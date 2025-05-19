Best 10 Music Festivals in Iowa You Should Not Miss in 2025

Iowa’s music festival scene has gained serious momentum heading into 2025. Once considered flyover territory for major touring acts, the state is now catching fire on national music calendars.

Fans can expect everything from indie-pop and alt-rock to Americana, experimental electronica, and homegrown Iowa sounds. Events are cropping up in city parks, riversides, forests, and small-town amphitheaters, each with its own identity and crowd.

With rising attendance and a national spotlight, both emerging and established artists are leveraging tools like SocialWick to expand their digital reach before and after festival performances, ensuring their music connects with broader audiences online.

Let us talk about the best festivals in the state of Iowa in 2025.

1. Hinterland Music Festival (Aug 1–3, St. Charles)

Location: Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, St. Charles

Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, St. Charles Headliners: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves Features: Expanded layout, VIP shaded areas, camping, youthful energy

Expanded layout, VIP shaded areas, camping, youthful energy Noteworthy Acts: Bleachers, Clairo, The Marías, Remi Wolf, Sierra Ferrell

Hinterland Music Festival has become Iowa’s crown jewel in the summer circuit, and 2025 promises to take things to another level. St. Charles will once again welcome over 20,000 festivalgoers to its rolling hills for a weekend that blends music, nature, and next-gen festival energy.

Headliners include Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Kacey Musgraves—names that would feel right at home atop any global festival bill. Supporting acts such as Bleachers, Clairo, The Marías, Remi Wolf, and Sierra Ferrell add sonic variety, pulling in fans of alt-pop, indie soul, and genre-blending brilliance.

Fresh upgrades include shaded VIP lounges and reworked layouts designed to ease foot traffic and improve sightlines. Festivalgoers can expect better accessibility and comfort without sacrificing the intimate feel Hinterland is known for.

In recent years, Hinterland has attracted younger crowds thanks to its vibrant aesthetic, laid-back vibe, and camping culture. It offers the star power of national events with an atmosphere that’s distinctly Iowan and proudly independent.

2. Greenbelt Music Festival (May 16–17, Clive)

Location: Greenbelt Trail Area, Clive

Greenbelt Trail Area, Clive Genres: Americana, roots, folk

Americana, roots, folk 2025 Lineup: The Devil Makes Three, Shovels & Rope, Hiss Golden Messenger

The Devil Makes Three, Shovels & Rope, Hiss Golden Messenger Vibe: Family-friendly, nature-inspired, community-focused

Greenbelt Music Festival returns to Clive in 2025 with its signature blend of roots, folk, and Americana, all unfolding against the backdrop of Iowa’s natural beauty. Set near scenic trails and open spaces, the event caters to families, casual listeners, and die-hard fans of organic, heartfelt music.

Organizers continue to prioritize accessibility and community. Food trucks, artisan vendors, and activities for all ages keep things active in between sets. Acoustic sets, foot-stomping jam sessions, and campfire singalongs are common throughout the festival grounds.

This year’s lineup includes The Devil Makes Three, Shovels & Rope, and Hiss Golden Messenger, names that resonate with fans of timeless storytelling and layered instrumentation.

Each brings a distinctive sound that complements the Greenbelt ethos: honest, roots-driven music in a relaxed setting.

Greenbelt’s local charm is amplified by its setting along the city’s Greenbelt Trail, offering an experience where music and nature coexist in harmony.

3. Gays and Faes (May 30–June 1, Decorah)

Location: Decorah, Iowa

Decorah, Iowa Theme: Queer creativity, nature, community

Queer creativity, nature, community Notable Acts: Keep for Cheap, Early Girl, Holding Hemlock

Keep for Cheap, Early Girl, Holding Hemlock Features: Camping, Pride celebration, art installations, inclusive atmosphere

Gays and Faes lights up Decorah with a colorful, expressive celebration that embraces queer creativity, community, and nature. More than a music event, it functions as a cultural gathering point where inclusion takes center stage and self-expression knows no limits.

The lineup spans eclectic indie, DJ-driven sets, and experimental sounds. Acts like Keep for Cheap, Early Girl, and Holding Hemlock reflect the spirit of discovery, offering attendees a space to connect with art that feels personal and boundary-pushing.

Set in the lush scenery of northeast Iowa, the festival includes on-site camping, immersive art installations, and Pride-centered celebrations. Expect glitter, costumes, poetry slams, late-night dance sets, and daytime workshops. It’s part music festival, part magical queer village.

Organizers continue to focus on safe spaces, sustainability, and a connection to the land. It’s a festival where expression is encouraged, and every attendee helps shape the energy.

