics, science, and social studies while integrating opportunities for creativity and innovation.

Spiritual life is interwoven throughout daily learning.

Chapel services, prayer, and faith-based discussions help students reflect on their beliefs while applying them to real-world problems.

Biblical themes are present in the classroom, not to limit critical thinking, but to deepen it with values rooted in responsibility, kindness, and perseverance.

Highlights: Spiritual focus, academic excellence, personalized support

4. Prince of Peace Catholic School – Clinton, IA

Average ACT Score: 25

Grades: K–12

Prince of Peace Catholic School provides a structured academic environment where spiritual instruction and educational rigor move in parallel.

An average ACT score of 25 reflects not only strong classroom instruction but also a well-balanced focus on intellectual and character development.

Teachers use a traditional academic model that includes a strong foundation in reading, mathematics, science, and religious studies. Students are introduced to critical thinking and analytical writing early, ensuring that by high school, they are capable of handling college-level content with confidence.

Technology use is encouraged for academic enhancement while maintaining classroom discipline and focus.

The school’s Catholic identity remains central. Prayer, Mass, and religious formation are woven into the daily rhythm of student life.

Values such as respect, humility, and service guide behavior expectations and academic engagement. Teachers act as mentors, reinforcing lessons in both academics and personal growth.

Highlights: Catholic education model, strong academic foundation, service programs

3. Cedar Ridge Christian School – Cedar Falls, IA

Average ACT Score: 27

Grades: K–12

Cedar Ridge Christian School operates with a clear mission: to prepare students academically, spiritually, and morally for the challenges of college and life.

With an average ACT score of 27, the school demonstrates its effectiveness in offering a college-preparatory experience grounded in Christian principles.

Academic programs are carefully designed to push students toward excellence in both sciences and humanities.

Students are taught to think logically, communicate persuasively, and apply ethical reasoning across disciplines.

Teachers encourage students to take ownership of their learning while modeling discipline and character. Coursework incorporates frequent writing, presentations, and problem-solving scenarios that mirror college-level expectations.

STEM enrichment is available for high-achieving students, and additional support is offered to those who need help reaching their full potential.

Highlights: Christian values, rigorous academics, leadership development

2. Hillcrest Academy – Kalona, IA

Average ACT Score: 27

Grades: 6–12

Hillcrest Academy blends academic ambition with spiritual grounding, creating an educational experience rooted in both intellectual challenge and personal growth.

An average ACT score of 27 reflects a structured learning system where academic excellence is inseparable from ethical development.

Firmly rooted in Mennonite values, Hillcrest promotes a culture of humility, service, and reflection. Students are encouraged to think critically about global issues, ethical dilemmas, and personal responsibility.

Curriculum decisions reflect this mission, every subject is taught not only with academic rigor but also through the lens of service and moral inquiry.

Educators guide students to engage actively with their studies, often using inquiry-based learning and collaborative projects.

The learning environment is quiet and intentional, allowing students to focus deeply and build meaningful relationships with both peers and teachers.

Highlights: Faith-centered, service-oriented education, close-knit community

1. Rivermont Collegiate – Bettendorf, IA

Average ACT Score: 30

Grades: PK–12

Rivermont Collegiate consistently produces some of the highest ACT scores in Iowa. An average score of 30 signals academic precision, high expectations, and a learning environment that prioritizes college readiness at the highest level.

Students benefit not only from a rigorous curriculum but also from a learning structure that encourages academic freedom and intellectual curiosity.

Each classroom holds a small number of students, which fosters a close student-teacher relationship and enables educators to tailor instruction to individual learning needs.

College counseling begins early, ensuring that students are well-versed in college admissions expectations long before their final years.

Faculty members emphasize writing, research, analysis, and presentation skills, helping students excel in subjects like calculus, literature, science, and international studies.

Highlights: High academic expectations, international student body, personalized instruction

How Iowa Compares Nationally

Iowa’s average ACT composite score of 21.0 outpaces the national mean of 19.4, placing the state among the stronger academic performers in standardized testing.

A significant percentage of Iowa students meet or exceed ACT College Readiness Benchmarks in key subject areas:

English: 63% (vs. national 51%)

Math: 37% (vs. national 29%)

Reading: 51% (vs. national 40%)

Science: 41% (vs. national 30%)

These figures highlight Iowa’s commitment to rigorous academic preparation and suggest that many schools, private and public alike, successfully support students in achieving college-ready skills.

Final Thoughts

ACT scores serve as a strong signal of a school’s academic rigor, support systems, and cultural expectations.

High performance often reflects:

Structured curriculum

Committed faculty

Student engagement

Private schools feature prominently on this list due to their emphasis on academic discipline and tailored instruction.

However, public schools in Iowa also contribute meaningfully to the state’s reputation for strong academic outcomes.

Students across Iowa can look to these schools as performance benchmarks and set ambitious, achievable goals for their own academic success.