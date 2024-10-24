Top 9 Things to Do in Bettendorf for First Timers in 2024

Bettendorf, Iowa, is an often-overlooked gem nestled along the banks of the Mississippi River. As one of the Quad Cities, Bettendorf offers visitors a perfect blend of scenic beauty, cultural attractions, and exciting entertainment options.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast looking for a peaceful walk by the river, a family seeking interactive learning experiences, or someone who enjoys a night out at the casino, Bettendorf has something for everyone.

1. Take a Walk at Leach Park

Leach Park is one of Bettendorf’s most popular spots, especially for visitors who want to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Mississippi River. The park offers walking and biking paths that are perfect for those looking for a bit of outdoor activity. You can also rent kayaks during the warmer months and paddle along the river.

What makes Leach Park even better is its prime location. You’re just a short walk from some of the city’s best dining spots, and the view of the I-74 bridge over the river is spectacular. Be sure to bring a camera if you’re into photography—the sunsets here are fantastic. Plus, there’s a playground for kids, making it a family-friendly stop.

You can rent kayaks for approximately $10-20 per hour from nearby vendors during the warmer months (May- September).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tip: If you’re visiting in summer, the park often hosts outdoor events, so check the city’s calendar for live music or festivals.

2. Visit the Family Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Museum (@familymuseum)

Traveling with kids? The Family Museum in Bettendorf is a must-visit. This interactive museum is designed for children and focuses on hands-on exhibits that help little ones learn about science, art, and everyday life.

The museum features a range of exhibits that cater to different age groups, but most are targeted at children between the ages of 2 and 10.

The museum has some excellent permanent displays, including a large interactive town where kids can pretend to be firefighters, grocers, or doctors. There’s also a designated play area for toddlers.

For adults, it’s a great way to entertain kids while getting a bit of a break, and the museum often hosts special events and programs, which you can check out on their calendar.

Admission is $9 for adults and children aged 2 and older. Kids under 2 get in free. Family memberships are available for around $100/year if you’re planning on multiple visits.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tip: Check their events calendar as they often have special themed activities like “Science Saturdays” or “Family Nights.”

3. Test Your Luck at Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For those who enjoy gaming, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf is a must-visit. As the largest casino in Iowa, it offers a variety of gaming options to suit every taste. From slot machines to table games like blackjack, and poker, there’s something for everyone, but if you somehow can’t visit in person you can always play roulette online.

The casino boasts over 900 slot machines and a variety of table games including blackjack, craps, and roulette. Poker tournaments are held regularly as well.

The hotel offers comfortable accommodations with stunning views of the river, several dining options, and entertainment throughout the week, including live music and comedy shows. If you’re looking to unwind after a day of exploring the city, this is a great spot to check out. Even if you’re not into gambling, the casino’s restaurants and riverfront views make it a pleasant place to visit.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. Explore the Bettendorf Trail System

For nature lovers and fitness enthusiasts, the Bettendorf Trail System is a hidden gem.

This network of trails crisscrosses the city and provides over 16 miles of pathways for walking, running, and biking.

The trails connect many of Bettendorf’s parks and green spaces, making it easy to explore the city without a car.

The Mississippi Riverfront Trail is a popular choice for its gorgeous views of the river.

You can also explore the Duck Creek Trail, which runs about 13 miles through several Bettendorf and Davenport parks.

5. Enjoy Art at the Quad City Arts Center

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quad City Arts (@quadcityarts)

The Quad City Arts Center in nearby Rock Island, just a short drive from Bettendorf, offers an excellent selection of visual and performing arts.

The center features rotating exhibitions of regional and national artists, and the gallery is free to the public.

The Quad Cities have a thriving arts scene, and this center is one of the best places to experience it.

Whether you’re into contemporary art, photography, or sculpture, you’ll find something of interest here.

The center also hosts live performances throughout the year, including concerts, plays, and dance performances.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6. Relax at Palmer Hills Golf Course

IT’S BACK! Registration is NOW OPEN for The Forge Putting League starting the week of June 3rd! To sign up or ask any questions, contact Palmer’s Head Golf Pro Jon Waddell at (563) 344-7158 or jwaddell@bettendorf.org. pic.twitter.com/XMl5r29y2z — Palmer Hills Golf Course (@PalmerHillsGC) May 14, 2024



This course is well-known for its scenic layout, challenging holes, and well-maintained greens. It’s suitable for golfers of all skill levels, and the staff are friendly and accommodating.

Palmer Hills is especially popular during the spring and summer, when the course is in its best condition.

Greens fees range from $30 to $45 for 18 holes, with discounts for twilight hours. Cart rentals are an additional $20

Even if you’re not an avid golfer, the driving range and putting green offer a fun way to spend a few hours outdoors.

After a round of golf, you can stop by the on-site restaurant for a meal or a drink.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hours: Open daily from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., weather permitting.

7. Take a River Cruise on the Celebration Belle

One of the most unique ways to experience Bettendorf and the surrounding Quad Cities is by taking a river cruise on the Celebration Belle.

This 750-passenger riverboat offers sightseeing, lunch, and dinner cruises along the Mississippi River, allowing you to take in the sights while enjoying a leisurely ride on the water.

Along the way, you can also spot the charming town of Le Claire, known for its scenic riverfront and historic ties to the Mississippi.

The cruises are perfect for visitors who want to learn more about the history and ecology of the river.

The Celebration Belle also offers themed cruises throughout the year, such as music cruises featuring live bands or seasonal cruises like their popular fall foliage tours.

Be sure to book tickets in advance, especially during peak tourist seasons.

8. Explore the Putnam Museum and Science Center

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just across the river in Davenport, the Putnam Museum and Science Center is one of the largest and oldest museums in the region.

Founded in 1867, the museum has a rich collection of exhibits covering history, culture, and science.

For first-time visitors, the museum offers a great way to learn more about the Quad Cities region and its significance.

The science center is a favorite among families, featuring hands-on exhibits that explore various scientific principles.

The Putnam also has an impressive theater that screens educational films, making it an ideal destination for visitors of all ages.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m..

9. Visit Duck Creek Park

If you’re looking for a quiet escape, head to Duck Creek Park.

This large green space is perfect for a relaxing afternoon, whether you’re picnicking, hiking, or simply enjoying the outdoors. The park is known for its well-manicured gardens, playgrounds, and scenic walking paths.

For those interested in more active pursuits, Duck Creek Park also has tennis courts and a golf course nearby.

The park is a popular spot for locals, so it’s a great place to mix with the community and get a feel for everyday life in Bettendorf.