4. Chroma 63 (June 14, Waterloo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chroma 63 | Midwest Art & Sound (@chroma_63)

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, Waterloo

RiverLoop Amphitheatre, Waterloo Focus: Iowa and underground artists across disciplines

Iowa and underground artists across disciplines Acts: Radkey, Jim Swim, Lipstick Homicide

Radkey, Jim Swim, Lipstick Homicide Features: Free admission, all-ages, art installations, community vibe

Chroma 63 enters the festival arena for its inaugural year, aiming to disrupt expectations with a bold celebration of Iowa’s underground talent and multi-disciplinary creativity. Hosted at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, the event invites all ages to experience an afternoon of genre-blending music, interactive art, and pure DIY energy.

Free to the public, Chroma 63 focuses on accessibility and creative freedom. It’s not just about music, it’s about creating a living space for visual artists, zine-makers, indie filmmakers, and experimental performers to showcase their work alongside musicians.

Attendees can roam pop-up installations, vendor booths, and open mics while soaking up performances from acts like Radkey, Jim Swim, and Lipstick Homicide.

Organizers have intentionally shaped the festival to feel grassroots and welcoming. No barriers, no hierarchy, just an open invitation to engage with local art in all forms.

Perfect for anyone seeking a day of discovery and connection with Iowa’s cultural pulse.

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (June 27–29, Des Moines)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Des Moines Arts Festival (@desmoinesartsfestival)

Location: Western Gateway Park, Des Moines

Western Gateway Park, Des Moines Headliners: Mike Skill (The Romantics), Tonic, Shane Guerrette

Mike Skill (The Romantics), Tonic, Shane Guerrette Support Acts: The Finesse, Lady Revel, Munk Rivers

The Finesse, Lady Revel, Munk Rivers Features: Free admission, visual arts integration, family zones

Des Moines Arts Festival continues to bridge the worlds of fine art and live music, creating an immersive weekend that’s as much about cultural discovery as it is about musical enjoyment.

Held in the heart of downtown, the event transforms Western Gateway Park into an open-air celebration of sound, color, and creativity.

Admission is free, drawing crowds from across the Midwest. The 2025 music lineup blends legacy acts with contemporary talent. Headliners include The Romantics’ Mike Skill, alternative rock band Tonic, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Guerrette.

Art is everywhere, sculptures, digital installations, interactive exhibits, and live demos surround the music stages. Food vendors offer global cuisine, and families can enjoy creative zones for children.

There’s a relaxed but energetic feel, with performances running day into night under open skies.

More than a festival, it’s a celebration of Des Moines’ place as a growing creative hub.

6. Saturday in the Park (July 5, Sioux City)

Location: Grandview Park Bandshell, Sioux City

Grandview Park Bandshell, Sioux City Genres: R&B, rock, hip-hop, soul

R&B, rock, hip-hop, soul Past Headliners: Earth, Wind & Fire, Flo Rida, Buddy Guy

Earth, Wind & Fire, Flo Rida, Buddy Guy Attendance: Approx. 25,000

Saturday in the Park has become a summer staple in Sioux City, drawing massive crowds to Grandview Park Bandshell for a one-day celebration of music that spans genres and generations.

With an average attendance near 25,000, it’s one of Iowa’s biggest and longest-running music events.

2025’s lineup remains under wraps for now, but past performers set high expectations. Earth, Wind & Fire, Flo Rida, and Buddy Guy have all taken the stage in previous years, showing the festival’s ability to attract powerhouse talent while keeping admission entirely free.

Set against the park’s natural amphitheater, the atmosphere blends relaxed picnic vibes with electrifying performances.

Vendors serve up festival eats and local crafts while families sprawl out on blankets and fans pack in near the stage. Fireworks cap off the night in classic Fourth of July weekend fashion.

Known for its no-ticket-needed philosophy and commitment to inclusion, Saturday in the Park offers an experience where music connects everyone in the crowd, no wristband required.

7. Alternating Currents (Aug 14–17, Quad Cities)

在 Instagram 查看这篇帖子 Alternating Currents (@alternatingcurrentsqc) 分享的帖子

Location: Quad Cities (Davenport, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Moline)

Quad Cities (Davenport, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Moline) Scope: 200+ performances, 30+ venues

200+ performances, 30+ venues Genres: Multi-genre music, comedy, film, visual art

Multi-genre music, comedy, film, visual art Artists: Gully Boys, Post Sex Nachos, Abbie Sawyer

Alternating Currents spans multiple cities and genres, transforming the Quad Cities into a regional arts powerhouse over four dynamic days.

Music is just one part of the equation, film screenings, comedy acts, visual art installations, and pop-up performances create a sensory experience across more than 30 venues.

