10 Best Things to Do in Davenport, Iowa in 2024

Known for its rich history and cultural attractions, this city along the Mississippi River has something for everyone. From exploring esteemed museums and lush parks to enjoying live music and bustling local markets, Davenport ensures a memorable experience.

Here are the top ten things you should do in Davenport this year, providing a blend of history, culture, and outdoor enjoyment that will leave you inspired and entertained.

These Are the Best Things in Davenport

Figge Art Museum Vander Veer Botanical Park Putnam Museum and Science Center Davenport Skybridge Freight House Farmers Market Modern Woodmen Park Credit Island German American Heritage Center River Music Experience Bootleg Hill Honey Meads

1. Figge Art Museum

Location 225 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801 Founded 1928 Collection Size Over 4,000 artworks Hours Tue-Sat: 10 AM – 5 PM, Sun: 12 PM – 5 PM Admission $10 Adults, $6 Seniors/Students, Free for Members Website Figge Art Museum

The Figge Art Museum, located at 225 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA, is a prominent cultural institution in the Midwest, founded in 1928. The museum’s collection spans over 4,000 artworks, including significant pieces from Colonial Mexico, the Midwest, and Haiti. Notable American artists such as Grant Wood, Andy Warhol, and Winslow Homer are well-represented in the museum’s exhibits, along with an array of European and East Asian art.

One of the museum’s highlights is its dedication to showcasing regional art, with a gallery specifically devoted to Frank Lloyd Wright. The museum also offers educational programs, workshops, and special events, making it a hub for both art enthusiasts and the local community.

The Figge Art Museum operates Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sundays from 12 PM to 5 PM. Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, and free for members.

2. Vander Veer Botanical Park

Location 215 W Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA 52803 Founded 1885 Size 33 acres Hours Daily: 7 AM – 10 PM Admission Free Website Vander Veer Botanical Park

Vander Veer Botanical Park, located at 215 W Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA, was established in 1885 and spans 33 acres. This historic park was modeled after New York City’s Central Park and offers a tranquil retreat with its beautiful gardens, conservatory, and lagoon.

The park features a variety of themed gardens, including a rose garden, a perennial garden, and a conservatory filled with tropical plants. It also has a charming lagoon where visitors can enjoy the serene environment and a playground for children.

Throughout the year, Vander Veer Botanical Park hosts numerous events and educational programs, making it a community hub for nature lovers and families alike. The park is open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM, and admission is free.

3. Putnam Museum and Science Center

Location 1717 W 12th St, Davenport, IA 52804 Founded 1867 Exhibits Natural history, science, and cultural exhibits Hours Mon-Sat: 10 AM – 5 PM, Sun: 12 PM – 5 PM Admission $9 Adults, $8 Seniors/Students, $8 Youth (3-18), Free for Members Website Putnam Museum and Science Center

The Putnam Museum and Science Center, located at 1717 W 12th St, Davenport, IA, was founded in 1867. This museum is a cornerstone of cultural and educational activities in Davenport, featuring exhibits that cover natural history, science, and cultural heritage.

The museum offers hands-on science exhibits, a Hall of Mammals with lifelike displays of wildlife, and rotating exhibits that provide fresh and engaging content for repeat visitors. It also features an immersive Giant Screen Theater that shows educational films.

The Putnam Museum is dedicated to connecting people with history and ideas through interactive experiences. It hosts various classes and special events throughout the year, catering to both children and adults.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sundays from 12 PM to 5 PM. Admission costs $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $8 for youth aged 3-18, and is free for members.

4. Davenport Skybridge

Location West River Dr, Davenport, IA 52801 Opened 2005 Length 575 feet (175 meters) Height 50 feet (15 meters) Features Observation deck, kaleidoscope lighting Admission Free Website Davenport Skybridge

The Davenport Skybridge, located on West River Dr, Davenport, IA, was opened in 2005. This pedestrian bridge is 575 feet long and stands 50 feet above the ground, providing spectacular views of the Mississippi River and downtown Davenport.

The bridge features an observation deck at its south end, offering an ideal spot for taking in the scenery. Inside the Skybridge, a kaleidoscope lighting system with over 8,000 LED lights creates colorful patterns, especially stunning at night. These lights change to reflect various seasonal holidays and events, making each visit unique.

5. Freight House Farmers Market

Location 421 W River Dr, Davenport, IA 52801 Founded 2005 Hours Sat: 8 AM – 1 PM, Sun: 10 AM – 2 PM Season Year-round Products Fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, plants, local artwork Website Freight House Farmers Market

The Freight House Farmers Market, located at 421 W River Dr, Davenport, IA, is a year-round market that first opened in 2005. It has become a central spot for both locals and visitors to purchase fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, plants, and local artwork. The market is open on Saturdays from 8 AM to 1 PM and on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

In addition to its wide array of products, the market also offers a vibrant community atmosphere with opportunities to interact with local farmers and artisans. It’s not uncommon to find live music and other entertainment, making it a lively spot for weekend outings.

6. Modern Woodmen Park

Location 209 S Gaines St, Davenport, IA 52802 Opened 1931 Capacity 4,024 Team Quad Cities River Bandits (Minor League Baseball) Features Amusement rides, scenic river views, family-friendly activities

Modern Woodmen Park, located at 209 S Gaines St, Davenport, IA, is a historic baseball park that opened in 1931. It is home to the Quad Cities River Bandits, a Minor League Baseball team. The park has a seating capacity of 4,024 and offers a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment options beyond just baseball games.

The ballpark features amusement rides, including a Ferris wheel and a carousel, providing fun for visitors of all ages. The park’s location along the Mississippi River offers scenic views, enhancing the overall experience for attendees. Additionally, there are various food and beverage options available, making it a great place to spend a day with family and friends.

7. Credit Island

Location Davenport, IA 52802 Size 420 acres Founded War of 1812 site, established as a park in 1918 Features Nature trails, disc golf, fishing, picnicking, sports fields Hours Daily: 5 AM – 10:30 PM Admission Free Website Credit Island Park

Credit Island, located in Davenport, IA, is a 420-acre park known for its historical significance and recreational offerings. The island was the site of one of the westernmost battles fought during the War of 1812 and later became a trading post for Native Americans. Established as a public park in 1918, it has since become a beloved local spot for various outdoor activities.

The park features a 1.3-mile nature trail that offers scenic views and opportunities for birdwatching. For those interested in sports, Credit Island boasts an 18-hole disc golf course, rugby and soccer fields, and fishing spots along the Mississippi River. Picnic areas are available for families and groups to enjoy a meal in the great outdoors.

8. German American Heritage Center

Location 712 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52802 Founded 1995 Building Established 1862 Exhibits German-American history, interactive displays, multimedia presentations Hours Tue-Sat: 10 AM – 4 PM, Sun: 12 PM – 4 PM Admission $5 Adults, $4 Seniors, $3 Children (5-17), Free for Members Website German American Heritage Center

The German American Heritage Center, located at 712 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA, is a cultural and historical museum dedicated to preserving and sharing the story of German immigrants in the Midwest. The center is housed in a historic building that was established in 1862 and originally served as a hotel for German immigrants.

Founded in 1995, the center features a variety of exhibits that explore German-American history through interactive displays and multimedia presentations. Visitors can learn about the reasons for emigration, the journey to America, and the contributions of German-Americans to the region.

The museum offers a range of educational programs, workshops, and special events throughout the year. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM and on Sundays from 12 PM to 4 PM. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for children aged 5-17, with free entry for members.

9. River Music Experience

Location 129 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801 Founded 2004 Venues Redstone Room, RME Hall, Community Stage Hours Mon-Fri: 10 AM – 5 PM (Office Hours), Event hours vary Admission Varies by event

The River Music Experience, located at 129 Main St, Davenport, IA, is a vibrant cultural hub dedicated to enriching the community through music. Founded in 2004, this nonprofit organization supports local musicians and provides music education programs.

The venue features multiple performance spaces, including the Redstone Room, RME Hall, and the Community Stage. These spaces host over 150 live music events each year, ranging from local bands to national acts. The Redstone Room, in particular, is known for its intimate setting and excellent acoustics.

In addition to live performances, River Music Experience offers a variety of educational programs, including music lessons, workshops, and summer camps for youth. These programs aim to nurture musical talent and foster a love for music in the community.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM, but event hours vary depending on the schedule of performances. Admission prices also vary by event.

10. Bootleg Hill Honey Meads

Location 321 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801 Founded 2017 Specialty Mead, Wine, Beer Hours Wed-Sat: 4 PM – 10 PM

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, located at 321 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA, is a unique brewery that specializes in mead made from unprocessed honey. Founded in 2017, it has quickly become a popular spot for both locals and visitors looking to experience something different from traditional breweries.

The meadery offers a variety of meads, including their popular Orange Sunshine Reserve Mead, which has received rave reviews for its pure orange flavor with sweet notes. In addition to mead, Bootleg Hill also serves a selection of wines and beers, making it a versatile destination for beverage enthusiasts.

Visitors can enjoy live music performances, creating a lively atmosphere perfect for socializing. The tasting room is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 10 PM, allowing plenty of time to sample their diverse offerings.

Last Words

The city offers a variety of activities and attractions for everyone. From cultural spots to outdoor adventures, there are numerous ways to explore and enjoy its unique character. With its diverse experiences, Davenport ensures a memorable time for both residents and visitors.