In 2025, over 200 performances will take place throughout downtown Davenport, Rock Island, Bettendorf, and Moline. Acts like Gully Boys, Post Sex Nachos, and Abbie Sawyer add punch to a schedule that includes garage rock, indie-pop, jazz, hip-hop, and everything in between. The lineup feels as curated as it does eclectic.

No tickets are required. Events are free and designed to pull attendees into every corner of the participating cities. One moment you’re listening to an outdoor brass band—minutes later you’re in a brewery catching stand-up comedy or watching a short film premiere.

Alternating Currents thrives on creative collision, grassroots energy, and regional pride. It’s a full-spectrum festival where culture spills into every alley, stage, and storefront.

8. Ingersoll Live (Aug 23, Des Moines)

Location: Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines

Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines Atmosphere: Community-focused, family-friendly, local-first

Community-focused, family-friendly, local-first 2025 Lineup: To be announced

To be announced Features: Live music, food trucks, local business showcases, kids’ activities

Ingersoll Live delivers all the energy of a neighborhood block party with the spirit of a summer festival. Set on one of Des Moines’ most vibrant corridors, the event is powered by local talent, community pride, and a serious appreciation for good music, food, and fun.

Music takes center stage with an all-Iowa lineup designed to showcase emerging voices and seasoned local favorites. The 2025 performers are still under wraps, but previous years have featured acts across genres, indie rock, pop, jazz, and funk.

Crowds gather throughout the day as performers hit the stage, shops stay open late, and the community fills the street.

The setup is ideal for families, couples, and anyone wanting a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Bounce houses, food trucks, and games for kids line the street alongside beer tents and local vendors.

Businesses along Ingersoll Avenue become part of the show, offering samples, discounts, and sidewalk seating.

Free and easy to access, Ingersoll Live brings a strong community heartbeat to Iowa’s festival season.

9. Iowa City Songwriters Festival (Sept 4–6, Iowa City)

Location: Downtown Iowa City

Downtown Iowa City Genres: Folk, indie, singer-songwriter

Folk, indie, singer-songwriter Artists: Jeff Tweedy, Joy Oladokun, Sunny War

Jeff Tweedy, Joy Oladokun, Sunny War Features: Free mentorships, panels, intimate performances

Iowa City Songwriters Festival enters the scene in 2025 as a thoughtful, artist-focused gathering with big potential. Set in a town already known for its literary and musical heritage, the festival invites listeners to connect with songs at their source, stripped down, honest, and emotionally resonant.

The lineup includes acclaimed artists like Jeff Tweedy, Joy Oladokun, and Sunny War. Each brings a powerful presence and a deep catalog of introspective, socially aware music. These aren’t just performances—they’re conversations in melody, held between the artist and the audience.

In addition to performances, free mentorship sessions and panel discussions add depth to the weekend. Songwriters of all experience levels can interact with industry professionals, get feedback, and explore the craft in a collaborative environment.

Events unfold across intimate venues in downtown Iowa City, turning cafes, libraries, and small theaters into listening rooms. Attendees leave with new favorite artists and a deeper connection to the songwriting process.

10. Lost Woods Festival (Sept 27, Cedar Falls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa Public Radio Studio One (@iprstudioone)

Location: Forest venue near Cedar Falls

Forest venue near Cedar Falls Genres: Dream pop, alt-rock, indie

Dream pop, alt-rock, indie Curator: Salt Fox

Salt Fox Features: Nature-immersive setting, boutique scale, cult following

Lost Woods Festival offers something atmospheric and immersive, a one-day escape into a world shaped by music, nature, and imagination.

Hosted in a secluded wooded area near Cedar Falls and curated by Salt Fox, the event has quietly built a cult following for its boutique scale and dreamy aesthetic.

Set in a forested environment, the festival focuses on indie, dream pop, and alt-rock genres. The 2025 lineup remains under wraps, but fans can expect a carefully selected group of performers whose sounds match the mood of dusk settling over the trees and lanterns glowing beneath the canopy.

Art installations, nature trails, and hidden performance spaces turn the venue into a living storybook. Attendees bring blankets, dress in costume, and drift between sets and sensory zones with no rush or overcrowding.

Lost Woods skips the flashy branding and oversized crowds in favor of curation, intimacy, and connection. It’s become a September ritual for those who crave something slower, softer, and more intentional.

The Bottom Line

Iowa’s 2025 music festival lineup signals a cultural moment worth paying attention to. These events aren’t chasing trends, they’re building communities, shaping experiences, and offering alternatives to overpriced mega-fests.

Accessibility plays a huge role. Many festivals are free, others cost far less than big-city competitors, and almost all offer space to truly enjoy music without being swallowed by crowds.

You’ll find artists who headline global stages and those just getting started, but all in venues where you can hear every lyric and feel part of the moment.

Last year in Iowa was a spectacle of these events and festivals, read more about it here!